Sunday 26 October 2025

Dicke sisters on target, KZ avoids defeat in derby



Peter Klanke







In the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, frontrunner SCHC made no mistakes. Coach Robbert van de Peppel's team won no less than 7-0 in and against Tilburg on Saturday. Sisters Jip and Pien Dicke combined for five goals. On the men's side, Klein Zwitserland avoided defeat in the Hague derby against HDM at the last minute. It ended 2-2.







FIH President Tayyab Ikram meets His Excellency Maj. Gen. Topply Mulambo Lubaya to discuss the future of hockey development in Zambia







FIH President Tayyab Ikram met with H.E. Maj. Gen. Topply Mulambo Lubaya, Ambassador of Zambia to Egypt, to discuss the continued growth, development, and infrastructure of hockey in Zambia.







