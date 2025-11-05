Wednesday 5 November 2025

IRL U21 Men’s Squad announced for FIH Junior World Cup in India







Dublin: Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce the Ireland U21 Men’s squad selected to compete at the upcoming FIH Junior World Cup, taking place from November 28 to December 10 in Tamil Nadu, India.







IRL U21 Women’s Squad announced for FIH Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile







Dublin: Hockey Ireland is proud to announce the Ireland U21 Women’s squad selected to compete at the upcoming FIH Junior World Cup, taking place in Santiago, Chile from December 1–12, 2025.







Saiful fast-tracks hockey juniors for JWC challenge



By Aftar Singh





Olympian Jiwa Mohan said Saiful’s young side showed remarkable progress at the recent Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) and believes they could spring surprises at the JWC. -NSTP/NAJMI NOR’AZAM



KUALA LUMPUR: It usually takes four years to build a rock-solid hockey team capable of challenging at the Junior World Cup (JWC).







Hockey India to continue Pakistan handshakes





India and Pakistan natonal senior teams



Hockey India (HI) says it will not prevent its teams from shaking hands or exchanging high-fives with counterparts from Pakistan at future international tournaments or multi-sport events.







Across the EHL | Week 6



Indian Gymkhana who led Open/Men's Division One South going into the weekend’s fixtures let slip a 2-0 half time lead to draw 2-2 with Sevenoaks. This allowed Exeter University, 3-1 winners over Old Loughtonians to go a point above them. Third placed Guildford remain unbeaten and are now level on points with Gymkhana after a 4-3 defeat of bottom of the table Havant who have yet to pick up a point. Cameron Baker scored two of Guildford’s goals, Viacheslav Paziuk did likewise for Havant although his second an overtime corner came too late to change the outcome. Second bottom Surbiton 2s suffered a similar fate, losing 3-2 to Canterbury with Will Hapsel’s second also a 70th minute corner when the result was assured. The welcome three points mean Canterbury are now five points clear of Surbiton. The West London derby between Richmond and Teddington ended 3-3, Josh Smith netting a 69th minute equaliser for Richmond whose other two goals both came from Scott Wall.







England Hockey Championships | Round one



Cup Competitions Deliver Development, New Opponents and Memorable Club Moments



The opening rounds of the 2025/26 England Hockey Championships have already showcased why clubs across the country value the opportunity to take part - offering experiences beyond league hockey, from development opportunities and new opposition to shared club moments both on and off the pitch.







NCAA Division 1 Conference playoff results - 4 November 2025







Duke, North Carolina and Virginia Advance to Semifinals of 2025 ACC Field Hockey Championship







LOUISVILLE, Ky. (theACC.com) – Duke, North Carolina and Virginia earned wins in the quarterfinals of the 2025 ACC Field Hockey Championship on Tuesday, November 4, at Louisville’s Trager Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.







No. 1 seed UNC field hockey overcomes No. 8 seed Louisville, 2-1, in opening round of ACC tournament



By Molly Louison





Members of the UNC field hockey team celebrate after scoring a point in the penalty corner during the game against Duke on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 at Karen Shelton Stadium. UNC won 2-1 in overtime. Photo by Olivia Paul



No. 1 seeded UNC field hockey (17-1, 8-1 ACC) defeated No. 8 seeded Louisville (8-10, 2-7 ACC), 2-1, at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday to open play in the ACC Championship.







No. 8 Duke field hockey takes down weakened Cal 7-1 in ACC quarterfinals



By Seyun Park





Sophomore Julia Boehringer scored a hat trick Tuesday to lead the Blue Devils. Photo by Joseph Song



When it rains, it pours. On Tuesday, Cal was certainly under the weather.







Fifth-Seed Cal Falls In First Round To Fourth-Seed Duke



Bears Play Shorthanded At ACC Championship







LOUISVILLE — The fifth-seeded California field hockey team was defeated by fourth-seed Duke 7-1 Tuesday in Louisville in the first round of the ACC Championship. After seceding the first goal of the match in the second quarter, the Blue Devils scored seven unanswered to advance to the semi-final round.







Postseason Run Ends in Quarterfinals



Stanford's second half comeback bid falls short against second-seeded Virginia







LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A furious second-half comeback fell just short as the Stanford field hockey team fought hard but could not pull off the upset bid, falling 4-3 to the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Field Hockey Tournament on Tuesday evening. Stanford finishes the regular season with a 7-10 record having secured the program’s second bid to the ACC postseason.







Syracuse-Wake Forest ACC Tournament Quarterfinal match postponed



By Spencer Brod





Syracuse's ACC Tournament First Round matchup with Wake Forest has been postponed by a danger in the Louisville area, per the conference. Tara Deluca | Staff Photographer



No. 6 seed Syracuse’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Quarterfinal match against No. 3 seed Wake Forest in Louisville, Kentucky, has been postponed, the conference announced.







Field Hockey Season Ends With Exciting Semifinal Game







SHORT STORY: The Great Danes nearly came back from a three-goal deficit but it was New Hampshire winning the America East semifinal, Tuesday afternoon.







Maine falls to Vermont in America East Field Hockey semifinals



1-0 shootout loss



By Ben Barr





Maine Field Hockey(Connor Magliozzi)



BURLINGTON, Vt. (WABI) - No. 5 Maine’s field hockey season ended in the America East semifinals, 1-0, in a shootout against the No. 1 Vermont Catamounts.







Gobabis, Windhoek crowned hockey development champions



By Helge Schutz





Gobabis won the boys title for the fourth year in a row. Photo: Contributed



Gobabis and Windhoek were crowned the champions of the Standard Bank National Junior Hockey Festival, which was held in the capital over the weekend.







Nottingham Hockey Centre applies for 400-seater stand





Nottingham Hockey Centre, home of Beeston HC



Nottingham Hockey Centre, England’s largest club hockey centre, wants a new 400-seater spectator stand.







“Small, Courageous Acts”: Simon’s Hockey Journey and the Everyday Work of Inclusion







On April Fool’s Day 2018, Simon Webb woke to tingling fingers. By day three, his arms and legs were numb; he was soon “in hospital blind with organ failure and completely paralysed.”







Don’t miss any FIH event live action, get your Watch.Hockey Pass now!







With a series of “must-watch” FIH events getting closer, including the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League’s new season and both FIH Hockey Junior World Cups, women and men, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce that it has crafted a wide range of options for hockey fans around the world to watch the matches on its streaming platform Watch.Hockey, powered by Deltatre.







FIH President Tayyab Ikram reflects on the final FIH Executive Board meeting of 2025







FIH President Tayyab Ikram, reflecting on the FIH EB meeting held in Évian-les-Bains, France, on 2-3 November, said:



“As we have concluded our final FIH Executive Board meeting of the year, I would like to thank all my colleagues on the FIH EB for their remarkable dedication over the past few days.







