Sunday 16 November 2025

The Play-Off Road to the FIH World Cup Qualifier Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dhaka 2025

Dhaka (BAN)



All times GMT +6



13 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool) 2 - 8

14 Nov 2025 15:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool) 0 - 8 (Pakistan qualifies for the World Cup Qualifiers)

16 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool)



Speedy Tigers Split Results in Warm-Up Matches Against South Korea Ahead of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



By: Kavaldip Singh





Players in a huddle with hands together (Team Chemistry). (Photo: Courtesy Hokitamy)



Ipoh — The Malaysian men’s hockey team concluded their preparations for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 by playing two vital warm-up games against South Korea at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. The team recorded one victory and one loss as they fine-tuned their form before the major tournament begins in Ipoh on November 23.







Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team arrives in Chennai for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025



Rohit-led India optimistic ahead of the high-stakes tournament







Chennai: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team touched down in Chennai on Saturday ahead of the much-anticipated FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, scheduled to be held in Chennai and Madurai from 28th November to 10th December 2025.







Spain hosts England for historic over 80 hockey matches





Jordi Fàbregas (right), the playmaker for Rest of Europe is supported by Antoni Nogués (left) and Felipe Santamaría (partly hidden) as he is challenged by England’s Peter Danson



In November 2006, WGMA became the first Masters body to be recognised by FIH and to celebrate the association’s 19th birthday Board member and Olympic player Pepe Borrell suggested that Spain should be introduced to Over 80s Grand Masters hockey, writes Adrian Stephenson.







What you need to know about men's match round 12



Ramon Min





Koen Bijen



In the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, the final match round of the calendar year is on the menu, with two delicious top matches: Den Bosch - Oranje-Rood and Rotterdam - Pinoké. Read the facts and figures here.







What you need to know about women's match round 11



Ramon Min







This weekend match round 11 is on the menu in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. Can Oranje-Rood pull off a stunt visiting Den Bosch? Read all the facts and figures from the six matches here.







300th major league win SCHC, another point for Schaerweijde



Peter Klanke





Mette Winter FROM SCHC. Photo: Philippa de Nooijer



SCHC ladies have recorded their 300th win in the Tulp Hoofdklasse. The leaders won 3-2 against Bloemendaal in front of their own crowd on Saturday. In the men's side, the battle between Schaerweijde and Klein Zwitserland remained undecided. It ended 1-1 in Zeist.







High-scoring clashes define Round 11 as the EYHL heads into the winter break







Round 11 of the Irish EY Hockey League delivered a dramatic final weekend before the winter break, shaping both tables heading into the midway point of the season.







NCAA Division 1 Championship Quarter-final fixtures - 16 November 2025







Day 1 Results: 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B







Karnal, Haryana: The 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B began on Saturday at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy (Sonepat), HAR Hockey Academy, Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, R K Roy Hockey Academy and Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) won their respective matches.







Danae Andrada becomes the first woman to lead the Pan American Hockey Federation





Danae Andrada becomes the first woman to lead the Pan American Hockey Federation



Uruguay’s Danae Andrada made history this Saturday by becoming the first-ever female President of the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF). She was elected during the PAHF Ordinary Congress, held on 15 November in Miami, USA, and will serve a four-year term succeeding Alberto “Coco” Budeisky of Argentina, who led the Federation for the past 12 years.







"Congratulations to Danae Andrada for being elected as the first female President of PAHF" - FIH President Tayyab Ikram:







FIH President Tayyab Ikram was in attendence today at the Pan American Hockey Federeation's Congress, where Danae Andrada was elected as the new PAHF President, and said: “In my personal name, and on behalf of the FIH Executive Board and the global hockey community, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Danae Andrada for being elected as the first-ever female President of the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) by the members of the PAHF Congress held on 15 November in Miami, USA.







What goes through a president’s mind and soul?







After a presidential term, the evaluations begin. The numbers, the statistics, the charts. What we often call the “hard” side of any assessment. But what about the “soft” side? What do we do with everything that can’t be measured but often carries much greater value? How do we explain the legacy—sometimes intangible—left by those who lead? Alberto “Coco” Budeisky spent 12 years as President of the Pan American Hockey Federation. It wasn’t simply a mix of good and bad moments. It was a journey that reshaped the course of hockey across the continent—and reshaped Coco himself, forever.







