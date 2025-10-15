Wednesday 15 October 2025

Africa Cup of Nations - 2025

Ismailia



All times GMT +3



Men



14 Oct 2025 11:00 NGR v ZAM (RR) 5 - 1

14 Oct 2025 15:00 EGY v RSA (RR) 3 - 3

14 Oct 2025 19:00 KEN v GHA (RR) 2 - 4



15 Oct 2025 15:00 NGR v KEN (RR)

15 Oct 2025 17:00 ZAM v EGY (RR)

15 Oct 2025 19:00 GHA v RSA (RR)



16 Oct 2025 is a rest day



Women



14 Oct 2025 13:00 GHA v RSA (RR) 2 - 3

14 Oct 2025 17:00 EGY v KEN (RR) 0 - 4



15 Oct 2025 11:00 KEN v RSA (RR)

15 Oct 2025 13:00 NGR v EGY (RR)



16 Oct 2025 is a rest day



FIH Match Centre







South Africa and Egypt Share the Spoils in African Hockey Classic







In one of African hockey’s most fiercely contested rivalries, South Africa and Egypt played out a thrilling 3–3 draw in Ismailia on Monday evening — a result that perfectly reflected the intensity and drama of the occasion.







South Africa Edge Past Ghana to Stay Perfect at African Cup of Nations







The South African women’s hockey team continued their winning start to the 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations with a hard-fought 3–2 victory over Ghana in Ismailia on Monday evening.







Nigeria Green Hawks Thrash Zambia to Record Second Win



By Olusola Adebayo







Nigeria’s men’s hockey team continued their impressive run at the ongoing Africa Hockey Cup of Nations 2025 in Egypt, defeating Zambia 5–1 in their third group-stage match on Day 3 of the tournament.





2025 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



14 Oct 2025 16:05 GBR v AUS 0 - 2

14 Oct 2025 18:15 MAS v NZL 4 - 2

14 Oct 2025 20:05 PAK v IND 3 - 3



15 Oct 2025 16:05 NZL v PAK (RR)

15 Oct 2025 18:15 MAS v GBR (RR)

15 Oct 2025 20:35 AUS v IND (RR)



16 Oct 2025 is a rest day



Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 – Live Coverage

Malaysia pick up their first SoJC win



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia players (in yellow) in action against New Zealand in a SoJC match at Taman Daya today. -- Pic from SoJC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia put up a gutsy display to outplay New Zealand 4-2 and record their first win in the Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor today.







India Show Grit in Epic 3–3 Draw Against Pakistan at Sultan of Johor Cup 2025



Araijeet Singh Hundal (43’), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (47’), Manmeet Singh (53’) netted a goal each for India







Johor (Malaysia): The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team played out a thrilling 3–3 draw against Pakistan in their third group-stage match of the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 here. In a pulsating encounter that swung both ways, India fought back from a two-goal deficit to take the lead, only for Pakistan to strike late and ensure the points were shared. The result also means that India are still undefeated in the tournament.







India manages a 3-3 draw against Pakistan despite PC battery failure



s2h Team







Resilient India bounced back from 0-2 to 3-2 to ultimately draw Pakistan 3-3 in the crucial match of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia today.







Sufyan’s late strike helps Pakistan salvage draw against India



Sufyan scores brace after captain Hannan's opener in fifth minute





Pakistan players celebrate scoring their third goal against India during their Sultan of Johor Cup match at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru on October 14, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab



JOHOR BAHRU: Sufyan Khan struck in the 54th minute to help Pakistan hold arch-rivals India for a 3-3 stalemate in the blockbuster Sultan of Johor Cup match here at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.







Pakistan stay in semifinal hunt after 3–3 draw with India



LAHORE - Pakistan and India battled to a thrilling 3–3 draw in a gripping encoun-ter at the 13th Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor, Malaysia on Tuesday, keeping semifinal hopes alive for both sides.







Sufyan leads Pakistan to tense draw with India in Sultan of Johar Hockey Cup





Pakistan celebrate after scoring the equaliser against India in Sultan of Johar Hockey Cup in the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on October 14. — screengrab via Ashley Morrison Media



Sufyan Khan lead Pakistan’s junior hockey men’s team to a tense draw with India in Sultan of Johar Cup in the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Tuesday.







India, Pakistan players shake hands during Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 hockey match



The two teams engaged in the customary pre-match routine after the national anthems were played before the start of the Round Robin encounter.





Players from India and Pakistan greeted each other with handshakes ahead of their Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash in Malaysia, | Photo Credit: Screengrab



Players from India and Pakistan greeted each other with handshakes ahead of their Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash in Malaysia on Tuesday.







Central Asia Championship Tashkent 2025

Tashkent (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



13 Oct 2025 10:30 KAZ v HKG (One Pool) 4 - 3

13 Oct 2025 12:45 UZB v TJK (One Pool) 19 - 0



14 Oct 2025 15:00 TJK v KGZ (One Pool) 9 -0



15 Oct 2025 15:00 UZB v HKG (One Pool)



16 Oct 2025 10:30 KGZ v KAZ (One Pool)

16 Oct 2025 15:00 HKG v TJK (One Pool)



Women



13 Oct 2025 15:00 UZB v TJK (One Pool) 19 - 0



14 Oct 2025 12:45 INA v KAZ (One Pool) 2 - 0



15 Oct 2025 10:30 TJK v KGZ (One Pool) 8 - 0

15 Oct 2025 12:45 UZB v KAZ (One Pool)



16 Oct 2025 12:45 KGZ v INA (One Pool)



The Journey Starts Here







The XII Central American Games are about to begin, and Guatemala will have the privilege of hosting this important regional competition for the very first time. But this is no coincidence; their selection goes hand in hand with the growth the country has shown in recent years and the constant effort of its athletes to excel in every tournament they enter. This event will kick off on October 18.







Jordan Bliss Honours Dad with Heroic Saves in Season-Opener Upset







On Friday night at the State Hockey Centre in Brisbane, the terraces and grassy hill were overflowing. National Under‑14 players, still with one more day of their own tournament to play, poured through the gates in their team tracksuits, waving handmade signs and chanting for their heroes. They had come to see the perennial challengers Brisbane Blaze take on the reigning, unbeaten champions Perth Thundersticks in the One Active Hockey One League women’s season opener. What they witnessed was a young goalkeeper stepping into her moment.







The Legacy Lives On: Honouring WA’s Hockey Greats, one State Number at a time







In Western Australian hockey, wearing the state shirt is more than just a uniform—it’s a symbol of legacy, pride, and belonging. It represents a lineage that stretches back over a century, connecting generations of athletes who have proudly worn the black and gold.







Across the EHL | Week Four



Gloucester City kept hold of top spot in Women’s Division One North after a resounding 6-2 defeat of previously unbeaten Beeston, the Nottingham-based side’s first loss since September 2024. Jess Roe hit a hat-trick of corners either side of the break in the win which means they are a point clear of Buckingham, who beat Leeds 4-2 and two points further back are Sutton Coldfield who were 5-1 winners over Pendle Forest which included a brace for the long-serving Vicky Woolford. Loughborough Students 2s are level with Sutton Coldfield after a 2-0 win at Ben Rhydding, who are now bottom. There was a first win for Olton & West Warwicks, 2-0 against Repton which moved them off the foot of the table.







The Stats So Far: Who is leading the charts after Six Rounds of the Irish EY Hockey League?







With Round 6 of the EY Hockey League now complete and the campaign a third of the way over, baring those sides that suffered the Round 5 disruptions of Storm Amy, we take a look at which players and teams are leading the charts thus far.







