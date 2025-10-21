Tuesday 21 October 2025

Central American Games 2025 Guatemala (Senior Hockey5s)

Ciudad de Guatemala



All Times GMT -6



Men



20 Oct 2025 10:00 HON v NCA (Pool 1) 1 - 3

20 Oct 2025 12:00 CRC v PAN (Pool 1) 2 - 2

20 Oct 2025 14:00 GUA v ESA (Pool 1) 3 - 1



Women



20 Oct 2025 11:00 PAN v CRC (Pool 1) 1 - 2

20 Oct 2025 13:00 GUA v ESA (Pool 1) 3 - 1



Vantage Black Sticks Men 2025 Azlan Shah squad







The Vantage Black Sticks men have accepted an invitation to compete in the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, held in Ipoh, Malaysia, from 23–30 November 2025.







Ana Ortega’s dream weekend: from UDP graduation to EHL debut alongside umpiring hero







For Spain’s Ana Ortega, last weekend in Barcelona marked a perfect intersection of past dreams and present milestones.







Umpire Development Programme Group 16 celebrate graduation in Barcelona







EuroHockey celebrated the graduation of Umpire Development Programme (UDP) Group 16 last week, marking the latest milestone in the development of the next generation of international umpires.







The stats of the weekend: three assists Albers, record for Troost



Ramon Min







Trijntje Beljaars is already more prolific than last season, Felice Albers produced a hat-trick of assists and Hurley's men are the only ones still without points. Here are the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women weekend's figures.







Rewatch: monster win for Amsterdam, Winter Time at SCHC







In the seventh match round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Amsterdam once again shot sharp in an away match and Rotterdam took a unexpected point against national champions Den Bosch. Watch the highlights here.







2025 Australian Men's Masters Championships Wrap







The 2025 Australian Men's Masters Championships has wrapped up for another year at Newcastle International Hockey Centre with a huge thanks to the City of Newcastle for their support of the event.







2025 Australian Women's Masters Championships Wrap







The 2025 Australian Women's Masters Championships has wrapped up for another year after 169 games over nine days at the Aurora Energy Tasmanian Hockey Centre in Hobart.







2025 Australian U14 Championships Wrap







The U14 Championships have drawn to a close for another year after 144 matches over seven action packed days in Brisbane.







Canberra Chill get the double in Perth







The Canberra Chill sides headed west to take on the Perth Thundersticks at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday 19th October. Rain was forecasted and set in but that didn’t dampen the spirts of the Chill.







Georgina Dowd: Finding Joy in the Fire







On a cool Melbourne night, with only one training session under her belt and a brand-new jersey on her back, Georgina Dowd walked onto the turf with nerves buzzing. Facing ONE Active Hockey One League round one winner HC Melbourne on their home deck, Dowd wasn’t sure what to expect, despite Adelaide’s strong recruitment. Ninety minutes later she had a hat trick, a win, and a new chapter in a career that has been anything but straightforward, while the Fire announced themselves with a fearless 6–4 away win that promised more to come.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week Five







Hampstead & Westminster’s 100% start to the season was ended at Loughborough Students where they were held to a 2-2 draw. Loughborough had taken a first quarter lead through Olivia Breed but Hampstead fought back to 2-1 up with goals from Holly Hunt and Sophia Martin only for Amy Cradden to equalise in the last minute for Loughborough. Surbiton who are also unbeaten, won 3-1 at Bowdon take over at the top on goal difference. Erica Sanders, Darcy Bourne and Georgie Gardens, put them 3-0 up in Cheshire before Lucy Smith grabbed a late consolation for the home team, Bowdon’s seventh different scorer of their seven goals to date.







Watsonians and Edinburgh University Locked at the Top of the Scottish Women’s Premiership



It could not be closer – Watsonians and Edinburgh University are level at the top of the women`s Premiership. They both have a perfect record with 18 points after six games and are also level on goal difference.







Tar Heels Named To FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Roster



By: William Soulé







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey U-21 Women's National Team head coach Ange Bradley included Carolina stars Reese Anetsberger and Dani Mendez in her initial 18-athlete roster for the 2025 FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup.







Poor offensive play continues to hold Maryland field hockey back



Christian Andriolas





Djuna Eikelboom walks on the field during Maryland field hockey's 2-1 loss against Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2025. (Jonathan Peter Belling/The Diamondback)



Despite its top-10 ranking, Maryland field hockey’s offense has played with fire all season. The Terps have struggled putting away opponents — even when they’ve dominated on the stat sheet.







Salisbury hockey star nominated at Army Sports Awards 2025



By Isaac Maddock





Nicola George (Image: Matt Salmon)



A SEASONED hockey midfielder has been shortlisted for a top military sports award.







FIH President Tayyab Ikram decorated with the Collar of Honor by the Egyptian Olympic Committee







FIH President Tayyab Ikram was decorated with the Collar of Honor by Engineer Yasser Idris, President of the Egyptian Olympic Committee and Vice President of World Aquatics.







