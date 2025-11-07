Friday 7 November 2025

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is glad to announce that the following 12 top hockey athletes have been shortlisted for the FIH Best Player and the FIH Best Goalkeeper of the Year Awards:







Grace O'Hanlon receives global recognition







Hockey New Zealand is proud to announce that Vantage Black Sticks Women’s goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon has been nominated for the FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year at the 2025 FIH Hockey Stars Awards.







Trio of EHL stars nominated for FIH awards







Three stars who are set to light up next Easter’s Euro Hockey League FINALS in Den Bosch have been included on the FIH Stars shortlists announced this morning.







Hockey Olympians Hugo Inglis and Oliver Scholfield finalists for IOC Climate Action Awards 2025!







Two hockey Olympians—Hugo Inglis (New Zealand) and Oliver Scholfield (Canada)—are among the finalists for the IOC Climate Action Awards 2025, as announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).







Men's chair dance: already seven times a new leader



The battle for the top spot in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men is unprecedentedly exciting this season. After ten match rounds, five different clubs have already led the rankings, with Oranje-Rood the most frequent frontrunner.







Top scorers: Duco Telgenkamp's insane weeks



In the men's league, little changed in the upper reaches of the top scorers' list this weekend. Kampong striker Duco Telgenkamp made the biggest jump in the standings: he flashed from four to eight goals.







ONE Active Hockey One Round Five Preview: For several sides, it’s now or never







The ONE Active Hockey One League enters Round Five, and for several sides, it’s now or never. With the finals series in Melbourne fast approaching, ladder positions are tightening, and every point could prove decisive.







Getting to the business end of the Scottish Premiership`s first stage



With around about three games to go for most teams, this weekend sees a jostling for position at the top of both the men`s and women`s Premiership, but also middle order sides striving for points for a place in the top six. It`s all to play for!







Hockey India League: Philippe Goldberg appointed as Soorma Hockey Club head coach



Joining Goldberg in the revamped coaching setup is Olympian Ignacio Ricardo Bergner of Argentina, who takes on the role of Analytical Coach.





Olympian Philippe Goldberg of Belgium has been appointed as head coach of Soorma Hockey Club ahead of the second season of Hockey India League, the club said on Friday.







Jiwa's twins add European hockey to their experience



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national hockey player Jiwa Mohan's twin sons, Kryshant and Kriish, travelled recently to Germany, a hockey power, to pick up more experience.







NCAA Division 1 Conference playoff results - 6 November







No. 1 seed UNC field hockey beats No. 4 seed Duke, 5-2, to secure spot in ACC championship game



No. 1-seeded UNC field hockey (18-1) defeated No. 4-seeded Duke (12-7), 5-2, at Trager Stadium on Thursday in the ACC tournament semifinal.







Penalty corners plague Maryland field hockey in 2-1 Big Ten tournament loss to Ohio State



No. 2 seed Maryland field hockey entered the Big Ten tournament desperate for a resume-boosting win. Despite double-digit regular season wins, an NCAA tournament appearance wasn’t guaranteed.







After thrilling shootout, Virginia field hockey will play for the ACC Championship



Nilou Lempers made nine saves in the contest to help the Cavaliers advance



Just over a month ago, No. 3 Virginia field hockey just barely eked out a 2-1 win over then-No. 4 Syracuse in a home thriller that nearly ended a six-game winning streak. The Cavaliers (15-1, 7-1 ACC) were forced to play from behind after the Orange got on the board early, ultimately pulling through in a gritty win that epitomized the grit and perseverance of this Virginia squad.







Saint Joseph's Overtime Goal Lifts Hawks to A-10 Field Hockey Championship







RICHMOND, Va. - Milou Kluyt’s goal in double overtime secured Saint Joseph’s a 3-2 win over VCU in the A-10 Field Hockey Championship semifinals on Thursday at Crenshaw Field.







Field Hockey Reaches Atlantic 10 Title Game with 3-2 Double Overtime Win Over VCU







RICHMOND, Va. – Milou Kluyt's goal with less than two minutes to play in the second overtime period carried the third-seeded Saint Joseph's field hockey team past second-seeded VCU, 3-2, in the semifinals of the 2025 Atlantic 10 Championship on Thursday afternoon at Richmond's Crenshaw Field.







Iowa field hockey advances to Big Ten tournament semifinals with win over Indiana



Dionne Van Aalsum delivered the game’s only goal. The No. 3-seeded Hawkeyes will take on No. 7 Ohio State tomorrow afternoon.



Iowa field hockey’s Big Ten tournament run will continue, as the No. 3-seeded Hawkeyes defeated No. 6 Indiana, 1-0, in Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup.







Larripa, Derr Powers Spider Hockey to A10 Title Game







RICHMOND, Va. – The top seeded Richmond field hockey team advanced to the 2025 Atlantic 10 Conference Championship after defeating four seed Davidson, 4-2, Thursday, Nov. 6 at Crenshaw Field.







100 Years of Indian Hockey: One hundred momentous occasions



K. ARUMUGAM







Indian hockey is one hundred years old. The hockey fraternity is celebrating the momentous occasion in a grand way, involving grassroots matches in more than 600 districts. It culminates into a mega show of glory today at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, today. With highest number of Olympic medals – 8 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze- it has become its national game whose feats and defeats impacting sizeable chunk of Indian populace.







Gurdaspur’s hockey legacy set for revival with new turf



Ex-international player Kushwant Singh Bajwa, local leaders push to elevate hockey



Ravi Dhaliwal





A good player plays where the ball is; a great player plays where the ball is going to be. This is the mantra drilled into the minds of young hockey players by Canadian citizen and former international player, Kushwant Singh Bajwa.







Field Hockey Canada Launches Stick Together Website



New web-hub provides centralized area for community programming







Field Hockey Canada is proud to unveil the new digital home for its successful Stick Together initiative: https://fhcsticktogether.ca/. The website is a centralized hub for community programs, resources, and will operate as an online community centre where projects can share success stories and resources as we continue to build on the incredible work taking place in communities across Canada.







Three new Elected Directors join Hoci Cymru



Congratulations to James Fortnam, John Bowyer and Matt Clement, who join Hoci Cymru as Elected Directors.







