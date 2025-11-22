Saturday 22 November 2025

Xan de Waard (NED) and Tom Boon (BEL) named FIH Players of the Year







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 FIH Player of the Year awards: Women’s Player of the Year: Xan de Waard (NED); Men’s Player of the Year: Tom Boon (BEL)







Belgian Tom Boon named best hockey player in the world







Belgian Tom Boon has been named Player of the Year by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). With Arthur Van Doren (2017 and 2018) and John-John Dohmen (2016), there were already two Belgians on the list of honours.







Xan de Waard World Player of the Year for second time



Xan de Waard (30) has been voted World Player of the Year for the second time. In the annual election of the world hockey federation FIH, the SCHC midfielder remained well ahead of her competitors Alix Gerniers (Belgium) and Li Hong (China).







Faizal Saari named for SAS mission after retirement U-turn



Faizal Saari, who came out of retirement after nine months, is among 20 players named for the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup which begins tomorrow in Ipoh. - NSTP/ AHMAD UKASYAH



KUALA LUMPUR: Faizal Saari, who came out of retirement after nine months, is among 20 players named for the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup which begins tomorrow in Ipoh.







Ireland and Australia Touch Down in India for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025



Ireland is the first team to arrive in Madurai ahead of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025







Madurai: The Ireland Men’s Junior Hockey Team became the first ones to arrive in Madurai, ahead of FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, when they reached on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, just before the Ireland side, it was the Australian Men’s Junior Hockey Team who touched down, in Chennai.







Australia aiming to translate Sultan of Johor Cup success at Junior World Cup



Jay Stacy, a four-time Olympic medallist, will be coaching Australia in the Junior Hockey World Cup as the Burras aim to medal for the first time since 18 years.



Toby Mallon (L) and Dylan Downey, co-captains of Australia, who reached Chennai ahead of the 2025 Junior Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan



Australia’s victory in the Sultan of Johor Cup last month in Kuala Lumpur — its first since 2017 — has given the Burras a leg-up going into the FIH Junior men’s hockey World Cup. Despite being ranked No. 8 in the world, it will, definitely, be a serious title favourite.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with German women's coach Janneke Schopman







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 season on 9 December, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players and coaches from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







EHL Premier Division Preview | Week Eleven







Surbiton are looking to head the Women’s Hockey League Premier Division at the end of the first stage and into the new year. They lead the table by a point and face the long trip to Durham University tomorrow, the first ever meeting of the teams. Durham are on the cusp of a top six finish after a three match winning streak which culminated in a crucial 5-0 at Loughborough Students last Saturday. This gave them a three point lead and a significantly better goal difference than nearest rivals Birmingham University and Loughborough. Birmingham host East Grinstead who will finish third barring some freak results. Loughborough travel to Bowdon who are just out of the running for a top six place but secured a win at Barnes last weekend.







2025 NCAA Field Hockey Championship Umpires Appointed







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey and the NCAA are pleased to share the umpires selected to officiate at the 2025 NCAA Division I, II and III Semifinals and Finals coming up this weekend. These individuals were selected based on their performance throughout the season.







NCAA Division 1 Championship Semifinal results - 21 November 2025







Top-seeded UNC field hockey falls short against Northwestern in overtime, 4-3, to end season



UNC junior forward Charly Bruder (2) fights for the ball during the semi-final game against Northwestern at Jack Katz Stadium on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. Photo by Amanda Kirkpatrick



No. 1 seed UNC field hockey (21-2, 7-1 ACC) fell to unseeded Northwestern (21-1, 8-0 Big Ten), 4-3, Friday afternoon at Jack Katz Stadium in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.







'Cats Topple No. 1 UNC 4-3 in Overtime, Clinch Fifth Straight Title Appearance



Photo by: Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics



DURHAM, N.C. — The No. 2 Northwestern field hockey team battled back from a two-goal deficit, twice, to stun No. 1 North Carolina 4-3 in overtime in Friday's NCAA Tournament Semifinal clash at Jack Katz Field.







No. 3 Field Hockey’s Historic 2025 Season Ends in NCAA Tournament Semifinals







DURHAM, N.C. – No. 4 Harvard field hockey's battled to the end at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium, as the Crimson's historic and remarkable 2025 campaign ends in the NCAA Tournament Semifinals with a 2-0 defeat against No. 3 Princeton.







SEMI SWEET!!!! Princeton Defense Shuts Down Harvard 2-0 As Tigers Advance To NCAA Final







It ended with a Carla Tagliente leap and spin in the arms of assistant coach Pat Harris, while their Princeton field hockey team acted out their own celebrations all over the blue turf at Duke's Williams Field.







Princeton Advances to Field Hockey National Championship Game







DURHAM, N.C. – In a battle of Ivies in the first NCAA field hockey semifinal, No. 2 Princeton edged No. 3 Harvard, 2–0, on Friday afternoon at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium to earn a spot in Sunday’s national championship game.







Field Hockey Concludes Historic 2025 Campaign



The Fairfield University Field Hockey program rewrote the history books this season, claiming their second consecutive NEC Championship, entering the national rankings, and going on to win an NCAA postseason game for only the second time in program history.







No one scored as many goals as Joep Troost in 2025



Joep Troost may call himself the most prolific player of 2025. The Pinoké striker finished the calendar year in the Tulp Hoofdklasse with 28 goals.







Semi-finals Results: 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B







Karnal, Haryana, 21st November 2025: The Semi-finals of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B produced two commanding performances as Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre eased past Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 4-0, while Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy outclassed Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 4-0. With their respective victories, both teams have now entered the Final of the competition.







