Saturday 18 October 2025

Africa Cup of Nations - 2025

Ismailia



All times GMT +3



Men



17 Oct 2025 15:00 KEN v ZAM (RR) 3 - 2

17 Oct 2025 17:00 EGY v GHA (RR) 7 - 3

17 Oct 2025 19:00 RSA v NGR (RR) 8 - 3



18 Oct 2025 13:45 KEN v NGR (3rd/4th)

18 Oct 2025 17:45 RSA v EGY (Final)



Pool Standings



Women



17 Oct 2025 11:00 RSA v NGR (RR) 5 - 0

17 Oct 2025 13:00 KEN v GHA (RR) 2 - 5



18 Oct 2025 11:30 KEN v NGR (3/4) 1 - 0

18 Oct 2025 16:00 RSA v GHA (Final)



Pool standings



Live Streaming is on the African Hockey Federation's YouTube Channel



FIH Match Centre







South Africa Finish Group Stage in Style with Dominant Win Over Nigeria







With their place in Saturday’s African Hockey Cup of Nations final already secured, the South African men’s hockey team produced another commanding performance, defeating Nigeria 8–3 in Ismailia on Thursday to close out the group phase unbeaten and full of confidence ahead of their rematch with Egypt.







South Africa Cruise Past Nigeria to Book Spot in African Cup of Nations Final







The South African women’s hockey team produced a composed and commanding display to defeat Nigeria 5–0 in their final group stage match at the 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations in Ismailia, sealing their place in Sunday’s final and taking another step toward qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







SA Women’s hockey team cruises into African Cup of Nations final with win over Nigeria



Rowan Callaghan





Caylin Maree scored her first senior international goal for the SA Women in the 5-0 victory over Nigeria that booked their place in Sunday's final at the African Hockey Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt, Image: Jan van Zyl



A five-star performance from the South African women’s hockey team proved too hot for Nigeria to handle in their final group stage match at the 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt, on Friday, as they joined the men in Sunday’s final and took another step closer to qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







2025 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



17 Oct 2025 16:05 IND v MAS (RR) 2 - 1

17 Oct 2025 18:15 NZL v GBR (RR) 2 - 2

17 Oct 2025 20:35 PAK v AUS (RR) 3 - 3



18 Oct 2025 15:35 MAS v NZL (5th/6th Place) 5 - 3

18 Oct 2025 18:15 GBR v PAK (3rd/4th Place)

18 Oct 2025 20:35 AUS v IND (Final)



Pool standings

Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 – Live Coverage

FIH Match Centre





India Progress to the Final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 After Win Against Malaysia



India opened the scoring through Gurjot Singh (22’), while Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (48’) scored the winner







Johor, Malaysia: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team produced a fine performance, as they defeated Malaysia 2-1 in their final pool-stage match of the ongoing Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor, Malaysia. The win takes India into the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, where they will face Australia. Against Malaysia, India opened the scoring through Gurjot Singh (22’), while Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (48’) scored the winner. For Malaysia Naaveenesh Panicker (43’) found the back of the net.







Malaysia lose to India, fail to achieve SoJC target



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Harris Osman (second from right) in action against India during Friday’s Sultan of Johor Cup match at Taman Daya Stadium in Johor. - BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior team will play New Zealand in the fifth-sixth classification match on Saturday after losing 2-1 to India in their final round-robin Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) game on Friday.







India reaches Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 final with victory over Malaysia



India confirmed its spot in the final against Australia with a 2-1 victory as it held off a Malaysian fightback.





India defeated Malaysia 2-1 in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement



India defeated hosts Malaysia 2-1 in its last group game to progress to the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup junior men’s hockey tournament here on Friday.







Final-bound Australia deprive Pakistan of consolation win



Pakistan to face Great Britain for third-place finish on Saturday





Pakistan players celebrate scoring their third goal during their Sultan of Johor Cup match against Australia at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Bahru on October 17, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab



JOHOR BAHRU: The Pakistan junior hockey team bowed out of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 after being held for a 3-3 draw by Australia here at the Taman Daya Stadium on Friday.







Pakistan hold Australia 3-3 but miss out on Sultan of Johor Cup final



LAHORE - Pakistan’s junior hockey team ended their Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 campaign with a 3-3 draw against unbeaten Australia at the Taman Daya Stadium on Friday, missing out on a chance to register a consolation win in their final league-stage fixture.







Central American Games 2025 Guatemala (Senior Hockey5s)

Ciudad de Guatemala



All Times GMT -6



Men



17 Oct 2025 09:00 GUA v NCA (Pool 1) 3 - 1

17 Oct 2025 10:00 PAN v HON (Pool 1) 6 - 0

17 Oct 2025 12:00 CRC v ESA (Pool 1) 2 - 2

17 Oct 2025 14:00 GUA v HON (Pool 1) 12 - 0



Pool standings



Women



17 Oct 2025 11:00 CRC v NCA (Pool 1) 3 - 1

17 Oct 2025 13:00 PAN v ESA (Pool 1) 1 - 1

17 Oct 2025 15:00 GUA v NCA (Pool 1) 8 - 0



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







ABN AMRO EHL FINALS tickets and match schedule release







Tickets are now on sale for the ABN AMRO Euro Hockey League FINALS with the match schedule for next Easter’s festival at HC ’s-Hertogenbosch confirmed for April 1st to 6th 2026.







Railway Union Draw Scottish Newcomers Watsonian HC in Euro Hockey League Final 12







Following their impressive EY Champions Trophy win, Railway Union’s Euro Hockey League Final 12 opponents have been confirmed as Scottish newcomers Watsonian Hockey Club.







What you need to know about men's match round 7



Ramon Min







This weekend sees the completion of match round 7 in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men's competition, which includes the top matches Bloemendaal - Oranje-Rood and Rotterdam-Den Bosch. Read all the facts and figures about the six matches here.







Perth Thundersticks v Canberra Chill: Match Day FAQs







The Perth Thundersticks’ first double-header at home for the 2025 One Active Hockey One season is here! WA’s elite men and women are set to take on Canberra Chill on Sunday 19 October at Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University.







EHL Premier Division Preview | Week Five





Photo Credit: Chris Tagg



Women's Premier Division front runners, Hampstead & Westminster, travel to fourth-placed Loughborough Students looking for a fifth successive win. The stats would suggest goals may be at a premium as Hampstead conceded their first goal only last weekend and it has been almost 200 minutes since Loughborough’s defence was breached.







NCAA Division 1 results - 17 October 2025







USA Field Hockey Announces 2025-26 U-16 & U-19 NITQ Site Assignments







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey has officially released the site assignments for the 2025-26 U-16 and U-19 Girls National Indoor Tournament Qualifiers (NITQ). Sites will host up to 24 teams in tournaments across the country for a chance to qualify for the 2026 National Indoor Tournament (NIT).







