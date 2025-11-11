Tuesday 11 November 2025

2025 Test Matches EGY v GER (M)

Ismalia, Egypt

Under 21 Mens Outdoor



All times GMT +2



10 Nov 2025 16:00 EGY v GER 0 - 9

13 Nov 2025 12:30 EGY v GER

14 Nov 2025 16:00 EGY v GER



Netherlands Eye Redemption and Glory at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025







As the countdown begins for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 in Tamil Nadu, the Netherlands Junior Men’s Team is gearing up with renewed purpose and belief to get their hands on the one trophy missing from their glittery trophy cabinet so far — an FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Title. Head Coach Jesse Mahieu shared his thoughts ahead of the tournament, expressing confidence in his squad’s ability to make history in India.







Burras Ready to Take on the World in Chennai







Australia’s under-21 men’s hockey team — the Burras — have announced their squad for the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup, to be held in Chennai, India from 20th November to 12th December.







Tamil Nadu Trophy Tour and Official Mascot 'Kangeyan' launched for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025



Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off Tamil Nadu Trophy Tour; ‘Kangeyan’ unveiled as official mascot







Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Trophy Tour and the official mascot of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 were launched at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Monday. The tournament is set to be hosted in Chennai and Madurai from 28th November to 10th December 2025.







Head Coach Tahir Zaman's absence creates stir in national Hockey team



Mohammad Usman has been appointed head coach for the Bangladesh tour



By Sohail Imran





An undated picture of Pakistan Hockey Team coach Tahir Zaman. - File



LAHORE: Players of the national hockey team have expressed disappointment over the unavailability of head coach Tahir Zaman ahead of an important series, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.







Pakistan men’s hockey head coach Tahir Zaman refuses to travel to Bangladesh for three-match series



The squad left on Sunday without the celebrated former Olympian, who did not approve of the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s last-minute selection of a player in the squad.





Representative image: The three-match series against Bangladesh has been arranged by the FIH to allow Pakistan to have a shot at the World Cup qualifiers, since it didn’t send its team to India for the Asia Cup in August-September. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Pakistan men’s hockey head coach Tahir Zaman has refused to travel to Dhaka for a three-match series, claiming interference by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in selection matters.







One Month to Go: Countdown Begins for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025/26!







The countdown is officially on! In just one month, the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025/26 — hockey’s “League of the Best” — will take center stage once again, bringing together the world’s top national teams in a season that promises elite competition, Olympic stakes, and unforgettable moments.







Polo carry seven-point lead into winter break







Hamburger Polo Club will carry a big seven-point lead into the second half of the season despite dropping a point in their final game of the autumn phase of the men’s Bundesliga.







Mannheim complete near perfect first half







Mannheimer HC capped a near-perfect autumn season in the German women’s Bundesliga with a victory in Düsseldorf in the final round before the winter break.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week Nine





Photo Credit - Graeme Wilcockson



Open/Men's Premier Division leaders Surbiton had to come from behind against Brooklands MU to maintain their 100% record. Two goals from Brooklands’ Carlon Mentoor and one for James Lavers had put them up 3-1 just before the break before Nick Bandurak added to David Goodfield’s earlier goal for the hosts. In the second half Bandurak completed his brace as did Stu Rushmere and with Will Calnan also scoring the game ended 6-3 to Surbiton.







Congratulations 2025 College Division I Conference Winners







With post-season conference tournaments finishing this past weekend, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each conference champion in Division I.







Congratulations 2025 College Division II Conference Winners







With post-season conference tournaments taking place this past weekend, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each conference champion in Division II.







Congratulations 2025 College Division III Conference Winners







With post-season conference tournaments finishing this past weekend, USA Field Hockey is highlighting each conference champion in Division III.







Elis earn first NCAA tournament bid in program history



Despite falling to Princeton in an Ivy League Tournament semifinal game, Yale earned a bid to the NCAA tournament and is set to face defending national champion Northwestern in the first round Friday.



Ava Jenkins





Credit: Yale Athletics



The Bulldogs made history Sunday evening, earning their first-ever NCAA tournament berth.







EuroHockey Institute announces 2026 Coaching Programme selections







The EuroHockey Institute is delighted to announce the coaches selected for the 2026 Coaches for Europe (C4E) and Top Coaches Programme (TCP).







A Historic Milestone for Hockey in Guatemala: The Construction of its First Official Field



Courtesy of PAHF







It is with deep pride and a great sense of solemnity that the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) is pleased to announce a momentous moment for the sport in theregion. What for years was a shared vision and a desire, today is consolidated as a tangible project: the prompt construction of the first official hockey field in Guatemala. Which isvery important for the development of Hockey in Central America.







India Joins FIH Para Hockey ID Family







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is proud to welcome India to the global Para Hockey ID family, marking a major step in expanding inclusive hockey development worldwide.













