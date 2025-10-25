Saturday 25 October 2025

Pakistan pulls out of Jr Hockey World Cup in India, demand for neutral venue not accepted



The 24-team Junior World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.





FILE: Pakistan junior hockey team pulled out of World Cup set to take place in India. (Photo: Hockey India/X)FILE: Pakistan junior hockey team pulled out of World Cup set to take place in India. (Photo: Hockey India/X)



Pakistan has withdrawn from next month’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Tamil Nadu, citing ongoing tensions between the two neighbours.







Pakistan pulls out of Junior Hockey World Cup in India, demands neutral venue but FIH plans replacement team



While Pakistan have demanded for a neutral venue after pulling out of the Junior Hockey World Cup in India, the International Hockey Federation is set to name a replacement team.





Pakistan junior hockey team will not be travelling to India for the Junior Hockey World Cup. Image: FIH



India-Pakistan’s sporting ties were dealt a new blow as the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to pull out of the Junior Hockey World Cup to be held in India in November-December. Pakistan have also demanded a neutral venue, but the International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed on Friday (24 October) that a replacement team would be announced soon.







England squads selected for Junior World Cups







The men’s and women’s squads have been announced that will travel to India and Chile to take on the world’s best and compete for the Junior World Cups.







India A Men’s Team Remain Unbeaten, While India A Women’s Team Display Fighting Spirit in China Tour





Aditya Arjun Lalage finished as the top scorer for men’s team, while Captain Manisha Chauhan emerged as the leading scorer for women’s side



New Delhi: The India A Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams concluded their respective international exposure tours in China on a high note, showcasing promising performances and gaining valuable experience against competitive local opposition.







Deepika back as India names squad for women’s national hockey camp



A 39-member core group will train in Bengaluru from October 24 to December 7 as India prepares for the women’s hockey World Cup qualifiers.





File photo: Head coach Harendra Singh with members of the Indian women’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY



Hockey India on Friday named a 39-member core group for the senior women’s national camp, to be held at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru from October 24 to December 7. The camp will help finalise the squad for next year’s World Cup qualifiers, where India faces Wales, Scotland and Uruguay.







Hockey India League announces schedule for 2025-26 season



The new season will see the men’s league played across three major cities - Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar - while the women’s league will take place entirely in Ranchi.





File photo: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers is the defending champion of the men’s competition of Hockey India League. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



The Hockey India League (HIL) on Saturday announced the official schedule for the 2025–26 season for the men’s and women’s leagues.







What you need to know about men's match round 8



Ramon Min







This weekend, match round 8 is on the menu in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, including the Amsterdam-Pinoké and Oranje-Rood - Rotterdam crackers. Read all the facts and figures about the six matches here.







What you need to know about women's match round 8



Ramon Min







We're getting ready for match round 8 in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. Can Amsterdam win again on their own pitch and will Den Bosch manage to brush aside Hurley? Check all the facts for this weekend here.







NCAA Division 1 results - 24 October 2025







No. 4 Field Hockey Wins 2025 Ivy League Title







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – For the first time since 2023, No. 4 Harvard field hockey earns a share of the Ivy League regular season championship, as the Crimson also secure the right to host the 2025 Ivy League Tournament as the top-seeded team with a 2-0 win against Columbia.







No. 1 UNC field hockey cruises past Richmond, 6-1, to stay undefeated at home



By Sarah Stephens





UNC senior Dani Mendez gets ready to serve a penalty corner during the game against Richmond at Karen Shelton Stadium on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.

Author's photo



The No. 1 North Carolina (15-1, 6-1 ACC) field hockey team defeated Richmond (9-7, 4-1 Atlantic 10), 6-1, Friday evening at Karen Shelton Stadium.







Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club







Kolkata: Hockey India President and former India Men’s Hockey Team Captain Dr. Dilip Tirkey was on Friday honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by the Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club (CSJC) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian sports. The prestigious award was presented to Dr. Tirkey by former BCCI president and Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata.







B. Braun steps up to support Pakistan hockey







KARACHI - B. Braun Pakistan has entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) to promote the national game at the grassroots level. The partnership was formalized during a ceremony held at the KHA Sports Complex, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where the agreement was signed by B. Braun Pakistan CEO Ali Jalil and KHA Secretary and Olympian Hanif Khan. The ceremony was attended by several prominent sports figures and officials, including KHA Chairperson and MNA Syeda Shehla Raza, KHA President Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Olympians Iftikhar Syed, Kaleemullah, Nasir Ali, KHA Chairman Gulfaraz Ahmed Khan, Prof. Naveed Siddiqui.







Phiko Mbuqe shares strategic vision as SA Hockey CEO



By Chad Klate







Newly appointed South African Hockey Association CEO Phikolomzi Mbuqe has discussed his strategic vision for the sport in the country as he embarks on his term.







From Türkiye to the EuroHockey Board: Gizem’s Journey of Learning and Leadership







New EuroHockey board member Gizem Karaali Karadağ was among the keynote speakers at this month’s Development Committee meeting, outlining her journey in hockey and leadership.







Katie Allen embarks on WISH programme journey to strengthen leadership in elite hockey coaching







Earlier this year, Hockey coach Katie Allen of Australia, was selected for the International Olympic Committee’s Women in Sport High-Performance (WISH) pathway programme. Allen, the current assistant coach of China Women and recent coach of Real Sociedad de Tenis in the Spanish Men’s League, recently attended the WISH residential week in London; an immersive experience that brought together 36 elite coaches from 30 countries and 21 sports. The group engaged in intensive leadership education and self-development sessions led by world-class facilitators, sharing insights across disciplines and cultures.







Honoring Lauren with a Day of Love, Legacy & Field Hockey







On October 11, Long Island All Starz organized something far more meaningful than a tournament - it was a day to celebrate the life and legacy of their teammate and friend, Lauren Fontanetta, who passed away earlier this year.







