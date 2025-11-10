Monday 10 November 2025

2025 Test Matches EGY v GER (M)

Ismalia, Egypt

Under 21 Mens Outdoor



All times GMT +2



10 Nov 2025 16:00 EGY v GER

13 Nov 2025 12:30 EGY v GER

14 Nov 2025 16:00 EGY v GER



FIH Match Centre







Who is Sanjay? India's captain for 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



Sanjay was named the captain for 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup by Hockey India.





Indian defender and drag-flicker Sanjay will make his Olympic debut in Paris. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Hockey India named defender Sanjay as the captain of the Indian men's team for the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as they rested veterans Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and others for the prestigious invitational tournament.







Hockey India announces Indian squad for the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025



Jyoti Singh will continue to lead the team as Captain







New Delhi: Hockey India today announced the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team for the upcoming FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile from 25th November to 13th December 2025.







Safwan sparkles for Malaysia Speedy in Mirnawan Cup final



By Aftar Singh





The Malaysia Speedy team celebrating after winning the Mirnawan Cup.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Speedy came back from a goal down to edge Japan 4-3 in the final to retain the fourth Mirnawan Cup Under-18 tournament at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sunday.







Walker overthrows Kampong, Schaerweijde wins point



Peter Klanke







The eleventh round of play in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men was Struan Walker's day. The Scot scored all the goals for frontrunner Oranje-Rood in the 4-2 win over Kampong. Schaerweijde caused a surprise by grabbing a point against national champions Amsterdam. Rotterdam and Den Bosch recorded big wins over Klein Zwitserland (7-2) and HDM (4-0) respectively. The matches between Bloemendaal and Pinoké remained undecided: 3-3.







Rewatch: Struan Walker makes history at the Klapperboom







During the 11th match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men's league, Struan Walker scored four goals for Oranje-Rood away against Kampong and Rotterdam scored seven against KZ. Watch the highlights here.







Kampong beats Den Bosch, Oranje-Rood takes point



Peter Klanke







On the tenth round of play in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Kampong won 4-2 over Den Bosch. Sosha Benninga was the standout player for Kampong's side with three goals. Striker Oranje-Rood picked up a point after they overturned a 2-0 deficit against Hurley (2-2). Leaders SCHC made no mistake, winning 2-0 against HGC in Wassenaar. The Bosderby between Amsterdam and Pinoké had no winner. It ended 2-2.







Rewatch: Kampong records first victory over Den Bosch in 24 years







During the tenth match round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Kampong recorded a long-awaited win over Den Bosch and SCHC kept the zero at HGC once again. Watch the highlights here.







ONE Active Hockey One League – Round Five Wrap







ONE Active Hockey One Round Five delivered ladder-shaking drama once more, with Brisbane’s men stunning the champions, Perth’s women reignited their defence, Tassie’s men surged, and Canberra set a new benchmark. The Blaze women’s campaign remains on life support.







Musical chairs at the top of the Scottish Premierships



Watsonians moved back to the top of the women`s Premiership with a twelve goal victory at Hillhead on Thursday evening. As a consequence Edinburgh University and Clydesdale Western both move down a place in the top three…and Hillhead remain second from bottom. Once again Sarah Jamieson was top scorer with a hat-trick, there were two each for Ailsa Small, Jenna Park and Fiona Burnet while Katherine Holdgate, Ellie Rutherford and Emily Dark were also on target.







NCAA Division 1 Conference Playoff results - 9 November 2025







Northwestern Wins Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament Championship



Wildcats capture third tournament title in program history





Photo by Gracie Farrall



BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 1 seed Northwestern scored three second-half goals to post a 3-0 victory over No. 3 seed Iowa in the championship game of the Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament presented by Allstate. Sunday’s win, which occurred as snow flurries converged on Deborah Tobias Field, marked the third Big Ten title in school history. Northwestern also completed the Big Ten “Double” by securing the regular season and tournament titles.







No. 2 Northwestern clinches Big Ten Tournament title with 3-0 win over No. 9 Iowa



Jonah McClure





Junior forward Ashley Sessa celebrates during a game earlier this season. She tallied one goal and two assists during Sunday’s game. Daily file photo by Charlie Perlman



After a regular season characterized by utter dominance, No. 2 Northwestern looked to seal its third Big Ten Tournament title in program history.







Iowa field hockey falls to No. 2 Northwestern 3-0 in Big Ten Championship game



Pat Harty







BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The ninth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team fell to No. 2 Northwestern, 3-0, in the Big Ten Championship game on Sunday afternoon.







Tigers claw their way to history: Field hockey wins their first ever Ivy League Tournament title



Emilia Reay





Princeton Field Hockey poses for a post-game picture after winning their first Ivy League Tournament title. Photo Courtesy of Geoffrey Bolte.



In a series of weekend victories, the Tigers (15–3 overall, 8–1 Ivy League) proved to be the best in the conference, winning the program’s first-ever Ivy League Tournament title. With a 3–0 victory against Yale (12–5, 4–3) and a 2–1 win against Harvard (17–1, 8–1), Princeton secured themselves an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.







Princeton Captures 2025 Ivy League Field Hockey Tournament Title







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — It was another epic matchup between two of the nation’s top field hockey teams – No. 1 seeded Harvard and No. 2 Princeton – but Princeton edged Harvard, 2-1 in the Ivy League tournament championship game at Berylson Field on Sunday afternoon. It was Princeton’s first-ever Ivy League field hockey tournament title.







No. 3 Field Hockey Drops 2-1 Decision Against No. 5 Princeton in the Ivy League Tournament Championship







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 3 Harvard field hockey gave its all on Berylson Field against No. 5 Princeton in the championship round of the 2025 Ivy League Tournament, as the Crimson fell just short against Tigers, 2-1, in its first defeat of the 2025 season.







Field Hockey Falls to No. 5 Princeton in Ivy Championship, Set to Face UNH in NCAA Tournament



By Isabel C. Smail





Senior Fiene Oerlemans prepares to strike against Brown in Friday's semifinal matchup. By Chase W. McCann



During the championship match of the Ivy League Tournament, the No. 3 Harvard field hockey team — which hoped to nab its third consecutive Ivy League Tournament title — battled against No. 5 Princeton with everything it had. In a dramatic rematch of last year’s final, the Crimson (17-1, 7-0 Ivy) fell just short, dropping a 2-1 nailbiter against the Tigers (15-3, 6-1 Ivy) to suffer its first loss of the season.







Drexel Defeats Top-Seeded Monmouth to Capture 2025 CAA Championship, 3-2







WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Drexel field hockey captured the CAA Championship with a 3–2 victory over top-seeded Monmouth on Sunday afternoon, earning the program's first conference title since 2012. The Dragons built a multi-goal lead, and stopped a late push by Monmouth to clinch the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.







Field hockey closes out season with semifinals loss to Drexel



Annie Jones





Northeastern defenders and goaltender, Arabella Loveridge, set up for a penalty corner Oct. 26. The team fell to Drexel 3-2 in the first round of the CAA tournament Nov. 7. Margot Murphy



Northeastern field hockey (9-9, 3-2 CAA) battled the Drexel University Dragons (13-7, 3-2 CAA) for a close 3-2 loss in the CAA semifinals, ending the Huskies’ season Nov. 7.







Combrinck’s OT Game Winner Lifts No. 1 Seed Liberty to BIG EAST Title, 2-1 Over No. 2 Seed UConn







LYNCHBURG, Va. – Senior Lou Combrinck scored the championship-winning goal in overtime, lifting No. 1 seed Liberty to a 2-1 victory over No. 2 seed Connecticut in the final of the 2025 BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship in front of a home crowd, Sunday afternoon.







2025 NCAA DI field hockey championship selections announced



INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced today the teams that will compete in the 2025 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship. Ten conferences were awarded automatic qualification. The four lowest ranked automatic-qualification teams will compete in two opening round games. The remaining six automatic-qualification teams were placed in the bracket.







Tar Heels Claim #1 Overall Seed In NCAA Field Hockey Tournament



By William Soulé







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The North Carolina field hockey program is the top overall seed in the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship for the fourth year in a row and the seventh time in the past eight years.







Maryland field hockey misses NCAA tournament for the first time since 1994



Noah Ghelli







For the first time since 1994, Maryland field hockey will miss the NCAA tournament. It is only the third time in Missy Meharg’s head coaching tenure that the Terps have not been included in the field, excluding 2020.







Hockey is more than a game to Johannesburg's Parktown Boys High player



From picking up a hockey stick in Grade 2 to earning a spot in the South Africa U18 training camp, Parktown Boys Zeyad Davids is chasing his dream with passion, sacrifice, and unwavering determination.



Naziya Davids-Easthorpe





Zeyad Davids runs with the ball. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe



From the moment Zeyad Davids first gripped a hockey stick in Grade 2, he felt something awaken inside him. Encouraged by his friend Siza Gule, he stumbled, learned, and slowly fell in love with a game that would shape his world. By Grade 8, that spark had become a flame, and it has been burning ever since.







