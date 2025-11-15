Saturday 15 November 2025

The Play-Off Road to the FIH World Cup Qualifier Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dhaka 2025

Dhaka (BAN)



All times GMT +6



13 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool) 2 - 8

14 Nov 2025 15:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool) 0 - 8 (Pakistan qualifies for the World Cup Qualifiers)

16 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool)



Pakistan seal qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026







Earlier today in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the Pakistan men’s national hockey team surged into the next stage of the road to the men’s competition of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 after registering two resounding victories in their play-off series against Bangladesh.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with Belgium men's coach Shane McLeod







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 season on 9 December, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players and coaches from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







India men's hockey coach Fulton reveals reasoning behind resting big players, appointing new captain for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



By Sahil Kohli







Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]: Indian men's hockey head coach Craig Fulton spoke on resting key players during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup starting from November 23 onwards, saying that the idea is to give youngsters some international tournament exposure and give the big players some rest ahead of a big 2026, during which FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games, a direct qualifier for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, will take place.







Craig Fulton: India to train with hand-eye coordination specialist to prepare for FIH World Cup, Asian Games



The side will work with Dr. Sherylle Calder, who specialises in hand-eye, foot and body coordination and has worked with athletes like Valterri Bottas.





FILE PHOTO: Fulton, under whom India won a second straight bronze at the Olympics, has now set his eyes on a podium finish at next year’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar



In a bid to improve players’ hand-eye coordination, Hockey India has roped in renowned South African eye specialist Dr. Sherylle Calder to work with the men’s hockey team till next year’s Asian Games, coach Craig Fulton said on Friday.







SA Hockey Men to Face India in Three-Match Test Series This December







The South African Hockey Association (SAHA) is delighted to announce an exciting end-of-year showcase as the SA Hockey Men take on India in a three-match outdoor Test Series this December 2025. The series brings together two continental powerhouses, the African Champions vs. the Asian Champions, in what promises to be a thrilling celebration of world-class hockey.







2025 Test Matches EGY v GER (M)

Ismalia, Egypt

Under 21 Mens Outdoor



All times GMT +2



10 Nov 2025 16:00 EGY v GER 0 - 9

13 Nov 2025 12:30 EGY v GER 0 - 6

14 Nov 2025 16:00 EGY v GER 1 - 11



P.R. Sreejesh focussed on big picture ahead of Junior Hockey World Cup campaign



The former India goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh said the lessons the junior team can learn by playing at this level will be the backbone of their journey towards the 2028 and the 2032 Olympics.



Anish Pathiyil





Sreejesh, a four-time Olympian, expressed that despite the importance of looking at the bigger picture, the tournament will not be brushed under the carpet just as a means of preparation. | Photo Credit: X/P.R. Sreejesh



P.R. Sreejesh, head coach of the Indian men’s junior hockey team, termed the upcoming FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in India as the ‘stepping stone’ for future Olympic participation for his players.







Coach PR Sreejesh’s advice to his Indian junior hockey team: Important to win Junior World Cup but dream big, think of LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032



With the tournament around the corner, Sreejesh tells the boys to think of graduation to top level as former captain names strong squad for the event to take place in Chennai and Madurai



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India junior hockey team coach PR Sreejesh. (PHOTO: Hockey India)India junior hockey team coach PR Sreejesh. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



For any athlete, representing the country at a global championship is a dream come true – even if it is an age-group event – but PR Sreejesh doesn’t want his wards to lose track of the long-term. One of India’s greatest ever hockey players and currently the head coach of the Junior Men’s team that will begin their campaign at the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup in Chennai later this month, Sreejesh urged the selected 18 to do everything they can to win the tournament, but more importantly, to dream big.







LA 2028 Olympic field hockey finals to start at 9pm



By Rod Gilmour





Carson Field will stage the hockey at Los Angeles Olympics



The 2028 Olympic men’s and women’s hockey finals will take place at 9pm local time under the lights after further competition details across the sports were released by LA organisers.







EHL Premier Division Preview | Week Ten





Photo - Graeme Wilcockson



Women's Premier Division leaders Surbiton welcome the University of Birmingham to Sugen Road and are looking to extend their unbeaten run this campaign. Birmingham were well placed in the top six five games ago but a run of one win in five sees them in a group of three teams on 12 points who look likely to be fighting for the final top six place.







NCAA Division 1 Championship playoff results - 14 November 2025







No. 1-seeded UNC field hockey downs Saint Joseph's, 2-1, in first round of NCAA Championship



By Marvin Lee





UNC graduate student forward Kara Heck (3) fights for the ball during the field hockey game against St. Joseph's at Karen Shelton Stadium on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. UNC won 2-1 and will advance to the next round of the NCAA tournament. Photo by Michael Pearson



The No. 1 overall seed North Carolina field hockey team (20-1) took down the Saint Joseph’s Hawks (12-10), 2-1, in the first round of the NCAA Championship on Friday afternoon.







No. 2 Princeton Tops Fairfield 3-1 To Reach NCAA Quarterfinals







Izzy Morgan scored less than three minutes into Princeton's NCAA tournament opener against Fairfield Friday afternoon. Would this be an easy game?







No. 3 Field Hockey Advances to NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals with an 8-2 Win Against New Hampshire







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – For a third consecutive year, No. 3 Harvard field hockey is heading to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals, as the Crimson rally for an 8-2 win against New Hampshire in the opening round of the 2025 NCAA Field Hockey Tournament.







Virginia field hockey’s season ends with first round heartbreak



Miami edged out a gutsy 2-1 upset victory



By Casey Reims





Virginia fails to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



Virginia field hockey’s season came to an end Friday, as it was unable to overcome Miami of Ohio in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers (16-2, 7-1, ACC) earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament and were runners up in the ACC Tournament, while the Redhawks (16-4, 8-1, MAC) entered as MAC champions with momentum squarely on their side.







Sessa powers No. 5 Northwestern past No. 12 Yale for 5-1 win to advance to NCAA quarterfinals



Jonah McClure





Junior forward Ashley Sessa eyes an opposing player in a game earlier this season. She notched two goals and one assist in Friday’s game. Daily file photo by Charlie Perlman



The NCAA Tournament is here. After weeks of regular season play followed by conference tournaments, it’s time for the final stretch of the field hockey season.







Cardiac ’Cuse Gets Shootout NCAA Win







PRINCETON, N.J. – In a game that had it all – corner goals, penalty strokes, yellow cards, overtime, shootout – the No. 10 Syracuse University field hockey team outlast No. 6 Liberty, picking up a 3-2 win thanks to a 4-2 shootout score in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.







Huskies defeat Wake Forest to advance in NCAA tournament







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Huskies dominated in their win against Wake Forest this afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.







No. 8 Duke field hockey rallies comeback against No. 10 Iowa, Bustin earns 350th career win



By Jun Tan





Freshman Juliette Schulten earned her first collegiate goal in the contest.Photo by Dylan Wang



CHAPEL HILL— Five minutes remained in the third quarter, and Duke was down a goal against Iowa.







Give other contributors their due in the Centenary of Indian hockey celebrations



K ARUMUGAM







Indian hockey is celebrating its Centenary year. What started as a humble beginning for the Indian Hockey Federation in 1925 had become a legend itself. The IHF or present dispensation, Hockey India, presented India a pristine sports, which alone stood torchbearer for its glorious Olympic Movement. Hockey had been the lone medal hope for India for nearly the first eight decades. Its actually the players who transformed a run-of-the mill sport into an art form. No doubt on that. Howeer, the players were ably supported by a legion of dedicated backroom movers and shakers. It includes pioneering administrators, umpires, coaches, institutions (that provided jobs and kept the sport surviving even in the long ending lean seasons), ardent fans in and outside Indian subcontinent.







