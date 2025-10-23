Thursday 23 October 2025

Pakistan will not travel to India for Junior Hockey World Cup



Kashif Abbasi



The Pakistan Hockey Federation on Wednesday finalised its decision to not send its team to India for next month’s Junior World Cup, slated to held from Nov 28 to Dec 10.







Nor Saiful's Young Tigers keep a low profile



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia coach Nor Saiful Zaini. - NSTP pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Coach Nor Saiful Zaini's first priority for his team at the Junior World Cup (JWC) is not to finish last in their group.







Sustainable, dry synthetic turf for hockey at LA Olympics



Sabi Hussain





LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Players of India and Australia line up on the pitch prior to the FIH Pro League Women's match



New Delhi: Thee hockey matches at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 could be played on dry synthetic turf, eliminating the need for watering the pitch.







Lab Coat and Pride Jersey: The Double Life of Ryan Woolnough







Redhead is the kind of place where the ocean is always in earshot. The salt air drifts through the streets, kids ride bikes until the light fades, and the beach is the town square. For NSW Pride star Ryan Woolnough, growing up in this small coastal community south of Newcastle meant sport was stitched into daily life. If your friends played, you played. If the surf was good, you paddled out. If there was a ball to chase, you chased it.







Among Stars, Carlin Walker Finds His Shine







Carlin Walker has always been drawn to the moment. It is something his father Ross drilled into him from the earliest days at Southern United: do not dwell on the last play, do not get lost in what is coming next, just focus on what you can do right now. That mantra has carried him from a six year old scoring goals for fun alongside his brother Davin, to a 24 year old striker for Hockey Club Melbourne, carving out a place in the ONE Active Hockey One League with flair, hunger and a smile his grandfather Ken insists he never forgets.







Perth Thundersticks Team Selection: Round 3 vs Adelaide Fire







As both Perth Thundersticks squads prepare to face Adelaide Fire this Saturday, the women aim to build on their shootout resilience while the men inject fresh talent in pursuit of their first win of the 2025 season.







Across the EHL | Week Five



The top two met in Women's Division One North and Gloucester City remain a point ahead of Buckingham after a 2-2 draw. Sally Walton and Jess Roe had given Gloucester a 2-0 half time lead but Buckingham fought back with goals from Rebecca van Arrowsmith and Jo Day in the second half. Gloucester remain unbeaten. Loughborough Students 2s join Buckingham on 10 points thanks to a 4-0 win over Olton & West Warwicks with Kirby Harris scoring two of their goals. Olton are now bottom as previous incumbents Ben Rhydding moved up to seventh on the back of a 3-1 win at Repton. Leeds enjoyed a fine 6-3 win over Sutton Coldfield.







Field Hockey Romps Local Rival Lock Haven 4-0







LOCK HAVEN, Pa.- Bucknell (8-6) ran its winning streak to eight games over local rival Lock Haven (0-15) with a 4-0 victory. The Bison besieged the Bald Eagles all afternoon, generating 31 shots (22 on goal) and 13 penalty corners. Four different Bison players scored a goal, highlighting Bucknell's offensive diversity. The Orange & Blue have won five of its last six games and Bucknell has scored four goals in every single win.







International players find community, belonging with Maryland field hockey



Christian Andriolas





Annemijn Klijnhout hits the ball during Maryland field hockey's 2-1 loss to No. 1 Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2025. (Jonathan Peter Belling/The Diamondback)



Fleur Knopert has a picture in her room of her holding a field hockey stick with an American flag displayed on it. The senior defender’s dream was always to come to the United States and pursue the sport.







Reigning champions make no mistakes on day 1 of the All-Ireland Schoolboys’ Championships







Limerick: The jewel in the crown of the schoolboy hockey calendar got underway today, with the prestigious tournament returning to Limerick for the first time in almost two decades as Villiers School welcomed sides from across the country. All 16 sides played their opening games of the competition in the pool stages, with reigning Tasmanian Shield holders Banbridge Academy and Herbie Sharman Trophy holders St Andrew’s College both picking up wins to start their campaigns.







Trilochan Singh Bawa’s Medals Serve as a Motivation for Us at Home, Says Son Sukhwinder Bawa



Hockey India in their month-long campaign to celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, deep-dives into nostalgia celebrating and remembering the heroes of the sport who created a legacy that continues to dominate the sporting world







New Delhi: World over, Indian hockey, for a considerable period of time has been looked at as the benchmark simply because of the roll of honour. With a tally of 8 Gold Medals, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze Medals, totalling 13 medals at the Olympic Games, India has well and truly set the standards.







‘The Girl Who Loves Sport’ Hockey Star Malikah Hamza Highlights Perseverance and Hard Work



Alicia Pillay





Sport enthusiast and national hockey star Malikah Hamza shares her true story in ‘Malikah: The Girl Who Loves Sport’, hoping to inspire youth about the importance of perseverance and hard work in following their sporting dreams.” All Photos: Supplied



Since Malikah Hamza was young, she always harboured a dream that she would one day tell her story. That became a reality almost a year ago, in November 2024, as the young girl who turned hockey player’s book, ‘Malikah: The Girl Who Loves Sport’, was released. The book, inspired by true events, tells the story of her hockey player’s athletic journey.







