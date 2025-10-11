Saturday 11 October 2025

Africa Cup of Nations - 2025

Ismailia



All times GMT +2



Men



11 Oct 2025 10:00 GHA v NGR 1 - 2

11 Oct 2025 14:00 RSA v ZAM

11 Oct 2025 20:30 EGY v KEN



12 Oct 2025 13:00 ZAM v GHA (RR)

12 Oct 2025 15:00 RSA v KEN (RR)

12 Oct 2025 19:00 EGY v NGR (RR)



Pool Standings



Women



11 Oct 2025 12:00 EGY v GHA

11 Oct 2025 16:00 NGR v RSA



12 Oct 2025 11:00 GHA v NGR (RR)

12 Oct 2025 17:00 RSA v EGY (RR)



Pool standings



Live Streaming is on the African Hockey Federation's YouTube Channel



South African Hockey Sets Sights on Continental Glory at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations







South African Hockey is pleased to announce its dual ambitions as both the men’s and women’s national teams prepare to compete at the 12th Men’s and 9th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (ACN) in Ismailia, Egypt. The tournament, running from 11 to 18 October 2025, doubles as the African qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, with the champions in each gender earning direct qualification.





2025 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



11 Oct 2025 16:05 IND v GBR (RR)

11 Oct 2025 18:15 PAK v MAS (RR)

11 Oct 2025 20:35 AUS v NZL (RR)



12 Oct 2025 16:05 IND v NZL (RR)

12 Oct 2025 18:15 AUS v MAS (RR)

12 Oct 2025 20:35 GBR v PAK (RR)



Pool standings

Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 – Live Coverage

Young Tigers out to tame Pakistan



By Aftar Singh





Young Tigers will face their first real test at the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) which begins today at the Taman Daya Stadium. - PIC CREDIT: www.mhc.org.my



KUALA LUMPUR: Young Tigers will face their first real test at the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) which begins today at the Taman Daya Stadium.







Pakistan, India to lock horns in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025



JOHOR BAHRU - Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face off in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 on October 14 in Malaysia.







Hockey India names 20-member squad India 'A' squad for exposure tour to China



The team left tonight for the five-match tour to begin in Jiangsu Province, Changzhou City China from 12th October 2025







New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday named 20-member India 'A' team that will play a five-match tour in Jiangsu province, Changzhou City China starting 12th October 2025. The team will be captained by defender and drag flicker Sanjay. The matches will be played against Gansu club and is part of Hockey India's plans to provide exposure for the development team.







Olympic medallists Sanjay, Varun included in India ‘A’ hockey team for China tour



The team will be captained by Paris Olympics bronze medallist Sanjay, who is a defender as well as a dragflicker.





Besides Sanjay (in picture), the other big name that features in the squad is Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Varun, who is also a dragflicker and defender. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



Olympic bronze medallists Varun Kumar and Sanjay will headline the 20-member India ‘A’ men’s hockey team during the five-match China tour in Jiangsu province, Changzhou City starting October 12.







Central Asia Championship Tashkent 2025

Tashkent (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



11 Oct 2025 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool)

11 Oct 2025 12:45 UZB v KGZ (One Pool)



12 Oct 2025 12:45 HKG v KGZ (One Pool)



Pool standings



Women



11 Oct 2025 15:00 UZB v KGZ (One Pool)



12 Oct 2025 10:30 INA v TJK (One Pool)

12 Oct 2025 15:00 KAZ v KGZ (One Pool)



Pool standings



Campo and Hamburger Polo advance to the FINAL8







Club de Campo went the distance to eventually beat Royal Léopold in a shoot-out, sending them through to the FINAL8 along with Hamburger Polo Club who were too strong for Saint Germain.







Electric Hamburg Polo through to FINAL8







Hamburger Polo Club were in electrifying form as they swept past the challenge of Saint Germain to reach next Easter’s EHL Men FINAL8.







Curiel shoots Campo into FINAL8







Cesar Curiel sent Club de Campo de Madrid into raptures as he kept his nerve in a sudden death shoot-out to send them through to the FINAL8, seeing off Royal Léopold 4-3 after normal time ended 3-3.







Wimbledon and CAM 92 take key ranking points







Wimbledon and CAM92 took the spoils from their respective Ranking Match showdowns, earning 13th place overall for their nations and important points for the EHL Ranking Table.







Polo ready for second phase of EHL Men Ko16







The second phase of the EHL Men KO16 weekend kicks in on Saturday morning as the battle to complete the FINAL8 line-up begins in earnest with the hosts hoping to delight Real Club de Polo.







What you need to know about match round 6 in the men's league



Ramon Min







Match round 6 is approaching in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, including the cracker between Oranje-Rood and Pinoké. Here you can read all the important facts and figures about the six matches.







What you need to know about women's match round 6



Ramon Min







Match round 6 is on the menu in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, with the top match Kampong-SCHC. Kampong have not won against Stichtsche for 18 years. Check all the facts for this weekend's six matches here.







Petroleum Sports Promotion Board win 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 Final







Jamshedpur, 10 October 2025: The 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 came to a close as Petroleum Sports Promotion Board won the final against Comptroller & Auditor General of India with a commanding scoreline of 3-0 at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ISWP Ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. In the 3rd/4th place match, Services Sports Control Board defeated Food Corporation of India, 3-2 in shootout after a thrilling 1-1 draw over the four quarters.







EHL Premier Division Preview | Week Four







Its top vs bottom in the Women's Premier Division as leaders Hampstead & Westminster make the short trip to Barnes. Barnes have yet to score a goal in three defeats and Hampstead are yet to concede in three wins.







‘1948 London Olympics Gold Medal Will Always be Very Special for Indian Hockey’, Says Captain Harmanpreet Singh



Hockey India in their month-long campaign to celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, deep-dives into nostalgia celebrating and remembering the heroes of the sport who created a legacy that continues to dominate the sporting world







New Delhi: The sport of hockey has always been very special for the Indian sporting fraternity. Captain of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team Harmanpreet Singh is considered to be one of the modern legends of the game, and he derives his inspiration from the yester years, most notably from the tales of the 1948 London Olympics, where India defeated Great Britain 4-0 in the final, to clinch a historic Gold Medal, a year after the country won Independence. This was the first time ever that the Indian flag was hoisted at the Olympics.







When hockey was chess at high speed: Fulton'e boys turn chessmen in a unique masterclass



Manuja Veerappa





A unique chess master class at the SAI



BENGALURU: When former international chess player Prachura Padakannaya played the highlights of India's bronze-winning match against Germany at the Tokyo Games, the Indian men's hockey team re-lived the historic moment, with skipper Harmanpreet Singh watching in rapt attention, his brace in the 5-4 victory.







The Shona Project announced as Impact Partner of the Ireland U21 Women’s Hockey Team







Hockey Ireland are delighted to announce The Shona Project as the impact partner for the Ireland International Under 21 Women’s Hockey team as they compete in the Junior World Cup later this year in Chile. The partnership, facilitated by the Manverton Foundation, who support both Shona and the Ireland U21 team, seeks to bring together those who succeed and those who overcome, helping to raise the profile of the charity as well as bringing to life the challenges faced by young women in Ireland today. The Shona Project logo will feature on the Ireland U21 team’s playing kit and players will participate directly in the Project’s initiatives.







NCAA Division 1 results - 10 October 2025







Morgan’s Message Games & World Mental Health Day







Throughout the fall season, teams across the country participate in Morgan’s Message games, dedicated to remembering the life of Duke University athlete Morgan Rodgers and to help those affected by mental health struggles. These matches aim to help build awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health for student-athletes.







