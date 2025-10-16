Thursday 16 October 2025

Africa Cup of Nations - 2025

Ismailia



All times GMT +3



Men



15 Oct 2025 15:00 NGR v KEN (RR) 1 - 2

15 Oct 2025 17:00 ZAM v EGY (RR) 1 - 8

15 Oct 2025 19:00 GHA v RSA (RR) 3 - 11



16 Oct 2025 is a rest day



17 Oct 2025 15:00 KEN v ZAM (RR)

17 Oct 2025 17:00 EGY v GHA (RR)

17 Oct 2025 19:00 RSA v NGR (RR)



Pool Standings



Women



15 Oct 2025 11:00 KEN v RSA (RR) 0 - 0

15 Oct 2025 13:00 NGR v EGY (RR) 2 - 0



16 Oct 2025 is a rest day



17 Oct 2025 11:00 RSA v NGR (RR)

17 Oct 2025 13:00 KEN v GHA (RR)



Pool standings



Kenyan teams deliver big results in Egypt as Africa Cup of Nations heats up







The Kenyan men will wrap up their group campaign against Zambia in their final fixture.







South Africa Storm into African Cup of Nations Final with Dominant Win Over Ghana







The South African men’s hockey team sealed their place in the 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations final in emphatic style, powering to an 11–3 victory over Ghana in Ismailia on Wednesday.







South Africa left frustrated after goalless draw against Kenya







The South African women’s hockey team were left frustrated after being held to a 0–0 draw by Kenya in their third match of the 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations in Ismailia on Wednesday. Despite enjoying the bulk of possession and creating numerous chances, the South Africans were unable to find a way past a resolute Kenyan defence.







FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026: Sport Group completes Belfius Hockey Arena turf installation







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to confirm that Sport Group has completed the installation of the turf at the Belfius Hockey Arena - Belgium’s new national hockey stadium, where the overall stadium construction is well advanced. The stadium, in Wavre near Brussels, will feature half of the matches of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.





2025 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



15 Oct 2025 16:05 NZL v PAK (RR) 3 - 2

15 Oct 2025 18:15 MAS v GBR (RR) 1 - 4

15 Oct 2025 20:35 AUS v IND (RR) 4 - 2



16 Oct 2025 is a rest day



17 Oct 2025 16:05 IND v MAS (RR)

17 Oct 2025 18:15 NZL v GBR (RR)

17 Oct 2025 20:35 PAK v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

India lose 2–4 to Australia at Sultan of Johor Cup 2025



Captain Rohit and Arshdeep Singh scored the two goals for India







Johor (Malaysia): The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team suffered a 2-4 defeat against Australia in its fourth pool-stage match of the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor, Malaysia. Indian Captain Rohit (22') and Arshdeep Singh (60') scored for the Blue Colts while Oscar Sproule (39', 42'), Andrew Patrick (40') and Captain Dylan Downey (51') were the goalscorers for Australia.







Pakistan suffer 3–2 loss to New Zealand in Sultan of Johor Cup thriller



LAHORE : New Zealand edged past Pakistan 3–2 in a thrilling Sultan of Johor Cup encounter at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru on Wednesday, denting Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semifinals.







Pakistan fall to New Zealand in junior hockey Sultan of Johor Cup



Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup received a body blow with a 3-2 reverse against New Zealand in Johor Bahru on Wednesday.







Great Britain too strong for Malaysia in SoJC



By Aftar Singh





A Malaysia player (in blue) in a SoJC match against Great Britain. Pic from SoJC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia were outplayed by defending champion Great Britain 4-1 in the Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Stadium today.







India stand between Malaysia and the podium



By Aftar Singh





Nor Saiful Zaini. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's target is a podium finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC), but heading into their last round robin match against India tomorrow, the hosts are far from that goal.







5 Dar Academy boys in Johor Bahru



By Ijaz Chaudhry



The Pakistan Junior team participating in the ongoing edition of Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru includes five players from Dar Hockey Academy, the country's biggest reservoir of hockey talent:







Central Asia Championship Tashkent 2025

Tashkent (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



15 Oct 2025 15:00 UZB v HKG (One Pool) 3 - 2



16 Oct 2025 10:30 KGZ v KAZ (One Pool) 0 - 40

16 Oct 2025 15:00 HKG v TJK (One Pool)



17 Oct 2025 12:45 KAZ v UZB (One Pool)



Pool standings



Women



15 Oct 2025 10:30 TJK v KGZ (One Pool) 8 - 0

15 Oct 2025 12:45 UZB v KAZ (One Pool) 3 - 0



16 Oct 2025 12:45 KGZ v INA (One Pool)



17 Oct 2025 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool)

17 Oct 2025 15:00 INA v UZB (One Pool)



Pool standings



From one Olympian to another: Gurbux Singh salutes Roop Singh’s legacy



“Legends like Roop Singh started the journey. It was a revelation to see him from such close quarters,” recalled Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, Gurbux Singh.







New Delhi: Roop Singh, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and one of the finest forwards of Indian hockey’s golden era, remains an enduring symbol of India's dominance that defined the sport in its early decades. A member of India’s victorious teams at the 1932 Los Angeles and 1936 Berlin Olympics, and the younger brother of the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, Roop Singh’s name occupies a proud place in the game’s history.







Doubts to Dominance: Nye Roberts Ignites HC Melbourne’s Epic Round One Fightback



By Adam Clifford







Trailing 0-2 deep in the second quarter, Tassie with all the momentum and lining up for their eighth set piece in the Battle of Bass Strait season opener, Nye Roberts’ mind was not on glory. As he trudged back to the half line, he was caught in a private wrestle with doubt. Could he really be the one to change the game, surrounded by so much talent? “I was actually doubting that I would be the one to have a game changing moment such as putting us in the lead,” he admits. “Just goes to show that your thoughts do not define what is going to happen next.”







Perth Thundersticks Team Selection: Round 2 vs Canberra Chill







Fuelled by resilience and determination, the Perth Thundersticks are fired up and ready to make a statement on home turf, locking in their squads for their first home fixture of the 2025 One Active Hockey One season.







Irish EY Hockey League Round 7 this weekend sees table-top challenges across both Women’s and Men’s Leagues.







With the title race now well and truly underway, top sides face some of their biggest challenges yet as places at the top of the table could see yet another change of hands.







A double header weekend for the Scottish women`s Premiership



There is a log jam at the top of the women`s Premiership – Watsonians, Clydesdale Western and Edinburgh University sit on twelve points with Wildcats and St Andrews University only two points adrift. However, there is nothing better than a double header weekend to unjam some of the logs.







SSM launches Pakistan’s first junior hockey league



ISLAMABAD : Strawberry Sports Management (SSM) has announced the launch of Heroes Super Hockey (HSH), Pakistan’s first-ever junior-level field hockey league, set to debut in the 2025–26 season. The initiative marks a major step toward reviving the national sport by building a structured pathway for youth talent identification, development, and professional exposure. The league will feature regional franchise teams comprising junior players from across the country, guided by experienced coaches.







