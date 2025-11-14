Friday 14 November 2025

The Play-Off Road to the FIH World Cup Qualifier Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dhaka 2025

Dhaka (BAN)



All times GMT +6



13 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool) 2 - 8

14 Nov 2025 15:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool)

16 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool)



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan stun Bangladesh 8-2 in Hockey World Cup ‘qualifier’.



By Shahid Khan.







Pakistan made a winning start in the Hockey World Cup Qualifying Round, defeating Bangladesh by a whopping 8–2.







Pakistan crush Bangladesh in Hockey series opener



Second match of series to be played at same venue on Friday





Pakistan and Bangladesh players in action during their first match of the series at the Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on November 13, 2025. — Asian Hockey Federation



DHAKA: Pakistan made a triumphant start to their three-match away series against Bangladesh as they secured a resounding 8-2 victory in the opening fixture here at the Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium on Thursday.







Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 8-2 in hockey series opener





Players in action during the first play-off series match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on November 13, 2025.—courtesy Asian Hockey Federation



Pakistan made a flying start to their three-match play-off series against Bangladesh, cruising to an 8-2 win in the opener at the Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.







2025 Test Matches EGY v GER (M)

Ismalia, Egypt

Under 21 Mens Outdoor



All times GMT +2



10 Nov 2025 16:00 EGY v GER 0 - 9

13 Nov 2025 12:30 EGY v GER 0 - 6

14 Nov 2025 16:00 EGY v GER



FIH Match Centre







Hockey India names 18-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team for the prestigious FIH Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025



Defender-Dragflicker Rohit has been named the Captain; Star striker Araijeet Singh Hundal to miss the marquee event due to shoulder injury







New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday announced the 18-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team for the most-awaited FIH Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 set to begin from 28th November to 10 December 2025 in Chennai and Madurai.







Jay Stacy Reflects on Four-Year Tenure as Burras Head Coach







As the Burras prepare to contest the upcoming FIH Junior World Cup, head coach Jay Stacy is set to lead Australia’s junior men for the final time, closing out a four-year tenure after serving the maximum two terms in the role.







SA Women’s Indoor Hockey Team Announced for 2025 Nkosi Cup







South African Hockey Association (SAHA) is pleased to announce the SPAR South Africa Women’s Indoor Hockey team selected to compete at the 2025 Nkosi Cup, which will take place in Cape Town from 12 to 16 December. The tournament features a world-class line-up including New Zealand, Australia, Namibia, Zimbabwe and the hosts South Africa, ensuring another high-quality instalment of one of the sport’s premier international events.







Two midweek matches in the men's league: here's what you need to know



Ramon Min







This Thursday, two matches from match round 6 are on the cards in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, and not the least of them. Den Bosch hosts Bloemendaal and Kampong faces Rotterdam. Read the preview here.







Defeat Rotterdam, Den Bosch-Bloemendaal undecided



Peter Klanke







Rotterdam men have failed to take over the lead in the Tulp Hoofdklasse. The team should have won the rearranged match at Kampong on Thursday evening, but went down 3-2 at the Klapperboom. As a result, Oranje-Rood remains on top with a two-point lead. At the Oosterplas, Den Bosch and Bloemendaal met in a rearranged game that ended up with no winner. It ended 1-1.







ONE Active Hockey One Round Six Preview: Season-shaping drama ahead







With only two rounds left, ONE Active Hockey One Round Six shapes as a defining moment in the race to Melbourne. From must-win clashes to the blockbuster Melbourne–Canberra doubleheader, this weekend promises season-shaping drama across every match.







The ultimate Scottish Premiership weekend coming up



With the last scheduled Premiership weekend before the winter break approaching, bringing to an end the first phase of the competition, it is time to review the current situation and the few scenarios yet to be decided.







NCAA Division 1 Championship playoff fixtures - 14 November 2025







Technical Delegates gather for EuroHockey TD Conference in Brussels







The EuroHockey Institute hosted its latest Technical Delegates (TD) Conference in Brussels from 7–9 November, bringing together 15 leading officials from across Europe for a weekend of collaboration, learning and exchange of best practice.







FIH joins forces with SPORTFIVE to boost global commercial growth across international hockey







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with leading global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE.







Teen hockey player 'assaulted by adults' at match



The incident is said to have taken place during a game between East Coast Hockey Club and Sudbury Hockey Club last Saturday



George King



An investigation has been launched after two adults were reported to have assaulted a teenage hockey player during a match.







