Tuesday 14 October 2025

Africa Cup of Nations - 2025

Ismailia



All times GMT +3



Men



13 Oct 2025 was a rest day



14 Oct 2025 11:00 NGR v ZAM (RR) 5 - 1

14 Oct 2025 15:00 EGY v RSA (RR)

14 Oct 2025 19:00 KEN v GHA (RR)



15 Oct 2025 15:00 NGR v KEN (RR)

15 Oct 2025 17:00 ZAM v EGY (RR)

15 Oct 2025 19:00 GHA v RSA (RR)



Pool Standings



Women



13 Oct 2025 was a rest day



14 Oct 2025 13:00 GHA v RSA (RR)

14 Oct 2025 17:00 EGY v KEN (RR)



15 Oct 2025 11:00 KEN v RSA (RR)

15 Oct 2025 13:00 NGR v EGY (RR)



Pool standings



Live Streaming is on the African Hockey Federation's YouTube Channel



FIH Match Centre







2025 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



13 Oct 2025 was a rest day



14 Oct 2025 16:05 GBR v AUS 0 - 2

14 Oct 2025 18:15 MAS v NZL

14 Oct 2025 20:05 PAK v IND



15 Oct 2025 16:05 NZL v PAK (RR)

15 Oct 2025 18:15 MAS v GBR (RR)

15 Oct 2025 20:35 AUS v IND (RR)



Pool standings

Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 – Live Coverage

FIH Match Centre





'Just ignore and move on': Pakistan hockey team receives special handshake instruction ahead of India clash



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has reportedly advised its players to stay calm and avoid confrontations with India during their Sultan of Johor Cup clash. The move comes amid growing tensions after the Indian cricket team refused handshakes with Pakistan during the 2025 Asia Cup.





The last time India and Pakistan played hockey was during the Asia Games 2022. Image: AFP



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has reportedly issued clear instructions to its junior team ahead of their much-anticipated Sultan of Johor Cup match against India in Johar Bahru, Malaysia. The players have been told to avoid any emotional reactions and not engage in any confrontations with their Indian counterparts, even if the Indian team refuses to shake hands.







Central Asia Championship Tashkent 2025

Tashkent (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



13 Oct 2025 10:30 KAZ v HKG (One Pool) 4 - 3

13 Oct 2025 12:45 UZB v TJK (One Pool) 19 - 0



14 Oct 2025 15:00 TJK v KGZ (One Pool)



15 Oct 2025 15:00 UZB v HKG (One Pool)



Pool standings



Women



13 Oct 2025 15:00 UZB v TJK (One Pool) 19 - 0



14 Oct 2025 12:45 INA v KAZ (One Pool)



15 Oct 2025 10:30 TJK v KGZ (One Pool)

15 Oct 2025 12:45 UZB v KAZ (One Pool)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Round One Wrap: HC Melbourne men pickup where they left off as NSW Pride go top in the women’s







The 2025 One Active Hockey One League opened with a weekend of high‑octane hockey that showcased the competition’s unique rules and attacking flair. From six‑minute scoring bursts to shootout drama, round one reminded fans why this league is unlike any other. Defending champions Brisbane Blaze started strongly, NSW Pride spoiled Canberra’s party in a nine‑goal thriller, and HC Melbourne stunned Tassie on their home turf. With every Kookaburra and Hockeyroo set to take the Hockey One stage, the fight to earn a finals spot is already at boiling point.







Match Report: NSW Pride Take Full Points From Canberra Road Trip







The NSW Pride have started the 2025 One Active Hockey One League season by taking full points from their opening round trip to the ACT, with both the Women’s and Men’s teams collecting impressive wins away from home against the Canberra Chill.







The stats of the weekend: three assists Albers, record for Troost



Ramon Min







Trijntje Beljaars is already more prolific than last season, Felice Albers produced a hat-trick of assists and Hurley's men are the only ones still without points. Here are the weekend's figures.







Rewatch: anniversary goal Yibbi, Matla saves Den Bosch





Frédérique Matla



During the sixth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Tilburg secured its second win in a row, Frédérique Matla struck again against Pinoké and SCHC maintained its unbeaten status in the top match with Kampong. Watch all highlights here.







Enticing knock-out battles confirmed for next Easter







The stage for next Easter’s ABN AMRO EHL FINALS – hosted by HC ’s-Hertogenbosch – has been set with the draw for the women’s FINAL12 and the men’s FINAL8 made on Sunday evening in Barcelona.







Could this be the breakthrough European year for English club hockey?





Old Georgians celebrate PIC: EuroHockey | WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Could this be the breakthrough year in European hockey for an English men’s club side?







Western lose to Polo but Edinburgh University move into second spot in the Scottish Premiership



It was always going to be a tough ask for Western Wildcats at the EHL in Barcelona, and so it proved to be. In Sunday`s ranking match the Scottish champions went down 5-1 to hosts Real Club de Polo.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week Four







Hampstead & Westminster maintained their 100% record at the top of the Women's Premier Division thanks to a 3-1 win at Barnes. Olivia Hamilton, Holly Hunt and Rose Tynan were on target for Hampstead and Naomi Kelly grabbed a late consolation goal for Barnes, their first of the campaign and the first Hampstead have conceded this season.







NCAA Division 1 results - 13 October 2025







"Wherever the gap is, we'll try and improve it": Head coach Fulton sets focus on India's next challenge



By Vivek Prabhakar Singh







New Delhi [India]: Indian men's hockey coach Craig Fulton reflected on the team's bronze medal-winning campaign at the Paris Olympics, describing it as a result of collective hard work and careful planning. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side defeated Spain 2-1 to clinch bronze last year, which was India's second consecutive Olympic medal in men's hockey, a feat achieved after 52 years.







‘To Celebrate 100 Years in a Sport is a Great Achievement’, Says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975



Hockey India in their month-long campaign to celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, deep-dives into nostalgia celebrating and remembering the heroes of the sport who created a legacy that continues to dominate the sporting world







New Delhi: Indian hockey, for many years and decades, was considered to be the gold standard. With a tally of 8 Gold Medals, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze Medals, totalling 13 medals at the Olympic Games, India has well and truly set the standards. And someone who watched it from very close quarters for a long time is Ashok Kumar, an Olympic medallist in 1972 in Munich and a World Cup winner in 1975, and also son of the legendary Dhyan Chand.







PHF clears pending daily allowances to players and officials



Tariq Bugti confirmed advance payments for the junior team heading to Malaysia for the Sultan of Johor Cup





Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has cleared all outstanding dues under daily allowances for players, officials and employees after facing criticism over payment delays.







