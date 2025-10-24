Friday 24 October 2025

After Asia Cup hockey, Pakistan pull out of junior World Cup in India



Pakistan have pulled out of the upcoming junior Hockey World Cup in India. The International Hockey Federation has revealed that they would announce the replacement soon.





Pakistan will play in the FIH Pro League 2025-2026. (Photo: Instagram/pakhockeyofficial)



Pakistan have reportedly pulled out of the junior hockey World Cup, set to be held in India, starting in November. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed to the Press Trust of India (PTI). In addition they have also revealed that the team to replace Pakistan will be announced soon.







Pakistan withdraw from India-hosted Junior Hockey World Cup



PHF Secretary Mujahid says travelling to India under current situation ‘not appropriate’



By Sohail Imran





Pakistan and India players in action during their Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 final at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Al Amarat on December 4, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday announced the withdrawal of its men’s team from the Junior Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be played in India from November 28 to December 10.







Sarjit calls up eight new players to beef up Speedy Tigers





National hockey coach Sarjit Singh is preparing his squad for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on Nov 23-30 and the Thailand SEA Games on Dec 9-20. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Coach Sarjit Singh has called up eight new players who performed well at the recent Razak Cup to join the national hockey training squad.







Hockey India Announces 39-Member Core Group for Senior Women’s National Camp



The camp will take place from from 24th October to 7th December 2025







Bengaluru: Hockey India on Friday announced a 39-member core probable group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from 24th October to 7th December 2025.







Wales U21 Women’s Hockey Squad Launches Crowdfunding Drive to Compete on World Stage in Chile







The Wales Under-21 Women’s Hockey squad has launched a major crowdfunding campaign, in partnership with Sport Wales and Crowdfunder UK, to raise vital funds for their journey to the Junior World Cup in Chile this winter, one of the most prestigious tournaments in world hockey.







Top scorers: Joep Troost is the hat-trick hero of this calendar year



Ramon Min





Joep Troost



It rained goals again in the Tulp Hoofdklasse last weekend. Struan Walker (Oranje-Rood) and Joep Troost (Pinoké) each scored a hat-trick. In the women's competition, Amsterdam again were prolific, with another goal from top scorer Trijntje Beljaars.







Round Three Preview: Hockey One Pride Round







Round Three of the 2025 ONE Active Hockey One League feels like a tipping point. With every weekend carrying significant weight, this one has the potential to create real separation in each respective ladder. In the women’s competition, it is the stage where teams can turn early promise into genuine finals momentum, while the return of Australia’s triumphant Under 21 Burras stars from the Sultan of Johor Cup adds fresh energy to the men’s competition. To top off the men’s intrigue, Adelaide Fire and Perth Thundersticks face a searching examination of their resilience after heavy defeats.







2026 Australian Men’s Masters Championships heading to the Gold Coast







The 2026 edition of Australian hockey’s largest participation event, the national Men’s Masters Championships, will take place on the Gold Coast from Friday 25 September to Saturday 10 October.







Watsonians men and women have yet to drop a point in the Scottish Premiership



Green shoots are emerging in the shadow of the ruins of Bothwell Castle with the emergence of Uddingston in the men`s Premiership.







Semi-Finalist confirmed following crunch second day of the All-Ireland Schoolboys’ Championships







Limerick: A crucial second day of the All-Ireland Schoolboys’ Championships unfolded across Limerick today as the Semi-Finalist for both the Herbie Sharman Trophy and Tasmanian Shield were confirmed.







No. 13 Iowa field hockey freezes out Michigan State in shutout victory



Graduate student Fréderique Van Cleef scored two goals in the win.



Patrick Halma





Iowa forward Fréderique Van Cleef awaits a penalty corner during a field hockey match between no.15 Iowa and Queens at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Royals 8-1. Ethan McLaughlin



The No. 13 Iowa field hockey team shut out Michigan State, 6-0, at Grant Field on Thursday evening.







College Games to Watch: October 24 to 30



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







A selection of NCAA College game to keep and eye on in the forthcoming week.







