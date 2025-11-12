Wednesday 12 November 2025

The Play-Off Road to the FIH World Cup Qualifier Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dhaka 2025

Dhaka (BAN)



All times GMT +6



13 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool)

14 Nov 2025 15:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool)

16 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool)



FIH Match Centre







Namibia expected to put up competitive performance – Slabbert



By John Tuerijama





JP Britz in action for Namibia against SA. File photo



Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) president Carin Slabbert is confident that both the men and women’s junior national hockey teams have the potential to put up a sterling performance during the December world cup.







Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy in Lucknow







Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy during a special ceremony held in Lucknow, marking a symbolic moment ahead of the prestigious international tournament.







Field Hockey Canada announces Men’s National Team Roster for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



Men’s National Team travels to Malaysia for prestigious invite-tournament







Field Hockey Canada is proud to announce the men’s national team roster for the upcoming 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, set to take place in Ipoh, Malaysia. The prestigious invitational men’s tournament will feature six top-tier international teams in addition to Canada: Belgium (3), India (7), New Zealand (11), Malaysia (13), and Korea (15). Known for its competitive draw and passionate fans, the Azlan Shah Cup offers an important opportunity for Canada’s squad to test itself against some of the world’s best in a high-pressure environment.

/





International hockey returns to New Zealand







Hockey New Zealand is thrilled to announce the return of international hockey to our home turf this summer. The Vantage Black Sticks Women are set to compete in the Summer of Hockey, a Four Nations Tournament in Dunedin, Otago, from January 21–25, 2026 at the Alexander McMillan Hockey Centre.







NCAA Division 1 Championship playoff fixtures - 12 November 2025







Den Bosch in dire straits: this is what the stats say



Ramon Min





Pien Sanders



Den Bosch's women suffered their third defeat of the season against Kampong last Sunday - an unreal number for the record champion at this stage of the league. Five statistics show how the Brabant superpower is entering unknown territory with its past this year.







The stats of the weekend: Walker magic, Benninga in trail of auntie



Ramon Min





Sosha Benninga



Struan Walker shot his way to the top on the top scorers' list with four goals against Kampong and Sosha Benninga equalled a feat of her aunt Carina in 1990 on behalf of Kampong. Here are the weekend's stats.







Across the EHL | Week 7



OPEN/MEN'S DIVISIONS



The top two met in Open/Mens Division One South and Exeter University remain a point clear of Indian Gymkhana after the points were shared. It was 2-2 going into the final quarter and Jagdev Bansal gave Gymkhana the lead with nine minutes to go, but a 69th minute corner from Harry Markham, his second goal of the game rescued a point in the 3-3 draw for Exeter. Guildford who were third, level on points with Gymkhana missed the chance to go top after a 2-0 loss at Sevenoaks, who now lead them on goals scored. Teddington in fifth won 4-1 at Canterbury with Kyle White scoring twice. Ninth placed Surbiton 2s earned their second point in a 2-2 draw at Old Loughtonians. Loughts’ Ollie MacIntyre netted a double after Henry Tyree gave Surbiton the lead and Tyree popped up with a 69th minute equaliser. There was a first point for tenth placed Havant drawing 3-3 with Richmond who fought back from 3-1 down in the last quarter.







Jordan Vieira lights up national indoor hockey tourney for Parkites



Roneil Walcott





TT men's hockey player Jordan Vieira (second from left) passes the ball while under pressure against Namibia in the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia. - Photo courtesy FIH -



THERE were numerous exciting matches and many thrills and spills when the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s (TTHB) National Indoor tournament continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility over the weekend, with Queen’s Park Cricket Club and Police among those to register big wins.







Friendly Women’s Hockey Series kicks off in Karachi



First match between Abdullah Govt College and School of International Education ended in draw







The Karachi Hockey Association Women’s Wing has launched an exciting series of friendly hockey matches. The opening match was played between Abdullah Government College for Women and the School of International Education. Both teams displayed impressive skills, but the game ended goalless.







Women In Sport: #TimeTogether







For the Women in Sport #TimeTogether campaign, England Hockey chatted to mother and daughter Moira 54, and Zoey 15







