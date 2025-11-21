Friday 21 November 2025

Danneberg named FIH men’s goalkeeper of the Year







Rot-Weiss Köln and Germany goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg has been named the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards following his sublime EuroHockey Championship performances in Mönchengladbac







Grace O’Hanlon named FIH women’s goalkeeper of the year in historic first for NZ hockey





Grace O'Hanlon. Photo: Steve Bardens / Getty Images for FIH



Grace O’Hanlon has made New Zealand hockey history, becoming the first Kiwi to win a senior FIH global honour after being named the FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for 2025.







The Netherlands Arrive in Chennai for Prestigious FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025







Chennai: The Netherlands Men’s Junior Hockey Team touched down in Chennai on Thursday ahead of the much-anticipated FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, scheduled to take place from 28th November to 10th December across the vibrant host cities of Chennai and Madurai. With 24 teams vying for top honours, this year’s edition promises to be the biggest and most competitive in the tournament’s history.







Wales U21 Women celebrated by Welsh Government before travelling to Junior World Cup







The Wales U21 Women’s squad was hosted and celebrated by Welsh Government at Portland House on Wednesday 19th November, before travelling to Chile for the Junior World Cup.







Indian junior women hockey team coach faces probe for ‘sexual misconduct’



Vinayak Padmadeo



The Union Sports Ministry has ordered an inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct against a coach associated with the Indian junior women’s hockey team. The move comes days before the team travels to Santiago, Chile, to compete in the 2025 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup beginning on December 1.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with Netherlands men's coach Jeroen Delmee







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 season on 9 December, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players and coaches from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







Cassiem brothers primed for Nkosi Cup hat-trick bid as SA ride World Cup momentum



Mustapha Cassiem was named Player of the Tournament at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025 and will be out to thrill home fans and next month's Nkosi Cup.



Rowan Callaghan





Image: World Sport Pics for FIH



The celebrated SA men’s indoor hockey team will chase a hat-trick of Nkosi Cup titles next month fresh off securing Africa’s first FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup medal earlier this year in Croatia, and superstar Mustapha Cassiem is looking forward to putting on more show-stopping performances in front of their home fans.







NCAA Division 1 Champioship Semi-final fixtures - 21 November 2025







FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Athletes Competing in the NCAA Semifinals







SANTIAGO, Chile – The 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC) is 11 days away, but in just one day several Junior Eagles will be participating in the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament Semifinals.







No. 2 Northwestern readies for heavyweight brawl with No. 1 North Carolina in NCAA semifinals



Jonah McClure





Northwestern will take on No. 1 North Carolina on Friday. Daily file photo by Charlie Perlman



DURHAM, N.C. — Coach Tracey Fuchs is no stranger to Final Four weekend.



No. 2 Northwestern’s ringleader has taken the Wildcats (20-1, 8-0 Big Ten) to the NCAA Tournament semifinals for the fifth-straight season after defeating No. 12 Yale and No. 11 Miami (Ohio) last weekend.







NCAA field hockey championship: All-time winners list



Keith Jenkins





The North Carolina Tar Heels have won more NCAA field hockey championships than any other team. Jeffrey A. Camarati/UNC athletics



Field hockey was one of 12 women's sports added to the NCAA championship program during the 1981-82 school year. Since then, no school has dominated the sport more than North Carolina.







Hockey India Congratulates Rani on Receiving Olympic Scholarship for WISH High-Performance Pathway Programme







New Delhi: Hockey India today congratulated former Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Rani on being awarded the prestigious Olympic Scholarship for the Women in Sport High Performance Pathway (WISH) Programme, Cohort 6, confirmed by Olympic Solidarity.







Day 3 Results: 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B







Karnal, Haryana: Day 3 of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B witnessed a flurry of goals and exciting contests. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered convincing victories in their respective pool matches.







Day 6 Results: 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B







Karnal, Haryana: Four teams were in action on day six of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B, delivering notable performances at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana. Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat and Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy bagged important wins on Thursday.







Dilip Tirkey: ‘Indian hockey is alive because of heritage tournaments’



Marking the Indian Hockey Federation’s centenary, president Dilip Tirkey spoke about the federation’s long-term vision for the sport.



Y. B. Sarangi





Key to success: “To build strong national teams, we must nurture players at the U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels,” said Dilip Tirkey. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy



As Indian hockey marks a century since the formation of the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF) in 1925, Hockey India (HI) — which later succeeded the IHF — is reflecting not only on the sport’s illustrious past but also on new ways to elevate its standard in the country.







100 years of Indian hockey: From Gurmail Singh to Hardik Singh, a storied family legacy lives on



Growing up in a family of hockey players, Hardik Singh’s rise seemed as inevitable as India’s own glory in the sport.



Jonathan Selvaraj





Destined to deliver: Hardik was a key figure in the Indian teams that won bronze medals at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics | Photo Credit: Getty Images



India’s hockey story is not just about medals but also about families who carried the game forward. From Dhyan Chand, his brother Roop Singh and son Ashok Kumar, to Lawrie Fernandes and his daughter Lorraine, generations have worn the Indian jersey with pride. The latest link is Hardik Singh, whose uncle and aunt once did the same.







Martin-Faustin pledges revamp as new TTHB boss



by Samaki Felician





Cindy Martin-Faustin was elected unopposed as the new Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) president (2025-2027) at the Board's 28th Annual Council Meeting on Wednesday at the National Racket Centre, Tacarigua. Courtesy Cindy Martin-Faustin



Cindy Martin-Faustin of Paragon Hockey Club has been elected as the new President of the T&T Hockey Board (TTHB).







