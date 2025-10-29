Wednesday 29 October 2025

After the Pakistan Hockey Federation has notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that they have not accepted the invitation to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, after their team had qualified for this event at the Asia Junior Cup last year, the Men’s Junior team of Oman will now join the list of participating teams for this event that will take place from 28 November to 10 December 2025 in the cities of Chennai and Madurai, India.







Pakistan’s replacement confirmed for India-hosted Junior Hockey World Cup



PHF announced on Thursday that the men’s team would not travel to India for the event



By Faizan Lakhani





Instagram/PakHockeyOfficial



Oman has officially replaced Pakistan in the upcoming FIH Junior Hockey World Cup, set to be held in Tamil Nadu, India, from November 28 to December 10, following Pakistan’s withdrawal due to security concerns.







2025 University Championship live from Charlottetown



Follow the 2025 Final Four University Championship







Field Hockey Canada, in partnership with U SPORTS, is excited to announce the 2025 University Championship, to be hosted by the University of Prince Edward Island from October 30 to Novem







NCAA Division 1 results - 28 October 2025







EuroHockey announces selections for 2026 U4N and U4E programmes







The EuroHockey Institute has confirmed the umpires selected for the 2026 editions of the Umpires for Nations (U4N) and Umpires for Europe (U4E) programmes.







Dr. Michelle Holt honored with Jamaica’s Order of Distinction







Dr. Michelle Dianne Holt, OD, has been awarded the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer for her exceptional service in the field of Medicine.







