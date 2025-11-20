Thursday 20 November 2025

Grace O'Hanlon (NZL) and Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER) named FIH Goalkeepers of the Year







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce the recipients of the FIH Goalkeepers of the Year 2025 awards:







Alyson Annan and Max Caldas named FIH Coaches of the Year







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is pleased to announce the recipients of the prestigious FIH Coach of the Year 2025 awards:







Grace wins FIH Goalkeeper of the Year







Hockey New Zealand is incredibly proud to announce that Grace O’Hanlon, goalkeeper for the Vantage Black Sticks Women, has been crowned the FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for 2025. The first time in history a New Zealander has won a senior FIH global award.







Caldas named coach of year following Spain’s epic 2025







Spain head coach Max Caldas was named the FIH Men’s Coach of the Year following a stellar year in which the Red Sticks medaled at the EuroHockey Championships and landed a World Cup spot.







SA Men’s Indoor Hockey Team Announced for 2025 Nkosi Cup







The South African Hockey Association (SAHA) is delighted to unveil the SA Hockey Men, powered by Tops at SPAR, selected to compete at the 2025 Nkosi Cup taking place in Cape Town from 12–16 December. The tournament features a world-class line-up including New Zealand, Australia, Namibia, the United States and hosts South Africa ensuring another blockbuster instalment of one of indoor hockey’s premier international events.







African Masters Invitational 2025







South Africa will be hosting an International Masters Hockey competition called the African Masters Invitational 2025 in Johannesburg on the weekend of 21 - 23 November 2025.



The competition will feature teams from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Namibia in the 35+ to 70 + age categories. The players in the South African teams will be hoping to secure places in their respective age group squad for next year's Masters World Cup to be held in Netherlands and Belgium.



Matches will be held at St. Stithians, Bryanston High School, Linden Hoërskool, UJ, and Morningside Country Club.



More information can be obtained from the South African Hockey Association, from the South African Masters Hockey Association and the South African Grand Masters Hockey Association.







Hockey teams off to Junior World Cup



By Helge Schutz





Namibia’s junior men’s hockey team. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s junior men’s and women’s hockey teams will embark on their Junior World Cup journeys when they fly out to India and Chile this weekend.







Argentina head coach Juan Ignacio Gilardi vows to ‘fight for a medal’ at men’s Junior Hockey World Cup



According to Gilardi, the side led by Tomas Ruiz has prepared well, coming into the tournament after an unbeaten run to the Pan American championship title.



K. Keerthivasan





Argentina’s men’s team head coach Juan Ignacio Gilardi (right) and captain Tomas Ruiz after arriving at Chennai airport on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN



Like any true Argentinian, Juan Ignacio Gilardi loves to lose himself in nature’s many moods. The 44-year-old, who will coach Argentina’s men’s junior hockey team at the 2025 FIH Men’s Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai, is an avid surfer — especially fond of kitesurfing.







Field Hockey’s Isaacs Selected to South African Junior World Cup Team







LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty field hockey freshman Paris-Gail Isaacs has been selected to the South African 2025 Women's Junior World Cup roster.







Yunfu to host FIH Hockey Pro League women's competition in February 2026







From February 5 to 10, 2026, Guangdong's Yunfu will host the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League women's competition, where China's national women's team will compete against the world's top teams, including the Netherlands and England.







Tyron Barnard: The Media Manager Driving SA Women’s Hockey to National Acclaim, One Story at a Time



Alicia Pillay





South African Hockey Media Manager Tyron Barnard believes the key to the future of women's sport is ensuring its recognition becomes the standard, not just dependent on a big moment. We celebrate his vital work this International Men’s Day. All Photos: Supplied



“I have always been driven by a desire to inspire the next generation,” says Tyron Barnard, media manager for the South African Hockey Team, a person who has played a key role in bringing national acclaim to the team’s inspirational achievements.







Top scorers: Joep Troost has Burkhardt and Walker in his sights



Ramon Min







The battle for the top scorer title in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men is alive and well. Pinoké striker Joep Troost is for now the main challenger to Boris Burkhardt and Struan Walker. In the women's side, Yibbi Jansen and Frédérique Matla joined the chasers of Jip Dicke.







Oranje-Rood take advantage in men’s Hoofdklasse







After a couple of wild weeks in the men’s Hoofdklasse, Oranje-Rood have emerged at the winter break with a three-point lead ahead of comeback kings Pinoké.







Gantoise carry healthy leads into new year







Gantoise’s men and women both carry healthy leads in the Belgian Carlsberg 0.0 Hockey League going into the winter break after strong autumns.







ONE Active Hockey One Round Seven Preview: The Final Push







The final round of the 2025 ONE Active Hockey One League arrives with everything on the line — even with some parts of the finals locked away.







Railway with ground to make up in Ireland







Irish champions Railway Union go into the winter break in third place of the women’s EY Hockey League with ground to make up on league leaders Loreto in the new year.







Day 5 Results: 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B







Karnal, Haryana: Day five of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B saw impressive performances at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana. Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy, HAR Hockey Academy, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa’s Kolkata, and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy all registered wins on Wednesday.







Hockey Australia officially unveil the 2026 National Championships Calendar





Hockey Australia is pleased to officially unveil the 2026 National Championships calendar, with dates now confirmed for state and territory teams across the country.







