Saturday 1 November 2025

Namibia ready to make their mark in Santiago







The Namibia women’s junior hockey team is gearing up for a historic moment — their debut at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025. With excitement and determination running high, captain Azaylee Philander and coach Cedric Makati shared their thoughts ahead of the tournament.







Why round 9 was special for and Schaerweijde and Hoedemakers



Ramon Min







The midweek match round 9 in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men again provided plenty of highlights on Thursday. We pick out two: an anniversary for Schaerweijde and a milestone for Rotterdam attacker Tjep Hoedemakers.







What you need to know about women's match round 9



Ramon Min







Saturday and Sunday, match round 9 awaits in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, including the top match between SCHC and Amsterdam. Read all the facts and figures of the six matches here.







EHL Premier Division Preview | Week 8







beaten Womens Premier Division leaders Surbiton host local rivals Wimbledon who are on a good run of form, unbeaten in last six games after an opening day 2-1 home defeat. Wimbledon won 2-1 at Surbiton at this stage of the season in 2024 but Surbiton gained revenge in the next stage with a 4-1 away win. Hampstead & Westminster who trail the leaders on goal difference will defend their unbeaten record at Nottingham University who have only won once to date. East Grinstead who are three points further back travel to Bowdon. EG are on a good run of form with four straight wins whilst Bowdon will be looking for points in order to get into the reckoning for a top six finish.







Ayeisha McFerran shortlisted for Team Ireland Olympic Sport Award







Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce that Irish international goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran has been shortlisted for the Creator of the Year award at the 2025 Team Ireland Olympic Sport Awards, presented by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.







2025 Canadian University Championship – Friday Recap



UVic wins, UPEI and York draw on a windy, wet day in Charlottetown





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Friday’s weather could not have been more different than the crisp sunny Thursday we were treated to yesterday. There was howling wind and sheet rain at the field site at UPEI today as the University Championship played on.







NCAA Division 1 results - 31 October 2025







No. 3 Field Hockey Completes First Perfect Regular Season in Ivy League History







NEW HAVEN, Conn. – More history arrived for No. 3 Harvard field hockey in the regular season finale against No. 16 Yale, as the Crimson complete the first perfect regular season in Ivy League history with a 2-1 win against Bulldogs on the road.







No. 1 UNC field hockey defeats No. 8 Duke, 2-1, in overtime to win ACC regular season title



By Molly Louison





UNC midfielder/back Coco Courtright (6) blocks the ball during the game against Duke at Karen Shelton Stadium Arena on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Author's photo



The No. 1 North Carolina (16-1, 7-1 ACC) field hockey team beat No. 8 Duke University (11-6, 4-4 ACC), 2-1, Friday evening at Karen Shelton Stadium.







Bracket Released For 2025 Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament presented by Allstate



Northwestern seeded No. 1 for tournament’s 33rd edition







ROSEMONT, lll. – The field is set for the 2025 Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament presented by Allstate following the conclusion of conference play on Friday. The single-elimination tournament, hosted by Indiana University, runs Thursday through Sunday (Nov. 6-9) at Deborah Tobias Field in Bloomington, Ind.







Division III College Games: 2025 Conference Tournaments



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







With post-season conference tournaments taking place, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each conference in Division I, II and III.







Seven Days to History: India Counts Down to 100 Years of Hockey Glory



Hockey India prepares to honour 100 years of Indian hockey excellence with commemorations across 500+ districts on 7th November







New Delhi: A century ago, on 7 November 1925, Indian hockey became affiliated with the FIH — and what followed was not merely the rise of a sport, but the birth of national pride. Within three years came Amsterdam 1928, and with it a historic Olympic gold that announced India as a hockey superpower. Over the decades that followed, the tricolour dominated the world stage, earning eight Olympic golds — the most by any nation in hockey history — along with one silver and four bronze medals.







What Indian Hockey Has Done in the Last 100 Years is A Big Achievement, Says Zafar Iqbal



Hockey India in their month-long campaign to celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, deep-dives into nostalgia celebrating and remembering the heroes of the sport who created a legacy that continues to dominate the sporting world







New Delhi: For decades, even before India earned Independence, Indian hockey was considered the very definition of sporting excellence on the global stage. With a proud haul of 13 Olympic medals, 8 Gold, 1 Silver, and 4 Bronze, India established itself as the sport’s ultimate powerhouse. One person who has played a crucial role in helping shape India’s story has been the inimitable Zafar Iqbal, a Gold Medallist from the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games. It is also the last time India won a Gold medal at the Summer Olympics.







Ex international hockey player jailed for murdering wife





Mohamed Samak was jailed for life PIC: West Mercia Police



A former international hockey player has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and attempting to cover up the crime by claiming she had taken her own life.







