Thursday 9 October 2025

Africa Cup of Nations - 2025

Ismailia



All times GMT +2



Men



11 Oct 2025 10:00 GHA v NGR

11 Oct 2025 14:00 RSA v ZAM

11 Oct 2025 20:30 EGY v KEN



Pool Standings



Women



11 Oct 2025 12:00 EGY v GHA

11 Oct 2025 16:00 NGR v RSA



Pool standings



Nigeria Hockey President Simon Nkom Confident of Podium Finish at African Championship



By Lovette Ochicha







As the countdown to the 2025 African Hockey Championship in Egypt continues, President of the Hockey Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Simon Nkom, has expressed strong confidence that both the men’s and women’s national teams are ready to make the country proud.







2025 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



11 Oct 2025 16:05 IND v GBR (RR)

11 Oct 2025 18:15 PAK v MAS (RR)

11 Oct 2025 20:35 AUS v NZL (RR)



Pool standings



Sultan of Johor Cup appoints New Zealand Officials







Two New Zealand hockey officials, Ryan Potter and Tom Laney, have been appointed to officiate at the prestigious Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC), held this month.







Team Canada Roster Announcement: 2025 Junior Men’s World Cup



Experienced Junior Men looking to make a splash in India







The Junior Men’s National Team will head to Chennai and Madurai, India for the 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, held from November 28–December 10. Like the women’s event, the men’s tournament will feature 24 teams from around the world. Canada qualified by finishing second at the 2024 Junior Pan American Championship in Surrey, BC, and will look to build on their 13th-place finish in the 2021 Junior World Cup.







Team Canada Roster Announcement: 2025 Junior Women’s World Cup



Junior Women coming together to perform on the World’s biggest stage







The Junior Women’s National Team will travel to Santiago, Chile for the 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, taking place from December 1–13. The tournament will feature 24 under-21 national teams competing at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped. Canada enters Pool E alongside Australia, Spain, and Scotland, aiming to build on their back-to-back World Cup qualifications and improve on their 16th-place finish in 2022.







First-ever FIH ParaHockey World Cup to take place in 2026







In addition to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, a historical milestone will happen at the same time and in the same host-countries: the first ever FIH ParaHockey World Cup!







Hoci Cymru welcomes Katie Glynn as new Performance Director







Hoci Cymru is delighted to announce that Katie Glynn has joined the organisation as Performance Director.







Featured: Rotterdam off to a better start than ever



Ramon Min







After five match rounds in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Rotterdam is the proud list leader. Coach Erik van Driel's team is enjoying its best league start ever and has already scored 26 times, a new club record.







From Hamstring Heartbreak to HIL Headlines: Kookaburra Breakout Moment



By Adam Clifford







Liam Henderson’s story has the cinematic sweep of a sports drama: the injury setback, the comeback montage, the triumphant auction scene.







Brisbane Blaze in Grand Final and Bronze Medal final rematch this Friday







Teams for this Friday’s first match of the ONE Active Hockey One League for the Brisbane Blaze are now in.







NSW Pride Ready to “Rip In” for 2025 Hockey One Season







The NSW Pride have officially kicked off their 2025 One Active Hockey One League campaign, stepping out in front of Sydney’s iconic Opera House and Harbour Bridge ahead of their opening-round clash this Saturday.







Armed Forces keep coming back in Razak Cup



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Armed Forces fought back from a goal down three times to stun defending champions Terengganu 4-3 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today to book their place in the Razak Cup semi-finals.







Terengganu sweat on Faizal's fitness ahead of Razak Cup semi



By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Terengganu could be without hitman Faizal Saari for their Razak Cup semi-final against Melaka at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Friday.







Action Resumes Nationwide as The Irish EY Hockey League Returns for Round 6







Wednesday, October 8: After a disrupted round of EY Hockey League ties, an almost full complement of matches will return this weekend as sides prepare for Round 6.







Field Hockey Takes Care of Business with 5-0 Victory over Towson







WASHINGTON –– Five goals from five different goal scorers means the Eagles of the American University field hockey team earned a 5-0 victory over Towson to keep their win streak rolling with six-in-a-row. Junior midfielder Emilia Winkler had a hand in all five goals, earning four assists on the afternoon.







Hockey India remembers the first Adivasi icon of Indian Hockey - Jaipal Singh Munda



Hockey India in their month-long campaign to celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, deep-dives into nostalgia celebrating and remembering the heroes of the sport who created a legacy that continues to dominate the sporting world







New Delhi: The enigmatic Jaipal Singh Munda born as Pramod Pahan, in a Munda (tribal) family in Pahan Toli Village, Kunti sub-division of Ranchi district in the then Bengal Presidency was the first true hero of Indian hockey for his team went on to win the first Olympic Gold medal in 1928. The Marang Gomke Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand is a befitting tribute to this iconic leader.







Sardar Singh: The Chief Who Revived Indian Hockey’s Glory



By Harsh Chopra





Sardara Singh has captained the Indian Hockey team in a way that befits his name. It was under his able leadership that India won the 2014 Asian Games gold medal after a long hiatus



Sardar Singh, for the past few years has captained the Indian Hockey team in a way that befits his name. It was under his able leadership that India won the 2014 Asian Games gold medal after a long hiatus (16 years) and directly qualified for Rio Olympics, 2016. Recently played his 200th international match for India, it won’t be a hyperbole to say that he has been “the wall” of the Indian hockey team. Besides his imposing physique, the man does what his name stands for. Sardar, which literally means ‘Chief’, is the one who is the leader of a unit, one who leads by example.







Redefining Resilience: Julia Mann’s Journey as a Deaf Collegiate Field Hockey Player







For most student-athletes, balancing academics and athletics is a challenge in itself. For Julia Mann, a collegiate field hockey player who was born deaf, the journey has demanded a greater level of resilience, determination, and belief in herself. Her story is one of grit and inspiration—a reminder that obstacles can become stepping stones toward greatness.







Field Hockey Canada Community Update



Reflecting on Progress and Looking Ahead







Field Hockey Canada recently held its Annual General Meeting with members from across the country attending. This formal process is strengthened by Field Hockey Canada’s commitment the monthly member meetings, which have been a cornerstone of aligned national planning and community growth over the course of the current strategic cycle.







