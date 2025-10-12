Sunday 12 October 2025

Africa Cup of Nations - 2025

Ismailia



All times GMT +2



Men



11 Oct 2025 10:00 GHA v NGR 1 - 2

11 Oct 2025 14:00 RSA v ZAM 5 - 0 Forfeit

11 Oct 2025 20:30 EGY v KEN 2 - 1



12 Oct 2025 13:00 ZAM v GHA (RR)

12 Oct 2025 15:00 RSA v KEN (RR)

12 Oct 2025 19:00 EGY v NGR (RR)



13 Oct 2025 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Women



11 Oct 2025 12:00 KEN v NGR (RR) 1 - 0

11 Oct 2025 16:00 GHA v EGY (RR) 8 - 1



12 Oct 2025 11:00 GHA v NGR (RR)

12 Oct 2025 17:00 RSA v EGY (RR)



13 Oct 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Africa Hockey Cup of Nations: Nigeria off to flying start



By Aderonke Ojo







Nigeria got off to a flying start at the 2025 Africa Hockey Cup of Nations on Saturday as the men’s team defeated Ghana 2-1 in the tournament’s opener in Ismailia, Egypt.







SA Women’s Hockey Aims for Continued Continental Dominance at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations





All Photos: Jan van Zyl



South African Hockey has announced its goal for the women’s national team to win an eighth consecutive Africa Cup of Nations title at the 9th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt, from October 11 to 18, 2025.





2025 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



11 Oct 2025 16:05 IND v GBR (RR) 3 - 2

11 Oct 2025 18:15 PAK v MAS (RR) 7 -2

11 Oct 2025 20:35 AUS v NZL (RR) 4 - 0



12 Oct 2025 16:05 IND v NZL (RR)

12 Oct 2025 18:15 AUS v MAS (RR)

12 Oct 2025 20:35 GBR v PAK (RR)



13 Oct 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings

Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team wins 3-2 over Great Britain to begin Sultan of Johor Cup 2025



Captain Rohit scored a crucial brace to claim the victory for India







Johor Bahru: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team opened their Sultanof Johor Cup 2025 campaign with a well-deserved 3-2 win over Great Britain at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadiumin Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Saturday. Captain Rohit (45+', 52') and Ravneet Singh (23') were the goalscorers for India while Michael Royden (26') and Kaden Draysey (46') scored for Great Britain.







Central Asia Championship Tashkent 2025

Tashkent (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



11 Oct 2025 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool) 22 - 0

11 Oct 2025 12:45 UZB v KGZ (One Pool) 35 - 0



12 Oct 2025 12:45 HKG v KGZ (One Pool)



13 Oct 2025 10:30 KAZ v HKG (One Pool)

13 Oct 2025 12:45 UZB v TJK (One Pool)



Pool standings



Women



11 Oct 2025 15:00 UZB v KGZ (One Pool) 51 - 0



12 Oct 2025 10:30 INA v TJK (One Pool) 31 - 0

12 Oct 2025 15:00 KAZ v KGZ (One Pool)



13 Oct 2025 15:00 UZB v TJK (One Pool)



Pool standings



Kampong win classic as Bloemendaal, OGs and Brax advance







SV Kampong will face Braxgata while Bloemendaal take on Old Georgians in the EHL Men KO8 with each side looking to land a place at next Easter’s FINALS.







Brax tame Wildcats in EHL debut







Braxgata’s star studded line-up showed no stage fright as they powered their way past the challenge of Western Wildcats in the KO16 as Loick Luypaert scored the 99th EHL hat trick in a 7-0 win.







Kampong overcome fierce Polo challenge







Duco Telgenkamp’s double saw Kampong overcome a fierce Real Club de Polo in front of a packed house 4-2 to set up a KO8 showdown with Braxgata on Sunday.







Mazkour hits 100th EHL men’s hat trick to beat Bann







Elian Mazkour struck the 100th hat trick in the history of the EHL men’s competition as Bloemendaal blasted past the challenge of Banbridge.







Old Georgians break English EHL win record







Old Georgians eased into the KO8 with a record EHL Men’s win for an English club as they proved too strong for HC Olten.







Goal scoring in the men's league on track to reach record high



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men can look back at a very goal-rich first five match rounds. After 30 out of 132 matches, 167 goals have been scored, an insanely high average of 5.57 goals per match.







Late goal gives SCHC win in top match with Kampong



Ramon Min







SCHC strengthened their lead in the Tulp Hoofdklasse on Saturday afternoon at the Klapperboom. Robbert van de Peppel's team beat competitors Kampong 1-2 in an exciting top match.







Hundredth penalty corner goal for Yibbi Jansen with SCHC



Ramon Min







The winning goal scored by Yibbi Jansen on Saturday afternoon in the top match against Kampong (1-2) appears to have a golden edge. It was her 100th penalty corner goal in the Tulp Hoofdklasse as a SCHC player.







Another Shake up in the standings sees Pembroke take top spot in the Irish Men’s EY Hockey League



Queen’s University keeps pace with Railway and Loreto in the Women’s.







Plenty of goals across the Men’s and Women’s EY Hockey League gave onlooking fans lots to enjoy as the table on both sides experienced yet another shake up.







PHF resolves financial issues, unleashes full potential of National squad







Lahore: In a decisive move to restore confidence and enhance team morale, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has cleared all outstanding financial obligations to players, officials, and staff, ahead of crucial international competitions.







