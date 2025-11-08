Saturday 8 November 2025

De Waard, Veenendaal and Brinkman nominated for FIH Award







Three Dutch international players from the Tulp Hoofdklasse have been nominated for the annual awards of world hockey federation FIH: Xan de Waard, Thierry Brinkman and Anne Veenendaal.







Hockey India announces Indian Men’s Squad for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025



The 20-member squad will be led by Sanjay







New Delhi: Hockey India today announced the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from 23rd to 30th November 2025. Sanjay has been named Captain of the squad for the prestigious invitational event.







What you need to know about women's match round 10



Ramon Min







This weekend match round 10 is on the menu in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. Will Kampong finally manage to win again against Den Bosch after 48 (!) matches? Read all the facts and figures of the six matches here.







EHL Premier Division Preview | Week Nine







There is a top of the table clash in the Women’s Premier Division as first-placed Hampstead welcome Surbiton, in second, to Paddington Rec. They are the only two teams unbeaten in the Division. Last season saw a draw and a win for Hampstead on their way to coming top of the Division at the end of the regular season.







NCAA Division 1 Conference playoff results - 7 November 2025







North Carolina Wins Ninth Straight ACC Field Hockey Championship







LOUISVILLE, Ky. (theACC.com) – For the ninth straight year, the North Carolina Tar Heels lifted the ACC Field Hockey Championship trophy, defeating Virginia, 4-1, on Friday, November 7, at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. It was the 28th ACC Championship in UNC program history.







No. 1 seed UNC field hockey captures ACC title with 4-1 win over No. 2 seed Virginia



By Alexandra Jones





Members of the UNC field hockey team celebrate after scoring a point in the penalty corner during the game against Duke on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 at Karen Shelton Stadium. UNC won 2-1 in overtime. Photo by Olivia Paul



The No. 1-seeded UNC field hockey team (19-1, 10-1 ACC) overpowered No. 2-seeded Virginia (16-2, 9-2 ACC), 4-1, on Friday afternoon at Trager Stadium to win its ninth-straight ACC Championship.







No. 3 Harvard Field Hockey Beats Brown, Advances to Ivy Championship Game on Sunday



By Isabel C. Smail





The field hockey team celebrates together. The team won the Ivy League Tournament last season, and looks for its third consecutive title. By Courtesy of Harvard Athletics



The No. 3 Harvard field hockey team (17-0, 8-0 Ivy) kept its perfect season alive on Friday morning, defeating No. 19 Brown (10-6, 4-4 Ivy) 2-0 in the Ivy League Tournament semifinal match on Berylson Field.







Princeton Roars Past Yale 3-0 Into Ivy Final Rematch With Harvard







Pru Lindsey and Anna Faulstich didn't find their names on the All-Ivy League field hockey teams that were released this week. How did they handle it? They put their names on the scoresheet in the first half of Princeton's Ivy League tournament semifinal game against Yale Friday afternoon.







No. 5 Princeton Tops No. 16 Yale in Ivy League Tournament Semifinals







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The No. 16 Yale field hockey team fell to No. 5 Princeton Friday afternoon 3-0 in the Ivy League Tournament Semifinals at Harvard's Berylson Field. The Tigers, the No. 2 seed in the Ivy Tournament, scored a goal in each of the first three quarters – including two on penalty corners – en route to the victory.







Schulze leads No. 2 Northwestern to 5-3 win over No. 15 Michigan in Big Ten Tournament semifinal



Jonah McClure





Graduate student forward Grace Schulze runs toward the ball earlier this season. Schulze tallied two goals and one assist in Friday’s match. Daily file photo by Charlie Perlman



No. 2 Northwestern has reigned over the Big Ten for the last several years. Yet one team has consistently played close against the Wildcats (17-1, 8-0 Big Ten): No. 15 Michigan.







Iowa field hockey defeats Ohio State 3-1 to advance to Big Ten Tournament Championship game



Pat Harty



BLOOMINGTON, Indiana– The third-seeded University of Iowa field hockey team punched its ticket to the Big Ten Tournament championship game with a 3-1 win over seventh-seeded Ohio State on Friday night at Deborah Tobias Field.







Iowa field hockey tops Ohio State, 3-1, to advance to Big Ten Tournament finals



First-year Fréderique Van Cleef tallied two goals to advance the Hawkeyes to their first title game appearance since 2019.



Patrick Halma,





University of Iowa Hawkeyes Field Hockey Forward Dionne van Aalsun high-fives a teammate as they play against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Grant Field on Friday, Sep 5, 2025. The Hawkeyes won against Kent State, 4-1. (Mitchell Brinkmeyer / The Daily Iowan)



The Iowa field hockey team advanced to the Big Ten tournament finals after the third-seeded Hawkeyes defeated No. 7 seed Ohio State, 3-1, in Friday afternoon’s semifinal matchup in Bloomington, Indiana.







Drexel Holds Off Northeastern to Advance to CAA Championship







WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Drexel field hockey earned a 3–2 victory over Northeastern in Friday afternoon's CAA Semifinal, advancing to the conference championship game for the first time since the 2022 season. The Dragons will play for the title on Sunday at noon against top-seeded Monmouth.







Huskies Advance to BIG EAST Championship







LYNCHBURG, Va. — UConn defeated Old Dominion University with a decisive 4-1 victory at Liberty FH Field, powered by a strong second quarter where UConn netted two goals. This semi-final win propelled UConn to the BIG EAST Championship vs. host Liberty.







Field Hockey Wins America East Championship



UNH defeats Vermont, 1-0, in Double Overtime







BURLINGTON, Vt – Senior captain Nicole Poulakis (Ajax, Ontario) scored 1:41 into double overtime to lift the University of New Hampshire field hockey team to the America East championship with a 1-0 victory against the University of Vermont at Moulton Winder Field on Friday afternoon.







No. 1 Seed Liberty Earns Slot in BIG EAST Final With 3-1 Win Over No. 4 Seed Villanova







LYNCHBURG, Va. – No. 1 seed Liberty earned a slot in the 2025 BIG EAST Championship final with a 3-1 semifinal win over No. 4 seed Villanova, Friday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field.







Monmouth Advances to CAA Championship Title Game







WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Top-seeded Monmouth advanced to the CAA Championship with a dominant 5-0 victory over fourth-seeded Hofstra Friday morning in the semifinals at So Sweet a Cat Field.







Pride’s Season Concludes in CAA Championship Semifinals







West Long Branch, NJ – The four seed Hofstra field hockey team's 2025 season came to a close on Friday, November 7, with a 5-0 loss to top seed and hosts Monmouth in the semifinals of the 2025 Coastal Athletic Association Championship from So Sweet A Cat Field.







Beighton Cup’s 126th edition to be held in newly-built Vivekananda Hockey Stadium



The semifinals will be played on November 15, followed by the final on November 16. The champion team will earn ₹10 lakh, while the runner-up will take home ₹5 lakh.





“The stadium, built at a cost of more than ₹20.53 crore, has all modern facilities,” said West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The Beighton Cup has a new home, as its 126th edition will start at the newly built Vivekananda Hockey Stadium, situated adjacent to the iconic football stadium in Salt Lake in Kolkata, on Saturday.







Hockey has given India pride of place in Olympics, says Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya as centenary celebrations of Indian hockey begin







New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India and Hockey India celebrated 100 years of Indian hockey with a grand centenary event at the historic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. The landmark occasion was graced by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha, Shri Suryabanshi Suraj, President, FIH, Dato Tayyab Ikram, along with other dignitaries, hockey legends, and members of the national teams.







PHF Congress approves club scrutiny, sets 2026 as election year



LAHORE - The Executive Board and Congress meeting of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was held at a private hotel in Lahore under the chairmanship of PHF President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti. Olympians and Congress members from across the country actively participated, followed by a joint press conference addressed by the PHF President and Secretary General.







