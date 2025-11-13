Thursday 13 November 2025

The Play-Off Road to the FIH World Cup Qualifier Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dhaka 2025

Dhaka (BAN)



All times GMT +6



13 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool)

14 Nov 2025 15:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool)

16 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool)



LA28 Reveals Comprehensive Olympic Competition Schedule



New format for Hockey competition



LOS ANGELES – Today, LA28 unveiled the Olympic competition schedule by event, outlining when every medal event will take place during the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles, with details across all confirmed sports and venues.







2025 Test Matches EGY v GER (M)

Ismalia, Egypt

Under 21 Mens Outdoor



All times GMT +2



10 Nov 2025 16:00 EGY v GER 0 - 9

13 Nov 2025 12:30 EGY v GER

14 Nov 2025 16:00 EGY v GER



Nor Saiful's boys ready to face big guns in Chennai and Madurai



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia coach Nor Saiful Zaini (left) with MHC deputy president Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak at a press conference at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today for the Junior World Cup (JWC) which will be held in Chennai and Madurai, India. - BERNAMA pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia hockey team are physically fit and mentally strong to mount a strong challenge at the Junior World Cup (JWC) in Chennai and Madurai, India from Nov 28-Dec 10.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with Sarah Hawkshaw, Ireland







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 season on 9 December, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players and coaches from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







Top scorers: Struan Walker sets new club record at Oranje-Rood



Ramon Min







During the eleventh match round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Struan Walker (Oranje-Rood) made a giant leap on the top scorers' list after his four goals on the Kampong pitch. Among the women, Pien Dicke (SCHC) drifted into the top ten.







EY Hockey League heads into final round before winter break with plenty still to play for







The Irish EY Hockey League reaches Round 11 and its final round before the winter break this weekend, with both divisions finely poised and plenty still to play for across the tables.







NCAA Division 1 Championship playoff results - 12 November 2025







Drexel Falls in First Round of NCAA Field Hockey Tournament



Ben Kane







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Nov. 12, 2025) - CAA Champion Drexel (13-8) had its season come to an end with a 2-0 loss to A-10 champion Saint Joseph’s in the first round of the NCAA Field Hockey Championship on Wednesday afternoon.







St. Joe’s advances in NCAA field hockey tournament with a win over Drexel



Hawks forward Carly Hynd played hero as she scored a pair of goals to secure a 2-0 win against Drexel. St. Joe’s will face No. 1 North Carolina on Friday.



by Colin Schofield





St. Joe's field hockey coach Hannah Prince led her team to a 2-0 victory against Drexel on Wednesday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Jose F. Moreno / Staff Photographer



St. Joseph’s forward Carly Hynd entered the opening round of the NCAA field hockey tournament, against Big 5 rival Drexel, having scored two goals all season.







Drexel Falls to Saint Joseph’s in NCAA Opening Round







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Drexel field hockey fell to Saint Joseph's, 2–0, in the NCAA Tournament Opening Round on Wednesday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The Dragons finished the 2025 season with a 13–8 record after winning their first CAA Championship since 2012.







Terriers Edged by No. 20 Fairfield in NCAA Tournament







PRINCETON, N.J. — The Boston University field hockey team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by No. 20 Fairfield in the Opening Round on Wednesday, losing 1-0 at Bedford Field.







Local hockey star talks about her career



One of the most experienced hockey stars of TuksHockey recently talked about herself and her love for the game.





Lerato Mohale in action on the hockey pitch. Photo: Supplied



South Africa's Lerato Mohale describes herself as a hopeless romantic, but don’t be fooled by that, because when she steps onto the Astroturf armed with a hockey stick in her hand, she is ready to go to war.







Drag-flick pioneer Jay Stacy on the routine’s evolution



BySandip Sikdar





The Aussie triple Olympic medallist is credited with pioneering a variant that virtually decides every hockey game



NEW DELHI: While the penalty corner has existed in hockey since the game’s inception in 1908, drag-flick gained traction only in the late 1980s and early 1990s when players realised in the synthetic pitch era that the far greater power and accuracy imparted significantly raised the conversion rate.







Brisbane Blaze Head Coach Darren ‘Chook’ Fowler urges men to get tested after prostate cancer diagnosis







Brisbane Blaze Head Coach Darren ‘Chook’ Fowler is encouraging men of all ages to get tested for prostate cancer after his own recent diagnosis and treatment.







Building Stronger Clubs and Stronger Connections: Norway’s Solidarity Grant in Action







Norway’s hockey community continues to make impressive strides in its development journey — fuelled by the EuroHockey Solidarity Grant programme.







