Friday 17 October 2025

Africa Cup of Nations - 2025

Ismailia



All times GMT +3



Men



16 Oct 2025 Wais a rest day



17 Oct 2025 19:00 RSA v NGR (RR)

17 Oct 2025 15:00 KEN v ZAM (RR)

17 Oct 2025 17:00 EGY v GHA (RR)



Pool Standings



Women



16 Oct 2025 Wais a rest day



17 Oct 2025 11:00 RSA v NGR (RR) 5 - 0

17 Oct 2025 13:00 KEN v GHA (RR)



Pool standings



FIH President Tayyab Ikram attends the African Hockey Federation 25th Ordinary Congress in Ismailia, Egypt







FIH President continues to lead with purpose and passion, engaging directly with hockey communities around the world to strengthen collaboration and shared growth.







FIH President Holds Open Dialogue with African Hockey National Associations







A productive evening of dialogue and collaboration took place in Ismailia, Egypt, during the “Meet the FIH President – Empowerment and Engagement” session — a dedicated platform for open exchange between FIH President Mr. Tayyab Ikram, representatives of the African Hockey Federation (AfHF) and all National Associations (NAs) participating in the 25th Ordinary Congress of the African Hockey Federation.





2025 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



16 Oct 2025 was a rest day



17 Oct 2025 16:05 IND v MAS (RR)

17 Oct 2025 18:15 NZL v GBR (RR)

17 Oct 2025 20:35 PAK v AUS (RR)



Pool standings

Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 – Live Coverage

India’s U-21 hockey team exchanges high-fives and smiles with Pakistan’s team in sharp contrast to Indian Men’s and Women’s cricket teams



As cricket reels from Indian Men and Women's no-handshake approaches to Pakistan, India’s U-21 hockey team extended warm high-fives to Pakistan players — renewing the debate on sporting spirit across disciplines.







The Sultan of Johor Cup logo with Indian and Pakistani flags, representing the international junior hockey tournament in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

From tension to sportsmanship: a tale of two rivalries







Central Asia Championship Tashkent 2025

Tashkent (UZB)



All times GMT +5



Men



16 Oct 2025 10:30 KGZ v KAZ (One Pool) 0 - 40

16 Oct 2025 15:00 HKG v TJK (One Pool) 15 - 0



17 Oct 2025 12:45 KAZ v UZB (One Pool) 5 - 4



Pool standings



Women



16 Oct 2025 12:45 KGZ v INA (One Pool) 0 - 45



17 Oct 2025 10:30 KAZ v TJK (One Pool)

17 Oct 2025 15:00 INA v UZB (One Pool)



Pool standings



SA U21 Men’s Squad Named for FIH Junior World Cup 2025







South African Hockey is proud to announce the U21 Men’s squad that will represent the country at the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup in India.







Bradley Announces 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Roster







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Ange Bradley has named the 18-athlete roster, plus two traveling reserves and three standby athletes, for the upcoming 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC). The team secured qualification last July by finishing second at the 2024 Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) in Surrey, Canada.







GOAL Global and Hockey Ireland Launch New Partnership to Drive Global Impact and Youth Empowerment



The Hockey Ireland Under 21 Men’s team will become champions of progress through GOAL’s dedicated humanitarian aid work







Dublin: GOAL Global and Hockey Ireland are proud to announce an exciting new partnership designed towards empowering young hockey players, amplifying GOAL’S life-saving humanitarian efforts, and creating meaningful, lasting change in vulnerable communities around the world.







Iconic hockey brand Kookaburra locks in long-term hockey partnership







Hockey Australia is proud to announce that iconic sporting goods brand Kookaburra Sport has extended its long-standing partnership through to the end of 2027, reaffirming its commitment to the growth and success of hockey across all levels in Australia.







Top scorers: lightning start for Struan Walker at Oranje-Rood



Ramon Min







After six match rounds in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Amsterdam attacker Trijntje Beljaars is the surprising new top scorer. In the men's league, Struan Walker (Oranje-Rood) and Joep Troost (Pinoké) have started the hunt for top scorer Boris Burkhardt.







Round Two Preview: Fire’s season launch, Melbourne homecoming and capital clashes







Round One delivered everything – comebacks, rivalries and statement wins — and the ONE Active Hockey One League 2025 season rolls on with the stakes rising even further.







Everything you need to know about HC Melbourne’s first Home Game







Hockey Club Melbourne are set to battle with Adelaide Fire in our first home match of the One Active Hockey One season this Friday 17th October at the State Netball Hockey Centre!







Miki Spano: Living Life a Quarter Mile at a Time



By Adam Clifford







In the Fast & Furious films, Dominic Toretto’s mantra is simple: “I don’t have friends. I got family.” For Adelaide Fire forward and former Hockeyroo Miki Spano, that line could just as easily be stitched into her playing kit. Her career has been fuelled by speed, resilience, but above all, family. Her Greek and Italian roots have shaped her, including her siblings that toughened her up in the backyard battles that broke windows and lights across suburban Adelaide.







How Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers excelled in their first hockey league season



With 2024-25 marking the franchise debut for Bengal Tigers, the men’s team winning gold and women’s team securing bronze were huge starting successes.



by Shail Desai







At the 2024 Hockey India League (HIL) auction, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers landed a coup when they signed two talented penalty corner specialists in Rupinder Pal Singh and Jugraj Singh.







College Games to Watch: October 17 to 22



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







A selection of NCAA college game to keep an eye on in the coming week.







NCAA Division 1 fixtures - 17 October 2025







