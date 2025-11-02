Sunday 2 November 2025

Indian hockey players reveal why they refused to follow no-handshake policy with Pakistan: 'Didn’t see them as enemies'



While Indian cricketers, male as well as female, had followed a no-handshake policy in their recent meetings with Pakistan, the Indian junior men’s hockey team did not follow suit as they high-fived their opponents at the end of a 3-3 draw in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia recently.





Indian and Pakistani players had exchanged high-fives during their Sultan of Johor Cup clash in Malaysia. Image credit: Screengrab/X



The Indian men’s junior hockey team had made headlines recently after high-fiving their Pakistani opponents in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia earlier this month. The gesture, after all, was in direct contrast with the no-handshake policy maintained by Indian cricketers – male as well as female – in high-profile tournaments over the past couple of months.







Rotterdam strongest in bottom clash against Oranje-Rood



Peter Klanke







Rotterdam ladies did good business at the bottom of the Tulp Hoofdklasse. Coach Jorge Nolte's team won 2-0 against bottom-placed Oranje-Rood on Saturday. Bloemendaal failed to win at home against HGC. At 't Kopje, the teams shared the points. It ended 1-1.







What you need to know about men's match round 10



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men keeps the momentum going. Sunday, match round 10 is on the menu, including the relegation cracker Laren-Schaerweijde. Read all the facts and figures of the six matches here.







League leaders maintain dominance as others fight for crucial points in EYHL double-weekend







The Irish EY Hockey League delivered a day of high-stake encounters as teams battled for position in the first set of fixtures of the double-weekend.







2025 Canadian University Championship – Saturday Recap



With wins on Saturday, UVic and York set up a gold medal rematch





Photo Credit: Yan Huckendubler/Field Hockey Canada



The rain had subsided but the wind had not, as gusts as high as 50 km/h were whipping through the fields at UPEI campus. Saturday marked the last day of group stage hockey before Sunday’s medal rounds. With two games in the bag each, nothing was secured and both games today had significant implications.







NCAA Division 1 results - 1 November 2025







Ivy League Field Hockey Tournament Bracket Set







PRINCETON, N.J. – The loaded four-team field that features four nationally ranked teams is officially set for the Ivy League field hockey Tournament, which is set for November 7 & 9 at Berylson Field on the campus of Harvard University.







Bracket Announced for 2025 ACC Field Hockey Championship







CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The bracket and seeds for the 2025 ACC Field Hockey Championship were announced Saturday afternoon following the conclusion of regular-season play. The tournament includes eight of the league’s nine field hockey programs and kicks off Tuesday, November 4, at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.







Taylor-made to save goals in outdoor hockey league



The young goalkeeper is making a name for herself.





Taylor Burmeister in her goalkeeper kit.



It’s a brave person who dons the hockey goalkeeper kit. It’s next-level impressive when that same person can hold their nerve in a tense penalty shootout.







