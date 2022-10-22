Wednesday 22 October 2022

Central American Games 2025 Guatemala (Senior Hockey5s)

Ciudad de Guatemala



All Times GMT -6



Men



21 Oct 2025 10:00 NCA v HON (5th Place) 3 - 0

21 Oct 2025 11:00 ESA v PAN (Bronze) 3 - 2

21 Oct 2025 13:00 GUA v CRC (Gold) 1 - 5



Pool standings



Women



21 Oct 2025 12:00 ESA v PAN (Bronze Medal) 3 - 2

21 Oct 2025 14:00 GUA v CRC (Gold Medal) 1 - 0



Pool standings



SA men’s hockey coach praises team’s grit in navigating bumpy road to continental glory



Rowan Callaghan





Skipper Dayaan Cassiem led his team to an eighth continental crown in Egypt at the weekend. Image: Jan van Zyl



While the record 5-1 scoreline in the final of the African Hockey Cup of Nations against hosts Egypt in Ismaila may suggest that the SA men’s team had things all their own way in booking their 2026 World Cup ticket, interim head coach Devon van der Merwe has revealed that it was far from the case.







Black Sticks recall veteran Russell for Malaysian tournament



By Hayden Meikle



A familiar and vastly experienced face is back in the Black Sticks.



Otago great Kane Russell has been recalled to the squad for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia next month.







Zimbabwe’s U21 women’s hockey team saved from withdrawal ahead of Junior World Cup



Zimbabwe’s Under-21 women’s hockey team will now compete in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile



Asanda Zondi



Zimbabwe’s Under-21 women’s hockey team will now compete in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, following a timely intervention by the government. The tournament runs from December 1 to 13 and features 24 teams from around the world.







FIH Opens Bidding Process for 2027 & 2029 FIH Hockey Junior World Cups







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has officially opened the bidding process for hosting the upcoming editions of the FIH Hockey Men’s and Women’s Junior World Cups in 2027 and 2029.







Match Report: NSW Pride Star Sets New Record







NSW Pride star Abby Wilson became the first woman to reach the 25 goal mark in Hockey One history as her side defeated the Tassie Tigers on their first home matchday of the new season.







CSAI projects thriving nationwide



Stick Together programming succeeding in communities across Canada







Field Hockey Canada is excited to update our members on the activation of this year’s Community Sport for All Initiative (CSAI) by celebrating its commitment to serving underserved communities across Canada. Through the support of the Government of Canada’s Community Sport for All Initiative (CSAI), Field Hockey Canada has secured $800,000 in funding over two years. This first disbursement of funding enabled the launch of 60 community-based field hockey projects across 10 provinces and one territory, reaching over 90 communities and serving almost 30,000 participants.







