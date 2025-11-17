Monday 17 November 2025

The Play-Off Road to the FIH World Cup Qualifier Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dhaka 2025

Dhaka (BAN)



All times GMT +6



13 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool) 2 - 8

14 Nov 2025 15:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool) 0 - 8 (Pakistan qualifies for the World Cup Qualifiers)

16 Nov 2025 14:00 BAN v PAK (One Pool) 3 - 10



Pakistan sweep Bangladesh in FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier series



Hockey World Cup Qualifiers will take place in Belgium from February 28, 2026





Pakistan team pictured after defeating Bangladesh in the final game of the qualifier series at Maulana Bhashani Stadium in Dhaka on November 16, 2025. – File



DHAKA: Pakistan delivered a dominant performance to defeat Bangladesh 10-3 in the final game of the three-match qualifier series at the Maulana Bhashani Stadium on Sunday.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team leaves for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Malaysia



Captain Sanjay will lead the team, which will play matches from 23rd to 30th November 2025







Bengaluru: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, in the wee hours of Monday, departed from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru for Ipoh, Malaysia to participate in the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025, scheduled from 23rd to 30th November.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with Netherlands women's coach Raoul Ehren







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 season on 9 December, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players and coaches from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







Robyn Johnson calls time on her International Hockey career







Robyn Johnson, one of South African Hockey’s most committed and versatile dual-format internationals, has officially called time on her career representing her country in both indoor and outdoor hockey.







Rohit-led India optimistic ahead of the high-stakes tournament



India, a two-time Junior World Cup champion, will look to capitalise on home advantage as it aims to reclaim the coveted title it last won in 2016 in Lucknow.





The Rohit-led (second from left, bottom row) Indian team will be coached by legendary former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (not in pic). | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team touched down in Chennai on Saturday ahead of the Junior World Cup scheduled to be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.







Successful catch-up race Pinoké, win Oranje-Rood



Peter Klanke







It was a crazy afternoon in Rotterdam. The home team gave up a 4-1 lead and saw Pinoké win 5-4 after all. Leaders Oranje-Rood beat Den Bosch 2-1 in the Brabant derby on the twelfth and last round before the winter break. With four goals, Rik Sprengers was the big man at Kampong, which won 7-0 against Laren. Dutch champion Amsterdam beat Hurley 3-0 in the Bosderby and Bloemendaal beat HDM 2-0.







Rewatch: seven-hit Kampong, miraculous win Pinoké





Rik Sprengers



During the twelfth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Rik Sprengers scored four goals for Kampong and Pinoké secured a spectacular win at Rotterdam. Watch the highlights here.







Rotterdam keeps A'dam in check, Hurley win over Tilburg



Peter Klanke







On the eleventh round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Rotterdam held Amsterdam to 0-0. Hurley recorded an important win over direct competitors Tilburg on Sunday: 4-2. Den Bosch won 2-0 from last placed Oranje-Rood and Kampong stayed on the trail of leaders SCHC by beating HDM 3-0.







Rewatch: finally another Rotterdam success against Amsterdam







During the eleventh match round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Rotterdam secured a result against Amsterdam for the first time since 2008 and Hurley recorded a crucial win at the bottom. Watch the highlights here.







ONE Active Hockey One League – Round Six Wrap







Round 6 of the ONE Active Hockey One League delivered decisive performances, major finals ramifications and no shortage of scoreboard action as teams continued their push toward the postseason. The men’s top four is now officially locked in, while in the women’s competition one finals place remains up for grabs heading into the final round.







NSW Pride Do The Double Over Adelaide in Goulburn







The NSW Pride Men and Women both took full points from the visiting Adelaide Fire in round 6 action of the ONE Active Hockey One League in Goulburn on Friday night.







No change at the top of the Scottish Premierships at the end of the first phase



There were a couple of things to resolve in the composition of the top six in the Premierships before the start of the second phase of the competition, but there was no variation in the top three positions after today`s games.







NCAA Division 1 Championship Quarter-finals results - 16 November 2025







No. 1-seeded UNC field hockey survives, 2-1, against Duke to advance to NCAA semifinals



By Sofia Szostczuk





UNC senior forward/midfielder Dani Mendez (10) prepares to pass the ball during the game against Duke at Karen Shelton Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. UNC won in overtime 2-1. Photo by June Brewer



The No. 1-seeded UNC field hockey team (20-1, 7-1 ACC) defeated Duke (13-7, 4-4 ACC), 2-1, in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Karen Shelton Stadium to advance to the semifinal round of the NCAA tournament.







Sanne Hak's overtime goal against Duke sends top-seeded UNC field hockey to Final Four



By Alexandra Jones





UNC junior midfielder Sanne Hak (5) holds the ball during the game against Duke at Karen Shelton Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 16. UNC won in overtime 2-1. Photo by June Brewer



Junior midfielder Sanne Hak took a trip to Ireland with the Dutch National Team in the summer of 2022.







No. 2 Princeton, No. 3 Harvard Advance to Field Hockey Final Four







PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 2 seeded Princeton Tigers and No. 3 seeded Harvard Crimson both captured quarterfinal victories on Sunday afternoon and advanced to the NCAA Final Four next weekend in Durham, N.C. Princeton defeated Syracuse, 2-1 and Harvard took down UConn, 1-0.







Final Four Bound!!!! Yeager's Late Goal Sends Princeton To The National Semifinals







Beth Yeager has had her moments in her Princeton field hockey career. The last two weekends, she's added some fresh MOMENTS.







Durham Bound! No. 4 Field Hockey Secures Spot in Final Four







CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – No. 4 Harvard field hockey's storybook 2025 season will continue in Durham, North Carolina next weekend, as the Crimson punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament Semifinals for the first time since 2021.







Schulze’s late game-winner pushes No. 2 Northwestern past No. 12 Miami (OH) to Final Four



Jonah McClure





Northwestern players celebrate after a goal from graduate student forward Grace Schulze earlier this season. She scored the game-winning goal Sunday. Daily file photo by Charlie Perlman



When graduate student forward Grace Schulze received a pass near the backline, less than two minutes remained between No. 2 Northwestern and No. 12 Miami (OH). The score sat at 2-2, the same as it had 43 minutes of game time earlier.







Miami's Historic Run Ends with Last-Minute Loss to Northwestern







CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The deepest NCAA run in Miami field hockey history came to a close Sunday after Miami fell to Northwestern 3-2 in the Elite Eight during the final minutes of play. The game was highlighted by goals from Miami back Kylie Coughlin, who scored her second goal of the year and made numerous defensive stops, and midfielder Malena Sabez, who finishes the season in the top five in the nation in goals per game (25 goals in 21 games). The RedHawks finish the season at 16-5, with their only losses coming against the nation's top-ranked teams, and Northwestern advances to the Final Four with a 20-1 record.







Maryland field hockey season recap



Noah Ghelli







Maryland field hockey entered 2025 looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season. The Terps lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Duke, and were eager to avenge that loss.







Day 1 Results: 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B







Karnal, Haryana: The 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B kicked off on Sunday, witnessing thrilling action at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana. Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy, Citizen Hockey XI and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre prevailed in their respective matches.







Day 2 Results: 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B







Karnal, Haryana: Day two of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B witnessed thrilling action at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana as Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, and Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy triumphed in their respective matches.







Former national hockey player and coach Rajan passes away in Ipoh



By S. SAKTESH





K. Rajan



PETALING JAYA: Former national hockey player and a respected coach K. Rajan has passed away at the age of 68.







