Sunday 9 November 2025

Pakistan to face Bangladesh for hockey World Cup qualifier spot



LAHORE: Pakistan named an 18-member hockey squad on Friday for a three-match series in Dhaka against Bangladesh, a contest that will determine a spot in the World Cup qualifiers.







India Take Developmental Route for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 as Core Stars Rested



Sankalp Mishra







When the Indian men’s hockey team steps onto the blue turf at the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup later this month, it won’t be about chasing medals at least not entirely.







'Concerned about fairness, transparency in selection': Narinder Batra on India's Azlan Shah Cup hockey squad



India picked a young team for the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, set to kick off on November 23, having rested some of the seniors, including skipper Harmanpreet Singh, veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, while Narinder Batra raised concerns about fairness in selection process.



Anshul Gupta





Former International Hockey President Narinder Batra was unhappy with some of the squad selections for Azlan Shah Cup Image Source : PTI



New Delhi: Former International Hockey Federation President and ex-IOC member Narinder Batra raised concerns about fairness and transparency in the selection of the Indian hockey team for the upcoming Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia. Batra expressed his disappointment at the actions of Hockey India while suggesting that there may be foul play in selection, accusing Dr Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, and Dr RP Singh, Chairman of the Selection Committee.







What you need to know about men's match round 11



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men is up to its 11th match round, with two top matches and a crucial game at the bottom. Read all the facts and figures from the six matches here.







Hurley takes first point at last minute against Laren



Peter Klanke







Hurley's men's side have captured their first point of the season. A last-minute 3-3 draw at home on Saturday in the bottom table cracker against Laren. Hjalmar Voskuil prevented the eleventh defeat in a row for the last placed in the Tulp Hoofdklasse in the final minute. In the ladies' side, Rotterdam recorded a 2-1 victory on a visit to ailing Tilburg.







Draws for league leaders highlight competitive Round 10 in the EY Hockey League







Round 10 of theIrish EY Hockey League produced another day of competitive clashes, as both league leaders were held to draws for the first time this season.







NCAA Division 1 Conference playoff results - 8 November 2025







No. 4 Boston University Captures Patriot League Field Hockey Title in Victory over No. 2 Lafayette



Terriers become the third No. 4 seed in League history to claim the title behind a hat trick from Caroline O’Brien







WASHINGTON – Senior forward Caroline O’Brien recorded a hat trick to lead No. 4 Boston University (8-10, 3-3 PL) to a 3-2 victory over No. 2 Lafayette (12-7, 5-1 PL) to claim the 2025 Patriot League field hockey title.







UMass field hockey falls in devastating 2-1 loss in MAC title game



Minutewomen fall short in double overtime



By Skye Cuscuna





Credit: Mia Blue



The No. 15 Massachusetts field hockey team fell 2-1 in double overtime to No. 13 Miami (OH) in the Mid-American Conference final. The heartbreaking loss ended The Minutewomen’s (16-4, 8-1 MAC) hopes of claiming their first MAC title and extended the RedHawks’ (14-4, 8-1 MAC) remarkable run to eight consecutive tournament championships.







Defense stands strong in field hockey’s 2-1 loss to Miami



Myrte van Herwijnen makes big plays to push the game to double overtime



By Caroline Burge





Credit: Mia Blue



The No. 15 Massachusetts field hockey team stepped up defensively against No. 13 Miami (OH) in a 2-1 double overtime loss in the Mid-American championship. The Minutewomen’s (16-4, 8-1 MAC) shut-down backline limited the Redhawks (15-4, 9-2 MAC) throughout play, making stops on every even strength and penalty corner opportunity Miami had throughout regulation.







Spider Field Hockey Falls in A-10 Championship







RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Richmond field hockey team fell 2-0 Saturday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship to Saint Joseph's at Crenshaw Field.







Aggies Battle Hard in MPSF Championship Loss to Delaware







UC Davis struck first with a second-quarter goal from Katie Kim, but Delaware responded quickly and scored the go-ahead goal in the third to edge the Aggies, 2–1, at Aggie Field Hockey Facility.







Four-in-One Centenary Celebrations



K. ARUMUGAM







History is not a priority thing in our collective thinking, but hockey is an honoured exception. It’s actually its history that saw it swim across the troubled phases in the past. However, it’s always cliche – 8 Olympic gold medalists etc. That the present powers that be thought of organizing a grand celebration to mark its 100th Year of Indian hockey is a welcome step. More so against the fact that their predecessors, the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF) let go the Platinum Jubilee milestone. I vividly remember I reminded them well on time. The IHF, however, led by Dr. MAM Ramaswamy celebrated the 50th Year in a grand manner by holding an international tournament for both men and women in Chennai. Fittingly, Indian men and women won and gave hockey a great visibility.







Who Does The Buck Stop With?



By Ashley Morrison



If you ask many who play sport today they will describe those who run the sports, no matter at what level as having an 'all care no responsibility approach.' This in truth may be harsh in a lot of cases, but it is how people feel. Remember that the impact of your actions is more memorable than the specific words or deeds themselves.







