Friday 10 October 2025

Africa Cup of Nations - 2025

Ismailia



All times GMT +2



Men



11 Oct 2025 10:00 GHA v NGR

11 Oct 2025 14:00 RSA v ZAM

11 Oct 2025 20:30 EGY v KEN



Pool Standings



Women



11 Oct 2025 12:00 EGY v GHA

11 Oct 2025 16:00 NGR v RSA



Pool standings



Egypt to host Africa Hockey Cup of Nations with World Cup places





Egypt competed at Olympic qualifying for 2024 Games PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Egypt will aim to reach the FIH World Cup for the first time when they host the Men’s and Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ismailia from this weekend.







2025 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



11 Oct 2025 16:05 IND v GBR (RR)

11 Oct 2025 18:15 PAK v MAS (RR)

11 Oct 2025 20:35 AUS v NZL (RR)



Pool standings

Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 – Live Coverage

Confident Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Aims to Reclaim Glory at Sultan of Johor Cup 2025



India will open their campaign against Great Britain on 11th October







New Delhi: As the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team gears up for the 13th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup, optimism and determination run high within the team. The prestigious tournament, set to be held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, from 11th to 18th October, will see India aiming to reclaim their place at the top of the podium and continue their rich legacy in the competition.







India eyes strong show at Sultan of Johor Cup ahead of Junior World Cup



Sreejesh feels the Sultan of Johor Cup will provide the colts the “perfect stage” to test their skills against the best ahead of the global event to be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28, featuring 24 teams.





PR Sreejesh feels the Sultan of Johor Cup will provide the colts the “perfect stage” to test their skills against the best. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



With an eye on the upcoming Junior World Cup, the P.R. Sreejesh-coached Indian hockey team will hope to better the bronze-winning show of the previous edition when it takes the field in the Sultan of Johor Cup, starting with a clash against England here on Saturday.







Euro Hockey League 2025/26 kicks off in Barcelona





Mark Cowan celebrates for Banbridge PIC: Irish Hockey Photographers



The Euro Hockey League is set to offer four tickets to next Easter’s finals when action gets underway in Barcelona from Thursday.







Saint Ger return in style; Boon’s six of the best; Craig on fire as Campo advance at EHL







The first two of the four EHL FINAL8 tickets on offer this weekend will be determined on Friday at Real Club de Polo after four decisive wins on Saturday in the KO16.







Saint Ger return to EHL in style







Three first half goals saw Saint Germain return to the EHL in style after a four-year break to defeat Slavia Prague 3-1 in the opening EHL Men KO16 game of the weekend.







Craig in red hit form as Polo see off Wimbledon







Tom Craig inspired Hamburger Polo Club as they roared back from a goal down to defeat Wimbledon 4-2, setting up a KO8 date with Saint Germain on Friday.







Boon blasts his way to second on all-time list







Tom Boon’s four goals in the first 18 minutes saw Royal Léopold advance to the KO8 with something to spare as they knocked out Austria’s HC Wien.







Composed Campo through to KO8







Club de Campo de Madrid are through to the KO8 as they put together a composed win over French side CAM 92, putting them through to a battle with Royal Léopold on Friday evening.







Calzado’s emotional return to Dualde







When the EHL draw was made in the summer, SV Kampong’s date with hosts Real Club de Polo was almost immediately pegged as one of the standout clashes.







Banbridge set sights on European upset as they prepare to face HC Bloemendaal in the Euro Hockey League.







Barcelona: Banbridge Hockey Club will swap domestic duties for continental competition this weekend as they head to Barcelona to face Dutch giants HC Bloemendaal in the KO16 of the Euro Hockey League (EHL), Europe’s premier club competition.







Wildcats in Europe and Scottish Premiership continues at home



Western Wildcats men head to Barcelona this weekend for the opening rounds of this season`s EHL with high hopes, but with a tough draw in prospect. Belgian side Braxgata lie in wait on Saturday morning, before Wildcats face either hosts Real Club de Polo, or crack Dutch outfit Kampong the following day.







HCM teams ready for Round One battle in Tasmania







The One Active Hockey One Season is BACK as HC Melbourne look to take on Tassie Tigers in Hobart on Sunday, 12 October. Our Men’s team are fresh off their 2024 premiership win while our Women’s team are looking to prove themselves as real contenders in Season 5. Catch all the action of our Round 1 match up Live & Free on 7 Plus.







From paddock to Pride showdown: Alyssa Smith’s backyard training and resilience set to pay off with a Chill debut



By Adam Clifford







Among American television sports shows, Friday Night Lights became shorthand for grit, resilience and small town heroes punching above their weight. Swap the gridiron for a hockey pitch in Canberra, and you’ve got Alyssa Smith. For Canberra Chill goalkeeper Alyssa Smith, that journey has already had more twists than most players twice her age. And this weekend, it could all come to a head when the 19 year old makes her Hockey One League debut against arch rivals NSW Pride.







Day 8 Results: 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025







Jamshedpur, 09th October 2025: Comptroller & Auditor General of India and Petroleum Sports Promotion Board stormed into the Final of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 with dominant Semi-Final victories at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ISWP Ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Consequentially, Food Corporation of India will face Services Sports Control Board in the battle for 3rd/4th place.







College Games to Watch: October 10 to 15



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







A selection of NCAA games to keep your eye on over the next week







Chief Executive Officer – Hockey Ireland, Dublin



Hockey Ireland is the National Governing Body for the sport of hockey on the island of Ireland.



Officially recognised by Sport Ireland (SI), Sport Northern Ireland (SNI), Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI), Federation of Irish Sport (FIS), European Hockey Federation (EHF), International Hockey Federation (FIH), their core responsibility is the development, promotion, and safeguarding of hockey on the Island of Ireland.







Tulp Hoofdklasse commemorates death of goalkeeper coach Simon Zijp



Ramon Min







All matches in the Tulp Hoofdklasse this weekend will be played with mourning bands and a minute's silence will be held beforehand. In doing so, the hockey world pays respect to goalkeeper coach Simon Zijp, who died suddenly on Monday at the age of 61.







