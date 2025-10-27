Monday 27 October 2025

'Suspend Pakistan from international hockey after JWC withdrawal'



By Aftar Singh





Former India captain and coach V. Baskaran



KUALA LUMPUR: Former India coach V. Baskaran has urged the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to take firm action against Pakistan for withdrawing from the Junior World Cup (JWC).







Jillaroos Team Announced for 2025 FIH Women’s Junior World Cup







The Australian Under-21 women’s side could not be better prepared for the 11th edition of the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Chile, as the countdown continues to the pinnacle event - which will, for the first time, feature 24 teams.







Laren stunts with win over B'daal, A'dam new leader



Peter Klanke







Laren's men caused a big stunt by beating Bloemendaal on the eighth round of the competition. They won 3-2 at home. This was Laren's first win of the season. The top match between Amsterdam and Pinoké ended in favour of the home team. It was 1-0, meaning the Dutch champion took over the lead in the Tulp Hoofdklasse from their neighbours from the Amsterdamse Bos. De Bosch won comfortably against Schaerweijde (9-0) and goals remained out in Eindhoven at Oranje-Rood-Rotterdam.







Den Bosch win over Hurley, Oranje-Rood-Pinoké draw



Peter Klanke







On the eighth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse, Den Bosch won 3-2 over Hurley. Oranje-Rood played a 3-3 draw against Pinoké on Sunday. Points were also shared in the derby between HDM and HGC: 2-2. Amsterdam beat Bloemendaal in the Wagener Stadium by large numbers (4-1) and Kampong was too strong for Rotterdam. In Utrecht, the score was 2-1.







Rewatch: epic win Oranje-Rood, worldclass goal Brinkman







The six matches of the seventh match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men produced as many as 43 goals. Oranje-Rood won for the first time in Bloemendaal and the Pinoké-Laren game accounted for 11 goals. Watch the footage here.







ONE Active Hockey One League – Round Three Wrap







Round Three of the 2025 ONE Active Hockey One League doubled as Pride Round, a celebration of hockey’s inclusivity and diversity that saw players and fans unite, reinforcing hockey’s reputation as a leader in this space. On the turf, the action matched the occasion. NSW Pride stunned men’s defending champions HC Melbourne in Newcastle, Adelaide Fire women claimed another scalp at home, and Canberra Chill women toppled Brisbane Blaze in a statement win. In the men’s competition, the return of Burras stars added fresh energy and high-end talent, as the ladder began to take shape.







Scottish Premiership sees some lethal finishing



A feature of Saturday`s proceedings was some individual lethal finishing – there were five goals for Clydesdale Western`s Jenny Eadie while Wildcats` Fraser Moran, Grange`s Jacob Tweedie, and Clydesdale`s Frances Lonergan all scored four apiece – good shooting.







NCAA Division 1 results - 26 October 2025







No. 4 Field Hockey Sets New Program Record for Longest Winning Streak, Defeats No. 16 UMass, 1-0







AMHERST, Mass. – A late strike in the fourth quarter from sophomore midfielder Martha le Huray made the difference for No. 4 Harvard field hockey on the road, as the Crimson earn a vital 1-0 victory against intrastate rival No. 16 UMass.







No. 2 Northwestern clinches Big Ten title with wins over No. 13 Michigan and No. 18 Ohio State



Avantika Singh





With the victory over Michigan, Northwestern field hockey earned the title of 2025 Big Ten Champions. Jonah McClure, Photo Editor



When junior forward Ashley Sessa deflected the ball off her stick, the stakes were already high in the third quarter of No. 2 Northwestern’s matchup against No. 13 Michigan.







Field hockey qualifies for conference championship after victory against Drexel



Annie Jones





Senior midfielder and defender Anna-Kate Domingue swipes her stick Sept. 14. The Huskies’ next match will be their final home game of the season.. Cassandra Joyce



Northeastern field hockey (8-6, 3-1 CAA) earned a spot in the CAA championships with a one-goal win against the Drexel University Dragons (9-7, 2-2 CAA) Friday, Oct. 24. The Huskies’ victory placed them second in conference standings ahead of the NCAA semifinals Nov. 7.







No. 20 Indiana field hockey defeats Michigan State, clinches postseason play



By Sean McAvoy





Redshirt sophomore back Kate Longo runs with the ball during the game against Michigan State on Oct. 26, 2025, at Deborah Tobias Field in Bloomington. Indiana defeated Michigan State 6-1 to improve to 4-3 in the Big Ten conference. Photo by Katherine Maners / The Indiana Daily Student



It’s been a climb for Indiana field hockey’s graduating class of 2025. Since a 0-8 record in the Big Ten in 2023, the Hoosiers have improved over the past two seasons. Indiana finished last year 4-4 in conference and entered Sunday’s game 3-3 in the Big Ten. That improvement culminated in the group’s senior day celebration, as Indiana cruised past Michigan State 6-1.







‘This milestone belongs to the unseen heroes who built the game’: Legendary M.M. Somaya reflects on Indian hockey’s 100-year journey



Hockey India in their month-long campaign to celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, deep-dives into nostalgia celebrating and remembering the heroes of the sport who created a legacy that continues to dominate the sporting world







New Delhi: For decades, Indian hockey stood as the very definition of excellence on the global stage. With a proud haul of 13 Olympic medals—8 Gold, 1 Silver, and 4 Bronze—India established itself as the sport’s ultimate powerhouse. Few have had a closer view of this golden era than M.M. Somaya, who represented India in three consecutive Olympic Games — 1980, 1984, and 1988. A member of the gold medal-winning team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, Somaya also had the honour of captaining India at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.







