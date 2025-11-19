Wednesday 19 November 2025

Irene Presenqui (ARG) and Raghu Prasad (IND) named FIH Umpires of the Year







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) proudly announces the recipients of the FIH Hockey Stars Awards – Umpire of the Year category, celebrating the individuals whose professionalism, dedication, and excellence have shaped the highest standards of international hockey officiating*.







Deserving Recognition for Raghu Prasad, FIH Male Umpire of the Year



India’s enduring umpire RV Prasad has been declared FIH Male Umpire of the Year. Bangaluru based Prasad has been in the business of umpiring for the last 23 years. It’s not easy for an umpire to be called to officiate for four World Cups and 3 Olympics, which he did. This list of honour is also proof for his passion, commitment and professionalism. India and its hockey fraternity is proud of the simpleton, who even now is leading a humble life.







Hockey India congratulates Raghu Prasad RV on being named FIH Umpire of the Year 2025







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday congratulated Raghu Prasad RV on being named FIH Umpire of the Year for 2025. The FIH announced its decision following the recommendations of the FIH Umpiring Committee.







Dar Hockey Academy's Sufyan Top Scorer in Pak-BD Series



Sufyan receiving Man of Match award in Dhaka



Pakistan had withdrawn from the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup in India due to security concerns.







SA Hockey Men Named for December Test Series Against India







South African Hockey Association (“SAHA”) is delighted to announce the SA Men’s squad selected to take on India in an exciting three-match home test series in the Western Cape this December. The world-class rivalry returns to South Africa with matches scheduled for 7 December in Stellenbosch and 8th and 10th December at Hartleyvale Stadium.







FanCode acquires streaming rights for the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



With this acquisition, FanCode strengthens its growing hockey portfolio while also reaffirming its position as India's top platform for comprehensive live sports programming.



FanCode, India’s leading digital sports platform, is set to stream the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from November 23 till November 30.







Czechia’s Laciná looking to build on World Cup bronze at Euro indoors in Prague







Tickets are now on sale for the women’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship in Prague’s UNYP Arena which will take place from January 15 to 18.







Olympic Silver Medalist Matt Dawson Set for Return to NSW Pride







Olympic Silver medalist and two-time Hockey One winner Matt Dawson will make a spectacular return to the competition and the NSW Pride to bolster the Pride Men’s chances of winning the 2025 season.







Inside the Adelaide Fire women’s recruitment drive







The Adelaide Fire women’s team are living inside their own Matrix. Twelve months ago, they were stuck at the bottom of the ONE Active Hockey One League ladder, trapped in a cycle of defeats and dwindling relevance. Now, as they prepare for the finals in Melbourne on November 29–30, they’ve broken free, rewriting their destiny with a vision that could deliver one of the great bounce-back stories in Australian sport.







Across the EHL | Week Eight



Open/Men's EHL



Repton remain top of Division One North after winning 3-2 at third-placed Loughborough Students. Loughborough’s Owen Hunter scored two early goals either side of a Si Claris corner before a 55th minute Ben Hurst equaliser. Adam Dixon netted the winner from a corner with five minutes to go. Bowdon beat Deeside Ramblers to stay three points behind Repton, and and now three ahead of Loughborough, while Deeside move down to bottom. Harborne, in fourth, dropped back after a 3-2 defeat at the University of Nottingham. Olton & West Warwicks moved off the foot of the table with Elliott Morris’s second-minute corner the only goal in a 1-0 win over Durham University. Timperley and the University of Birmingham are just above the relegation places after earning a point each in their 2-2 draw.







Day 2 Results: 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B







New Delhi: The second day of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B, in Karnal, Haryana produced plenty of goals and exciting moments. Among those who had a good day out in their games were Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Raja Karan Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy, and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy registered wins in their respective games.







Day 4 Results: 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B







Karnal, Haryana: Day four of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B witnessed comprehensive performances at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana on Tuesday. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat and Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa’s Kolkata recorded wins.







EuroHockey ID Championships 2025



I have been exceptionally lucky to be involved in organising many tournaments over the years. However, I can safely say that one of the most enriching experiences of my life was to be part of the team that helped deliver the EuroHockey ID Championships.







Olympian’s coffee partners with German hockey





Stefan Tewes,left, founded his coffee chain in 1999



An Olympic gold medallist’s coffee business will be shown on all national team jerseys after a deal with the German Hockey Federation.







