Sunday 19 October 2025

Africa Cup of Nations - 2025

Ismailia



All times GMT +3



Men



18 Oct 2025 13:45 KEN v NGR (3rd/4th) 1 - 3

18 Oct 2025 17:45 RSA v EGY (Final) 5 - 1 (South Africa qualifies for the World Cup)



Pool Standings



Women



18 Oct 2025 11:30 KEN v NGR (3/4) 1 - 0

18 Oct 2025 16:00 RSA v GHA (Final) 4 - 0 (South Africa qualifies for the World Cup)



Pool standings



South Africa Women and Men qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026







The Africa Cup of Nations 2025 came to a conclusion today with South Africa men and women winning the titles to claim the gold medal and qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026!







South Africa Dominate Egypt to Win African Crown and Seal World Cup Qualification







The South African men’s hockey team produced a performance for the ages to defeat Egypt 5–1 in the final of the 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations in Ismailia, claiming their eighth continental title and booking their place at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







South Africa Crowned African Champions Again – Eighth Consecutive Title Secures World Cup Qualification







The South African women’s hockey team reaffirmed their continental dominance with a 4–0 victory over Ghana in the final of the 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations in Ismailia, claiming their eighth consecutive title and sealing qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







2025 Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor, Malaysia



18 Oct 2025 15:35 MAS v NZL (5th/6th Place) 5 - 3

18 Oct 2025 18:15 GBR v PAK (3rd/4th Place) 3 - 2

18 Oct 2025 20:35 AUS v IND (Final) 2 - 1



Pool standings

Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 – Live Coverage

India fall 1-2 to Australia as late goal decides Sultan of Johor Cup 2025



The Blue Colts claimed their fifth silver medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup, bettering their consecutive bronze medal finishes from the past two editions







Johor, Malaysia, 18th October 2025: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team produced a fighting performance but went down 1-2 to Australia in the Final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 in Johor, Malaysia. India conceded in the 13th minute before hitting back through Anmol Ekka (17’) early in the second quarter to draw level. The contest remained evenly poised until the final moments, when Ian Grobbelaar (59’) converted a late penalty corner to seal the title for Australia.







Australia edges India to claim Sultan of Johor Cup 2025



Australia finally breaks the hoodoo, after loosing three finals, as it lifts the trophy in the fourth attempt.





India lost only two matches in the tournament, both against Australia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Australia clinched the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 title with a narrow 2-1 victory over India in the final, played at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Saturday.







Pakistan fall to Great Britain, end fourth in Sultan of Johor Cup



The Pakistan men’s junior hockey team’s hopes of ending on the podium at the Sultan of Johor Cup were ended by a late Henry Markham goal as they were beaten 3-2 by Great Britain in their third-place playoff at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Bahru on Saturday.







Great Britain beat Pakistan 3-2 to claim bronze at Sultan of Johor Cup



Great Britain make blistering start in first quarter, netting two goals



Great Britain's men’s junior hockey team on Saturday defeated Pakistan 3-2 to secure the bronze medal in the third-place playoff at the Taman Daya Stadium, in Johor Bahru, Malaysia







Young Tigers beat New Zealand to finish fifth in SoJC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Danish Irfan (in yellow) in action during Saturday’s Sultan of Johor Cup match against New Zealand at the Taman Daya Stadium, Iskandar Puteri. PIC BY NAJMI NOR’AZAM



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior team avoided finishing last at the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) after beating New Zealand 5-3 in the fifth-place playoff at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor on Saturday.







Central American Games 2025 Guatemala (Senior Hockey5s)

Ciudad de Guatemala



All Times GMT -6



Men



18 Oct 2025 09:00 PAN v ESA (Pool 1) 1 - 3

18 Oct 2025 10:00 NCA v CRC (Pool 1) 0 - 4

18 Oct 2025 13:00 NCA v PAN (Pool 1) 0 - 5

18 Oct 2025 14:00 ESA v HON (Pool 1) 7 - 0



Pool standings



Women



18 Oct 2025 11:00 CRC v ESA (Pool 1) 4 - 0

18 Oct 2025 12:00 PAN v GUA (Pool 1) 1 - 3

8 Oct 2025 15:00 ESA v NCA (Pool 1) 7 - 0



Pool standings



Oranje-Rood beats Bloemendaal at home, win ladies Bloemendaal



Peter Klanke







On the seventh round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Oranje-Rood recorded a 4-3 victory over Bloemendaal at 't Kopje. Coach Ageeth Boomgaardt's team fought back from a 2-0 deficit on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Bloemendaal ladies were successful. They won 4-1 at home against Tilburg.







What you need to know about women's match round 7



Ramon Min







Match round 7 approaches in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, including the top match Pinoké-Kampong-SCHC. Unbeaten series are at stake for SCHC, Den Bosch and Amsterdam. Check all the facts for this weekend here.







League leaders continue their dominance as sides elsewhere clinch crucial points in the Irish Women’s & Men’s EY Hockey League







A full compliment of games in the EY Hockey League offered plenty of close clashes as top sides continued their title charge, while several others picked up crucial wins.







