Thursday 6 November 2025

Eye on Junior Hockey World Cup, Sreejesh plots to blend Indian flair with tactical adaptability



As the Indian junior squad's coach, he is as animated from the sidelines and remains fun-loving.



by Pritish Raj





India junior hockey team coach PR Sreejesh. (PHOTO: Hockey India)India junior hockey team coach PR Sreejesh. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



As a player, PR Sreejesh never stopped smiling, and shouting instructions at his teammates on the field. Now as the junior India coach, he is as animated from the sidelines and remains fun-loving. But for the goalkeeping great, the challenge is to maintain a balance.







Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri M.K. Stalin unveils the trophy for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 in Chennai



The tournament is set be held in Chennai and Madurai from 28 November to 10 December







Chennai: The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri M.K. Stalin, unveiled the prestigious trophy for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 at a ceremony held at the Secretariat on Wednesday in Chennai.







Hockey India announces Trophy Tour across 20 cities ahead of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025







New Delhi: With just weeks to go for the start of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 in Tamil Nadu, Hockey India today announced a nationwide Trophy Tour, during which the prestigious World Cup trophy will travel across 20 cities in India.







Perth Thundersticks Team Selection: Round 5 vs Tassie Tigers







As Round 6 of the Hockey One League approaches, both Perth Thundersticks squads are gearing up for a crucial double-header against the Tassie Tigers on Saturday, 8 November.







EY Hockey League returns with Round 10 action as title and relegation battles heat up







The Irish EY Hockey League returns this weekend with a full slate of fixtures as sides look to make vital progress before the mid-season break in Round 10 of the EYHL.







APM and Hockey Australia lock in long-term partnership to LA 2028







The Hockeyroos’ push towards the 2028 Olympic Games has secured powerful backing, as global human services provider APM re-signs as a Major Partner for another three years.







In 1975 Indian Team Outclassed Pakistan in the Final, Says BP Govinda



Hockey India in their month-long campaign to celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey, deep-dives into nostalgia celebrating and remembering the heroes of the sport who created a legacy that continues to dominate the sporting world







New Delhi: In the last half a decade, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team have bagged two bronze medals at the Olympic Games, and that brought a lot of joy to the fraternity. India had to wait a bit before experiencing Olympic glory, but that was not the case for the major part of the last 100 years. With 13 medals at the Olympic Games, and three at the World Cup, India is among the most decorated teams in the sport.







NCAA Division 1 Conference playoff results - 5 November 2025







Turner, Eiselin Pace Orange to Semis



Orange Take Down Three-Seed Wake







SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Aubrey Turner scored twice to lead Syracuse University field hockey past Wake Forest 3-1 Wednesday afternoon at Trager Stadium, the first time the Orange have beaten the Demon Deacons in the ACC Tournament.







No. 6 Wake Forest Falls in ACC Quarterfinals against No. 10 Syracuse



The Demon Deacons turn their attention to Selection Sunday on Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The No. 6 Wake Forest field hockey team fell 3-1 to No. 10 Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the 2025 ACC Field Hockey Championship on Wednesday afternoon at Trager Stadium.







App State Field Hockey Beats Ohio 3-1, Advances to MAC Semifinals vs. No. 2 UMass







HARRISONBURG, Va. — The App State field hockey team defeated Ohio 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2025 MAC Field Hockey Championship.







No. 6 Ohio Field Hockey Falls to No. 3 App State in MAC Quarterfinals







HARRISONBURG, Va. – The sixth-seeded Ohio Bobcats field hockey team (5-13, 3-7 MAC) took on the third-seeded App State Mountaineers (14-5, 8-2 MAC) in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon, falling by a score of 2-0.







JMU field hockey advances in MAC Championship with 4-1 win over Central Michigan



Kailey Garner





The Dukes will face No. 1 seed Miami (Ohio) in the semi-finals tomorrow, Nov. 6 at 11:30 a.m.



Seeded fourth in the MAC Championship, which it hosted at home in Harrisonburg, JMU field hockey comfortably advanced in the quarterfinals round with a 4-1 win over No. 5 seed Central Michigan, with four different goal-scorers ending up on the scoresheet.







Chippewa Field Hockey Falls 4-1 in MAC Quarterfinals to No. 4 ranked James Madison



Cogger ties her career-best 15 saves, Bainer records the lone Chippewa Goal



By Jasper Gallagher







HARRISONBURG, Va. – Central Michigan Field Hockey team fell to James Madison 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals.







No. 3 Field Hockey, No. 19 Brown Meet in 2025 Ivy League Tournament Semifinals







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – After wrapping a historic and remarkable 2025 regular season, No. 3 Harvard field hockey is now turning the page to the postseason, as the Crimson host the highly anticipated 2025 Ivy League Tournament at Berylson Field this weekend.







Field Hockey Sweeps Major Ivy League Awards, Eight Crimson Earn All-Ivy Recognition







PRINCETON, N.J. – After a record-breaking and historic 2025 regular season, No. 3 Harvard field hockey was well represented in the Ivy League awards and All-Ivy League teams, as the Crimson swept the individual awards as eight student-athletes garnered All-Ivy League nods.







Maryland field hockey enters Big Ten tournament fighting for its NCAA bid



Christian Andriolas





Coach Missy Meharg speaks to the team during Maryland field hockey's 2-1 loss to No. 1 Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2025. (Jonathan Peter Belling/The Diamondback)



By the time the Big Ten tournament comes around, Missy Meharg’s team typically has its NCAA tournament bid secured. This season has been a different story.







