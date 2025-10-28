Tuesday 28 October 2025

Scotland U21 Women squad for Junior World Cup 2025 announced







The Scotland U21 Women’s squad has been announced for the Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, this December.







Luke Wynford eyes World Cup glory after AFCON hockey triumph



Mauricia Petersen





SA hockey midfielder Luke Wynford in action during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament that secured World Cup qualification.



CAPE TOWN – South African hockey midfielder Luke Wynford is setting his sights on World Cup glory after helping the team secure the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and qualification for next year’s World Cup in Belgium.







Hockey Australia appoints Rhett Halkett as Hockeyroos Head Coach







Hockey Australia (HA) is pleased to announce the appointment of former South African international Rhett Halkett as the new Head Coach of the Hockeyroos.







Hockey India League returns with more tweaks





Odisha Warriors won the inaugual women's HIL title PIC: Hockey India



The Hockey India League (HIL) 2025–26 season is set to begin on Dec 28 with the women’s event in Ranchi, followed by the men’s competition from Jan 3.







The stats of the weekend: club record Pinoké, historic loss Schaerweijde



Ramon Min







Pinoké's women set a club record against Oranje-Rood, Belén van den Broek (HDM) reigns this season from the penalty stroke spot and Den Bosch's men recorded a massive win. Here are the weekend's figures.







Blake Govers Hat-Trick Leads Pride to Victory







Blake Govers scored a memorable hat-trick for the NSW Pride Men as they toppled the defending champions, HC Melbourne, 4-2 on Friday night in Newcastle to get their Hockey One season back on track.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week Six







Womens Premier Division leaders Surbiton enjoyed a second successive big home win. Darcy Bourne scoring four in a 9-1 victory over Loughborough Students with, making it 17 goals in 140 minutes of hockey at Sugden Road. Second placed Hampstead & Westminster maintained their unbeaten start beating Durham University. A 4-1 win keeps them level on points with the leaders although they did concede their first goal at home.







