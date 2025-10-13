Monday 13 October 2025

Africa Cup of Nations - 2025

Ismailia



All times GMT +3



Men



11 Oct 2025 10:00 GHA v NGR 1 - 2

11 Oct 2025 14:00 RSA v ZAM 5 - 0 Forfeit

11 Oct 2025 20:30 EGY v KEN 2 - 1



12 Oct 2025 13:00 ZAM v GHA (RR) 0 - 5 Forfeit

12 Oct 2025 15:00 RSA v KEN (RR) 3 - 1

12 Oct 2025 19:00 EGY v NGR (RR) 6 - 3



13 Oct 2025 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Women



11 Oct 2025 12:00 KEN v NGR (RR) 1 - 0

11 Oct 2025 16:00 GHA v EGY (RR) 8 - 1



12 Oct 2025 11:00 GHA v NGR (RR) 5 - 1

12 Oct 2025 17:00 RSA v EGY (RR) 10 - 0



13 Oct 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Live Streaming is on the African Hockey Federation's YouTube Channel



South Africa Open Africa Cup of Nations Campaign with Confident Win Over Kenya







South Africa’s men’s hockey team began their Africa Cup of Nations title defence with a 3–1 victory over Kenya in Ismailia, Egypt, on Sunday afternoon.







South Africa Begin African Cup of Nations Campaign with Emphatic Win Over Egypt







The South African women’s hockey team made the perfect start to their 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations campaign, sweeping past hosts Egypt with a commanding 10–0 victory in Ismailia on Sunday.







2025 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



11 Oct 2025 16:05 IND v GBR (RR) 3 - 2

11 Oct 2025 18:15 PAK v MAS (RR) 7 -2

11 Oct 2025 20:35 AUS v NZL (RR) 4 - 0



12 Oct 2025 16:05 IND v NZL (RR) 4 - 2

12 Oct 2025 18:15 AUS v MAS (RR) 1 - 1

12 Oct 2025 20:35 GBR v PAK (RR) 5 - 1



13 Oct 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings

Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 – Live Coverage

Spirited India Colts beat New Zealand 4-2



Remain unbeaten after starting their Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 campaign with a 3-2 win against Great Britain on Saturday







Johor (Malaysia): India Colts remained unbeaten as they registered a comfortable 4-2 win against New Zealand in the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor, Malaysia, on Sunday. Goals were scored by Arshdeep Singh (2’), PB Sunil (15’), Araijeet Singh Hundal (26’) and Roman Kumur (47’) for the winning side while Gus Nelson (41’) and Aidan Max (52’) scored for New Zealand.







Malaysia hold mighty Australia in SoJC



By Aftar Singh





An Australia player (in white) in action against Malaysia in the Sultan of Johor Cup at Taman Daya Stadium today. - Pic from SoJC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia bounced back from the 7-2 loss to Pakistan on Saturday to hold Australia to a 1-1 draw in the Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) at Taman Daya Stadium today.







Malaysia in the mood for a win at SoJC





Malaysian player Addy Jazmi blocks the ball from Australian player Toby Mallon during the Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) International Hockey Tournament match between Malaysia and Australia at the Johor Hockey Stadium Corporation, Taman Daya. - NSTP/NAJMI NOR’AZAM



KUALA LUMPUR: A chastening defeat followed by a commendable draw. Malaysia are back on track in the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC).







Old Georgians and SV Kampong soar into EHL FINALS with stunning performances







England’s Old Georgians stunned six-time champions HC Bloemendaal in a shoot-out in which James Mazarelo and Alan Forsyth produced star performances. Earlier, SV Kampong produced their best performance of the season to defeat Braxgata 5-0.







Kampong masterclass earns FINALS spot







Three goals in a five-minute spell in the third quarter saw SV Kampong pull away from Braxgata and earn their ticket to the EHL FINALS next Easter.







Forsyth and Mazarelo magic inspires OGs incredible win







James Mazarelo and Old Georgians produced a stunning performance to eliminate six-time champions Bloemendaal in an epic shoot-out, completing the EHL FINAL8 line-up.







Real Club de Polo and Banbridge earn ranking points







Real Club de Polo eased to victory in their Ranking Match as four first half goals set them up against Western Wildcats, earning Spain points for a 13th place finish overall. Marc Miralles opened the scoring with a drag-flick and Nicolas Alvarez touched in a great pass for 2-0.







Den Bosch to host ABN AMRO EHL FINALS next Easter







The ABN AMRO 2026 EHL FINALS will be held at HC ’s-Hertogenbosch next Easter from April 1-6 with the club set to host the world’s best club competition for the second successive season.







Wildcats lose in Europe while Watsonians top Scottish men's and women's Premierships



Western Wildcats men certainly had their claws clipped with a 7-0 defeat at the hands of top Belgian side Braxgata in the opening round of this season`s EHL in Barcelona, but it was never going to be an easy assignment against a side of that quality.







Schaerweijde beats Hurley, Oranje-Rood-Pinoké undecided



Peter Klanke







In the Amsterdamse Bos, Schaerweijde's men won the cracker at the bottom of the league table against Hurley: 2-3. It was not only the first win for Schaerweijde, but also the first points of the season. Hurley remain scoreless stragglers in the Tulp Hoofdklasse. The top match between Oranje-Rood and Pinoké ended undecided. It finished 2-2 in Eindhoven. Laren took its first point of the season after 2-2 against Klein Zwitserland and in The Hague, Amsterdam beat HDM 2-1.







Den Bosch past Pinoké at the last minute, victory for Rotterdam



Peter Klanke







Den Bosch's ladies recorded a last-minute victory over Pinoké on Sunday. The decisive 2-1 fell three minutes before time and came off the stick of Frédérique Matla. At the bottom of the Tulp Hoofdklasse, Rotterdam was too strong for Hurley (0-1) with minimal difference and Tilburg won 4-2 from HGC. There were no goals in the matches between Oranje-Rood and Bloemendaal and Amsterdam beat HDM 6-0.







Rewatch: first win Schaerweijde, Pruyser makes the difference





Mirco Pruyser. Photo: Hockeyfoto.nu



During the four matches of the sixth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Schaerweijde recorded its first win of the season and attackers Struan Walker, Joep Troost and Mirco Pruyser showed their good form. Watch all highlights here.







NCAA Division 1 Results - 12 October 2025







