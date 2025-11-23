Sunday 23 November 2025

31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



23 Nov 2025 16:00 IND v KOR (RR) Postponed

23 Nov 2025 18:00 NZL v MAS (RR)

23 Nov 2025 20:00 BEL v CAN (RR)



24 Nov 2025 16:00 KOR v NZL (RR)

24 Nov 2025 18:00 BEL v IND (RR)

24 Nov 2025 20:00 MAS v CAN (RR)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Why was India vs Korea match delayed?



The match was slated for a 4:00PM local time (1:30PM IST) kick off but was pushed back by half an hour to due persistent rain in Ipoh.





Vivek Sagar Prasad is one of the senior players in India’s squad for the tournament. | Photo Credit: AP



The opening match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 between India and Korea on Sunday was delayed due to adverse weather conditions in Ipoh.







No pressure for Speedy Tigers as coach has no target for SAS Cup



By Aftar Singh





National hockey coach Sarjit Singh speaking during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup press conference in Ipoh on Saturday. PIC BY L. MANIMARAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia may not have set a target for the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup, but national hockey coach Sarjit Singh still expects his men to go the distance when the tournament begins in Ipoh on Sunday.







Preview: Indian Men’s Hockey Team ready to hit the ground running at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup







Ipoh: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is gearing up to begin their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 campaign in Ipoh, Malaysia from November 23 to 30. Having won the tournament five times, India are the second-most successful team in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and are set to make their first appearance in the tournament since 2019, when they finished as runners-up.







025 Bolivarian Games (M)

Lima



All times GMT -5



Men



22 Nov 2025 10:40 VEN v BOL (One Pool) 25 - 0

22 Nov 2025 14:40 DOM v PER (One Pool) 1 - 0



Pool standings



Women



22 Nov 2025 10:00 PAR v CHI (One Pool) 0 - 7

22 Nov 2025 13:10 PER v VEN (One Pool) 1 - 3



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Oman, France and Switzerland Arrive in Chennai for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025



Oman and Switzerland are set to make their tournament debut, while France aim to win their maiden title







Chennai: The excitement continues to build as three more teams — Oman, France and Switzerland — arrived in Chennai on Sunday ahead of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, set to take place from 28th November to 10th December across Chennai and Madurai. With 24 teams participating, this edition marks the largest Junior World Cup in history, and the arrival of these teams adds to the growing buzz ahead of the global showpiece.







Hockey India announces free tickets for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025



The tournament is set to take place from 28th November to 10th December across Chennai and Madurai



Madurai: In a landmark move to encourage greater fan engagement and celebrate the sport’s growing popularity, Hockey India today announced that entry for all matches of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 will be completely free of cost.







Madurai International Hockey Stadium Inaugurated Ahead of FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025







Madurai: Ahead of the start of the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, the Tamil Nadu Government inaugurated the Madurai International Hockey Stadium, a newly built world-class facility at the Race Course Complex. Designed to meet rigorous Olympic standards and equipped with the latest infrastructure, the stadium marks a major boost for hockey development in southern India.







What you need to know about women's match round 12



Ramon Min







Sunday sees the final match round of this year's competition in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. Will Rotterdam manage to set a new club record against HGC? Read all the facts and figures of the six matches here.







NCAA Division 1 Championship Final fixture - 23 November 2025







No. 2 Northwestern faces final hurdle in national title defense against No. 3 Princeton



Jonah McClure





Northwestern field hockey’s graduating seniors, including defender Maja Zivojnovic, are hoping for one final celebration Sunday. Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern



DURHAM, N.C. — The 2025 field hockey season has reached its climax.



After 12 weeks of play, the final chapter will be sealed with a bout between No. 2 Northwestern and No. 3 Princeton on Sunday.







'Transformational': UNC field hockey reflects fondly on season after semifinal loss to Northwestern



By Alexandra Jone





UNC senior forward Ryleigh Heck (12) fights for the ball during the semi-final game against Northwestern at Jack Katz Stadium on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. Photo by Amanda Kirkpatrick



DURHAM, N.C. – The final buzzer didn’t even sound.



A sea of purple rushed the field, while dots of North Carolina blue stood still.







Day 7 Results: 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B







Karnal, Haryana: Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) and HAR Hockey Academy booked their place in the finals of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana on Saturday.







