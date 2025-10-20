Monday 20 October 2025

SA crowned African hockey champs, secure World Cup qualification





The South African women’s hockey team reaffirmed their continental dominance with a 4–0 victory over Ghana in the final of the 2025 African Hockey Cup of Nations in Ismailia on Saturday, claiming their eighth consecutive title and sealing qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







South Africa Retain Double Titles as Nigeria Clinch Bronze in Men’s Event



By Olusola Adebayo







South Africa reaffirmed their dominance in African hockey as both their men’s and women’s teams were crowned champions at the 2025 Africa Hockey Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt, sealing qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.







Black Sticks grab silver as South Africa reign supreme



Kwame Larweh







Ghana’s national women’s hockey team, Black Sticks, battled valiantly but were outclassed 0–4 by continental powerhouse South Africa in the final of the 2025 African Hockey Federation (AfHF) Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt, last Saturday.







Nigeria Secure Bronze Medal at 2025 Hockey Africa Cup



By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe



Nigeria’s men’s hockey team clinched the bronze medal at the 2025 Hockey Africa Cup of Nations after a confident 3–1 victory over Kenya in the third-place match held at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.







FIH President Tayyab Ikram Inaugurates Hockey5s Pitch in Cairo under FIH Empowerment and Engagement Strategy







FIH President Tayyab Ikram inaugurated the Hockey5s pitch at Zamalek Sporting Club in Cairo, Egypt — as part of the FIH Empowerment and Engagement Strategy — More Places to Play — marking another key milestone in the expansion of Hockey5s infrastructure across the world.







Central American Games 2025 Guatemala (Senior Hockey5s)

Ciudad de Guatemala



All Times GMT -6



Men



19 Oct 2025 09:00 CRC v GUA (Pool 1) 4 - 2

19 Oct 2025 10:00 ESA v NCA (Pool 1) 7 - 3

19 Oct 2025 13:00 HON v CRC (Pool 1) 1 - 11

19 Oct 2025 14:00 PAN v GUA (Pool 1) 0 - 5



Pool standings



Women



19 Oct 2025 11:00 NCA v PAN (Pool 1) 3 - 5

19 Oct 2025 12:00 CRC v GUA (Pool 1) 0 - 1



Pool standings



Nor Saiful must cover those holes before the JWC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia coach Nor Saiful Zaini Nasiruddin at a press conference after the Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup match against New Zealand at the Taman Daya Stadium, Iskandar Puteri on Saturday. - NSTP/NAJMI NOR’AZAM



KUALA LUMPUR: The Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC), which ended yesterday, exposed several glaring weaknesses in the Malaysia team.







Hoci Cymru Announce Women’s Squad for Junior World Cup







Hoci Cymru is proud to announce the 20-player women’s squad selected to travel to Chile for the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup later this year.







Defeats Rotterdam and Amsterdam, Pinoké in the lead



Peter Klanke







The men's teams of Rotterdam and Amsterdam suffered defeats on the seventh round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse on Sunday. Rotterdam went down at home against Den Bosch (3-4) and Amsterdam lost to Klein Zwitserland in The Hague by the same figures. Pinoké took advantage of the competition's slip and took the lead thanks to an 8-3 win over Laren. Kampong had its hands full against Schaerweijde, but pulled off the win in the end: 3-4.







No goals at Rotterdam-Den Bosch, points loss Kampong



Peter Klanke







Rotterdam ladies caused a surprise in the Tulp Hoofdklasse on Sunday. Coach Jorge Nolte's team cleverly held national champions Den Bosch to 0-0 to take an unexpected point. At Amsterdamse Bos, Kampong dropped points against Pinoké (1-1), allowing Amsterdam to pass the Utrecht team on the league table thanks to a convincing 8-1 win over HGC. Amsterdam is now second, behind leader SCHC, which remains unbeaten after a convincing 5-0 win over straggler Oranje-Rood.







Rewatch: epic win Oranje-Rood, worldclass goal Brinkman





The six matches of the seventh match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men produced as many as 43 goals. Oranje-Rood won for the first time in Bloemendaal and the Pinoké-Laren game accounted for 11 goals. Watch the footage here.







ONE Active Hockey One League – Round Two Wrap







Round Two of the 2025 ONE Active Hockey One League will be remembered as the weekend the floodgates opened. Across six matches, fans were treated to a record breaking 57 goals, the highest tally in a single round since the competition began. From Abby Wilson’s history making hat trick to Jack Welch’s five goal heroics and HC Melbourne’s 13 goal demolition, the league’s unique rules and attacking flair were on full display. The results have already reshaped the early season picture.







Little change at the top of the Scottish Premierships but Uddingston men are making a move



Well, it`s all building up to the top game on Sunday between Watsonians and Clydesdale Western after both were conclusive winners to maintain maximum points.







