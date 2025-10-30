Thursday 30 October 2025

Oman to debut at FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup in India



Muscat – The Oman National Junior Men’s Hockey Team will participate in the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2025 to be held in Tamil Nadu, India from November 28 to December 10.







Top scorers: Jip Dicke first player in double figures



Ramon Min







After eight match rounds in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Den Bosch defender Timo Boers has stormed into the top of the top scorers' list after scoring four goals. For the women, SCHC striker Jip Dicke was the first to reach double figures.







What you need to know about men's match round 9



Ramon Min







On Thursday night, a midweek match round awaits us in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men. Quite a few players can reach a personal milestone. Read all the stats of the six matches here.







Perth Thundersticks Team Selection: Round 4 vs Hockey Club Melbourne







The Perth Thundersticks are set for a pivotal home clash against Hockey Club Melbourne this Sunday, with the men looking to build on last week’s win and the women welcoming key players back as they chase their first victory of the 2025 ONE Active Hockey One season.







EY Hockey League returns with crucial double-weekend as teams approach the halfway point.







The Irish EY Hockey League returns after a one-week break with a thrilling double-weekend as sides jostle for position in the lead-up to the winter break.







NHF president vows grassroots revival after re-election



By Olamide Abe





Newly Elected Nigeria Hockey Federation, Simon Nkom



Newly re-elected president of the Nigeria Hockey Federation, Simon Nkom, has pledged to prioritise grassroots development, modern infrastructure, and broader national participation as he begins his second term in office, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.







USA Field Hockey Offering Online, Starter & Local Level Indoor Umpire Clinic in December 2025







USA Field Hockey is offering an online Starter and Local Level Indoor Umpire Clinic on December 16 and 18, 2025.







How an IMD programme is allowing athletes to “think differently”







Four Olympians received IOC scholarships to attend the Innovation in Action Booster programme at the IMD Business School. Here, they reveal what they learned as they look to turn their new skills into real-world impact.







