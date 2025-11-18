Tuesday 18 November 2025

Chile target historic breakthrough at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025







As Chile gear up for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, captain Felipe Richards believes his young squad is ready to push boundaries, challenge expectations, and chase a historic finish on the world stage.







India to play three practice matches against Argentina ahead of Junior World Cup 2025



The Indian Colts led by defender Rohit and guided by the legendary PR Sreejesh are aiming to reclaim the coveted trophy last worn on home soil in 2016.





FILE PHOTO - India, drawn in Pool B, is set to kick off its 2025 FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup campaign against Chile on November 28. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



The Indian team will play three friendly matches against Argentina at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here ahead of the 2025 FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup to held in Madurai and Chennai from November 28 to December 10.







FIH appoints safeguarding experts for upcoming Junior World Cups







Following the successful experience at the previous FIH Hockey Junior World Cups in 2023, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is proud to announce that this initiative will be reiterated this year.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with England men's coach Zak Jones







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 season on 9 December, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players and coaches from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







The weekend: Matla and Burg worth their weight in gold, Walker rules in away matches



Ramon Min







Struan Walker is scoring remarkably often in away matches this season, Rotterdam's women are rock solid defensively and Frédérique Matla and Joosje Burg are invaluable for Den Bosch. Here are the weekend's figures.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week Ten







Surbiton stay top of the Open/Men’s Premier Division after a 7-0 win at Southgate to make it 10 wins out of 10 with one game in the first phase of the league remaining. Nick Bandurak, the Division’s leading scorer has found the net for Surbiton in all ten games and this included a double on Saturday.







UNC, Princeton, Harvard, Northwestern in NCAA field hockey final four



Heather Burns



The NCAA Division I field hockey semifinals are set with No. 1 seed North Carolina, No. 2 Princeton, No. 3 Harvard and defending champion Northwestern advancing to play Friday, Nov. 21, at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina.







Head coach Roz Ellis has field hockey ‘right on the edge’ of greatness



By Lily Bourne





Roz Ellis during a game against the University of Louisville at Varsity Field Hockey Turf on Sept. 26. Ellis, with now five years of coaching at Stanford under her belt, is optimistic about the program's future. (Photo: JOHN LOZANO/ISI Photos)



Stanford field hockey (7-10, 2-6 ACC) ended its regular season with a close loss against No. 4 Virginia (16-3, 7-1 ACC) in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Tournament on Nov. 4. The team amassed 31 goals and 202 shots over the season, with its highest scoring game being a 6-3 win against Ball State.







Day 3 Results: 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B







Karnal, Haryana: Day 3 of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B witnessed dominant performances across the pools. Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, HAR Hockey Academy, and Anantapur Sports Academy recorded convincing victories in their respective matches. Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, and Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) also secured important wins.







Umpire Development Programme selections announced for Group 18







Eight umpires from across the continent have been selected to form Group 18 of the EuroHockey Institute Umpire Development Programme (UDP) who will begin their two-year journey in early 2026.







World hockey aims to boost commercial appeal with Sportfive deal





FIH hopes to make inroads at 2026 Hockey World Cup PIC: Hockey.nl/worldsportpics



World hockey has struggled to bring top sponsorship to its portfolio of events, but hopes its partnership with leading global sports marketing agency Sportfive will buck the trend.







SA Hockey and Tayla Sportswear Extend Historic Partnership Through to 2029 Indoor World Cup







South African Hockey is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Tayla Sportswear, extending their role as the official apparel sponsor of the South African Indoor Hockey Men and Women through to the 2029 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.







GB Hockey trio join Women’s Sport Trust’s Unlocked programme







GB and England players Darcy Bourne, Fiona Crackles and Flora Peel have joined the Women’s Sport Trust’s Unlocked 2025–2026 programme as its latest cohort.







Hockey mourns K. Rajan, Razak Cup legend and coach



By Aftar Singh





Former national player K. Rajan died in Ipoh on Monday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national hockey player K. Rajan died in Ipoh on Monday at the age of 68.







