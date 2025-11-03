Monday 3 November 2025

FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup City of Santiago 2025: One Month to Go







The wait is nearly over. In just under one month, the world’s most promising rising stars in women’s hockey will gather in Chile for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, with the competition running from 1 to 13 December 2025 in the vibrant host city of Santiago.







Wales U21s raising money to go to Hockey World Cup



Wales have named 20 players in a travelling squad for the women's Junior World Cup in Santiago. Image source, Hoci Cymru



Wales Under-21s women's hockey team are hoping to cause some upsets at the Junior World Cup in Chile in December.







Indonesia’s hockey stars trade the tropics for sunny Spain



The Indonesian men’s national indoor hockey team landed in Rincon de la Victoria. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincon de la Victoria



Axarquia’s sports infrastructure is continuously growing and lately is attracting visitors from some unexpected places in the world.







Schaerweijde wins in bottom clash with Laren



Schaerweijde's men won the bottom cracker against Laren 3-1 in the Tulp Hoofdklasse on Sunday. National champions Amsterdam went down at home against Rotterdam. It finished 0-3. Leaders Oranje-Rood had little trouble beating bottom-placed Hurley: 6-1. And in mid-table, Den Bosch beat Kampong 4-1.







Big game between SCHC and Amsterdam remains undecided



The Tulp Hoofdklasse Women's big game between SCHC and Amsterdam had no winner. In Bilthoven, the matches ended in 2-2 on Sunday. SCHC remains the unbeaten leader and Amsterdam dropped one spot to position three, as Kampong passed the Amsterdam team in the rankings. The Utrecht formation won 3-2 over Hurley at the Amsterdamse Bos. Dutch champion Den Bosch recorded a narrow 2-1 win over HDM and Pinoké dealt with Tilburg. It was 5-2.







Rewatch: epic win Oranje-Rood, worldclass goal Brinkman







The six matches of the seventh match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men produced as many as 43 goals. Oranje-Rood won for the first time in Bloemendaal and the Pinoké-Laren game accounted for 11 goals. Watch the footage here.







Rewatch: monster win for Amsterdam, Winter Time at SCHC







In the seventh match round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Amsterdam once again shot sharp in an away match and Rotterdam took a unexpected point against national champions Den Bosch. Watch the highlights here.







ONE Active Hockey One League – Round Four Wrap







With finals fast approaching and national selectors watching closely, Round Four of the ONE Active Hockey One League delivered a weekend of high drama, late heroics and ladder-shaking results.







The upsets continue as top four spots change hands in the Irish Men’s & Women’s EY Hockey League







The shock results continued into the second day of the double-weekend of the EYHL as a new crop of sides broke into the top four.







2025 University Championships – Championship Sunday Recap



York Lions win first ever U SPORTS Championship





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Two amazing matchups were on tap for Sunday in Charlottetown. A rematch of the Atlantic division championship game and a rematch of last year’s gold medal game. The story writes itself. A chance to continue the dynasty, a chance for redemption, a chance at a home-soil medal. Everything was on the table when the first ball was pushed back on Sunday afternoon at the 2025 Field Hockey Canada University Championship.







NCAA Division 1 results - 2 November 2025







Division I College Games: 2025 Conference Tournaments







With post-season conference tournaments taking place, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each conference in Division I, II and III.







Girls’ hockey revival gains pace in Islamabad







LAHORE - Girls’ hockey in Islamabad is witnessing a strong revival, with increasing participation from schools and colleges. An exhibition event held at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium marked a key step toward promoting the sport among young female athletes.







FIH President Tayyab Ikram presents IOC Honorary President Thomas Bach with the FIH Lifetime Achievement Award







At its final Executive Board meeting of the year, held in the picturesque French town of Évian-les-Bains, across the lake from the Olympic capital, Lausanne, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and its President, Tayyab Ikram, presented IOC Honorary President Thomas Bach with the prestigious FIH Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable impact on sport and the Olympic Movement.







Rani Rampal ties the knot with CA Pankaj Saroha



Former Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal marries CA Pankaj Saroha.





Rani Rampal with her husband CA Pankaj Saroha. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Indian hockey icon and former captain Rani Rampal has entered a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot with CA Pankaj Saroha in a beautiful ceremony held on Sunday, surrounded by family and close friends.







