Friday 31 October 2025

Bloemendaal wins Klassieker, Oranje-Rood frontrunner



Peter Klanke







On the ninth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Oranje-Rood has taken over the lead from Amsterdam. The Eindhoven team won 5-1 at Schaerweijde on Thursday night, taking advantage of the national champion's loss in the Klassieker. At 't Kopje, Amsterdam went down 5-3 against Bloemendaal. Klein Zwitserland suffered their first defeat of the season after losing 2-1 at Amsterdamse Bos against Pinoké. The still scoreless straggler Hurley went down 3-1 at home against Den Bosch.







ONE Active Hockey One Round Four Preview: The spotlight is on







ONE Active Hockey One Round Four arrives with the season in full swing and the finals series in Melbourne looming. Every match now carries the weight of ladder positioning, momentum, and national opportunity. The appointment of Rhett Halkett as Hockeyroos Head Coach has intensified scrutiny across the women’s competition, with the former South African international placing a premium on Hockey One performances as part of his national squad review, and players know the spotlight is on.







Race for Top Six in Scottish Men’s and Women’s Premierships Well and Truly On



With most teams having played seven games or so, that is with four left before the split, thoughts are now beginning to turn to the top six positions. The top sides are already well on their way, while the bottom sides are probably too far behind, but the mid-table outfits will be out to grasp these crucial points in the closing games.







2025 Canadian University Championship – Thursday Recap



Tension builds as two draws kick start the tournament in Charlottetown





All photos provided by Yan huckendubler



It was a rematch of last year’s gold medal match and it did not disappoint. The opening match of this year’s 2025 University Championship featured a defensive 0-0 battle between the York University Lions and the University of Victoria Vikes.







NCAA Division 1 results - 30 October. 2025







College Games to Watch: October 31 to November 2



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







This week's college games to watch marks the final weekend of regular season play. Several conferences in Division III begin conference tournaments this Saturday, November 1, while two conferences in Division I kick off Sunday, November 2. You can see those games highlighted in the upcoming Conference Tournaments previews!







Hockey India remembers K. D. Singh (Babu), the 1948 and 1952 Olympic gold medallist who carried India’s golden legacy



Hockey India in their month-long campaign to celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, deep-dives into nostalgia celebrating and remembering the heroes if the sport who created a legacy that continues to dominate the sporting world







New Delhi:Hockey India fondly remembers Kunwar Digvijay Singh, affectionately known as ‘Babu’, one of the most graceful and gifted players in India’s hockey history. Renowned for his skill, intelligence, and vision on the field, K. D. Singh was often hailed as the successor to Major Dhyan Chand, carrying forward India’s tradition of excellence and flair that defined its golden era of hockey.







Hockey India mourns the passing of Olympic Bronze Medallist Manuel Frederick



Frederick holds the distinction of being the first Keralite to win an Olympic medal







New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday expressed profound grief on the passing of Manuel Frederick, the stalwart goalkeeper from the golden era of Indian Hockey and a member of the Indian team that clinched the Bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. He was 78.



Manuel Frederick, 1972 hockey Olympic bronze medallist, passes away



Frederick was the first athlete from Kerala to win an Olympic medal, after he helped the Indian hockey team win a bronze at the 1972 Munich games.





File - Manuel Frederick (left) and P.R. Sreejesh, both Olympic medal-winning hockey goalkeepers, at an event in Kochi in 2021. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT



Former Indian hockey goalkeeper Manuel Frederick passed away in Bengaluru on Friday at the age of 78.







