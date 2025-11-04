Tuesday 4 November 2025

NZ hockey great Blair Tarrant retires





Blair Tarrant is stepping away from international hockey PHOTO: BLACK STICKS



One of the greats of hockey in New Zealand defensive stalwart Blair Tarrant is retiring from international play after a career spanning 15 years including the last three Olympic Games campaigns.







Blair Tarrant reflects on his time in the Black shirt







After an incredible career spanning over 15 years, three Olympic Games, three Commonwealth Games and three World Cups, Vantage Black Sticks Men’s defender and former captain Blair Tarrant has announced his retirement from international hockey.







Vantage Black Sticks 2025 Awards







Hockey New Zealand is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Vantage Black Sticks Annual Awards. An annual celebration recognising individual excellence, professionalism, and contribution within the Hockey New Zealand high-performance environment.







Hockey India won't stop handshakes with Pakistan teams



Sabi Hussain





Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team (ANI)



New Delhi: Hockey India (HI) on Monday clarified that it would not prevent its senior and junior men's and women's teams from shaking hands or exchanging high-fives with Pakistan sides in future international competition and multipart events.







Weekend in numbers: scoring streak Kampong, negative first for Amsterdam



Ramon Min







Kampong women keep scoring in away games, Pinoké equalled a club record and Den Bosch is unbeatable at the Oosterplas. Here are the weekend's figures.







Stirring Fightbacks Give NSW Pride Wins in Brisbane







The NSW Pride Women and Men both produced stirring fightbacks on Friday night to produce memorable wins in Round 4 of the One Active Hockey One League against the Brisbane Blaze in Brisbane.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week 8







OPEN/MEN'S PREMIER DIVISION



League leaders Surbiton made it seven wins out of seven with a 4-1 victory at bottom of the table Beeston. Despite being without a point Beeston made it hard for the visitors who only confirmed the points in the later stages with Nick Bandurak completing a hat-trick in the 68th minute. Wimbledon stay second thanks to their 3-0 win at Southgate.







Getting a bit crowded at the top of the Scottish Premierships



Perhaps Uddingston have come of age in the men`s Premiership – they have inflicted Watsonians’ first defeat of the season and set down their marker for others to heed. And at the same time opened up the race for the Premiership title – Watsonians lead has been cut to just two points.







A big result or two in the Scottish Cup







The all-premier women`s Scottish Cup ties produced results that somewhat defied the current trend in the league.







Field Hockey Prepped For Another ACC Title Run



By: William Soulé





Erin Mason, North Carolina's head coach.



LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Let the postseason games begin as Carolina Field Hockey travels to Bourbon City for the 2025 ACC Field Hockey Championship. The eight-time defending champions of the competition will look to protect what's theirs, starting with an opening round matchup against the hosts Louisville.







NCAA Division 1 Conference play-off fixtures - 4 November 2025







Division II College Games: 2025 Conference Tournaments



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







With post-season conference tournaments taking place, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each conference in Division I, II and III.







Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya Announces Centenary Celebrations to Mark 100 Years of Indian Hockey







New Delhi, November 3, 2025: The Union Minister for youth affairs and sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday announced the grand celebration to mark 100 Years of Indian Hockey (1925–2025). The centenary celebrations, to be held in association with Hockey India, will be held on November 7 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, with parallel events taking place across more than 550 districts in India.







