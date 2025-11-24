Monday 24 November 2025

31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



23 Nov 2025 16:00 IND v KOR (RR) 1 - 0

23 Nov 2025 18:00 NZL v MAS (RR) 2 - 2

23 Nov 2025 20:00 BEL v CAN (RR) 1 - 1



24 Nov 2025 16:00 KOR v NZL (RR) 1 - 3

24 Nov 2025 18:00 BEL v IND (RR)

24 Nov 2025 20:00 MAS v CAN (RR)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







India begin their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 campaign with a 1-0 win against Korea



Ipoh, Malaysia: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team opened their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 campaign with a 1-0 win against Korea at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday. Mohammed Raheel (15’) scored the only goal of the game, helping the Indian team get over the line.







India beat South Korea 1-0 in the opening match of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025



India beat South Korea 1-0 in the opening match of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025



India opened their 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over South Korea in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday. A solitary strike from Mohammed Raheel in the final minute of the first quarter proved enough for a composed win in the tournament’s rain-hit opening fixture.







Sloppy Speedy Tigers concede late to draw Sultan Azlan Shah Cup opener



Malaysia’s Norsyafiq Sumantri (with the ball) in action against New Zealand during Sunday’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh. - PIC BY L. MANIMARAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia squandered a two-goal lead, settling for a 2-2 draw with Nations Cup champions New Zealand in the opening match of the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup in Ipoh on Sunday (Nov 23).







025 Bolivarian Games (M)

Lima



All times GMT -5



Men



22 Nov 2025 10:40 VEN v BOL (One Pool) 25 - 0

22 Nov 2025 14:40 DOM v PER (One Pool) 1 - 0



23 Nov 2025 12:00 CHI v BOL (One Pool) 35 - 0



Pool standings



Women



22 Nov 2025 10:00 PAR v CHI (One Pool) 0 - 7

22 Nov 2025 13:10 PER v VEN (One Pool) 1 - 3



23 Nov 2025 10:00 VEN v PAR (One Pool) 2 - 5

23 Nov 2025 14:00 PER v CHI (One Pool) 0 - 17



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Madurai Welcomes Defending Champions Germany and Canada; Korea Land in Chennai for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025



The Germany team have always finished on the podium in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup on Indian soil







Madurai: Preparations for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 have begun in full swing, and adding to that were Canada and defending champions Germany’s Men’s Junior Hockey Team’s, both of whom arrived in Madurai, on Sunday. Germany had clinched the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup after they defeated France in 2-1 in the final in Kuala Lumpur. Sunday also saw Korea touch down in Chennai, in the afternoon.







Sangha appointed Umpire Manager in Hockey Men's Junior World Cup



Gurinder Singh Sangha from Jalandhar is selected as an umpire manager at the junior hockey world cup.



Gurinder Singh Sangha from Jalandhar has been appointed as an Umpire Manager to the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup that is going to be held in Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 10.







Pakistan Hockey Federation camp for FIH Pro Hockey League begins



31 probables and seven coaching personnel have been called to Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad



Pakistan hockey team players celebrate after scoring during their emphatic 7-2 win over Malaysia in the Sultan of Johor Cup match held in Johor Bahru on Saturday. Photo: X



The Pakistan Hockey Federation announced a training camp for national senior potential players in preparation for the FIH Pro Hockey League.







Rotterdam alongside HGC at last minute, milestone for Matla



Peter Klanke







The twelfth and final round of matches in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women before the winter break was a cold and very wet affair. The matches had already been moved from 12.45pm to 2.45pm on Saturday due to the expected bad weather conditions. On Sunday afternoon, Kampong-Orange-Rood was called off. The Pinoké-Bloemendaal match did not start until 3pm after the final inspection.







Rewatch: eleven goals at the Oosterplas, Jip Dicke on fire





Den Bosch



In this year's twelfth and final match round on the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Den Bosch made nine goals against Tilburg and Jip Dicke crowned herself as winter top scorer. Watch the highlights here.







NSW Pride Earn Mixed Results From Perth Trip







The Final round of the 2025 Hockey One regular season saw the NSW Pride take mixed results on the road against the Perth Thundersticks, but still claim the “One Hockey Cup” for the best performed club overall, in preparation for the finals series in Melbourne starting this Saturday.







Western Wildcats move up to second in the Scottish men`s Premiership



In the only game of the day Western Wildcats men travelled to Fettes to take on Grange and came away with a comprehensive 5-1 victory.







NCAA DIvision 1 Championship final result - 23 November 2025







Northwestern wins 2025 NCAA DI field hockey championship



Back to back champions. Northwestern won the 2025 NCAA DI field hockey championship over No. 2 Princeton, 2-1, in double overtime to claim its second straight national title. Junior Ilse Tromp scored the winning goal, giving the Wildcats their third championship in five years.







Northwestern wins second straight NCAA field hockey title



DURHAM, N.C. -- Ilse Tromp deflected a Maddie Zimmer shot off a corner over the goalie in the opening seconds of the second overtime as Northwestern defended its NCAA field hockey championship with a 2-1 win over Princeton on Sunday.







Northwestern vanquishes Princeton 2-1 in double-overtime thriller to clinch back-to-back national titles



For the second straight season, No. 2 Northwestern has won the national championship, defeating No. 3 Princeton 2-1 (2OT) Sunday afternoon. Echoing the Wildcats’ (22-1, 8-0 Big Ten) semifinal win over No. 1 North Carolina, it took more than 60 minutes of field hockey to decide a winner. After a scoreless first half, the Tigers (18-4, 6-1 Ivy League) nabbed the lead late in the third quarter off the stick of midfielder Beth Yeager. Just five minutes later, in the fourth quarter, NU brought the score back to even as sophomore midfielder Kate Janssen tipped a shot into the back of the net. The game went stagnant for the remainder of the fourth quarter and the first overtime period, until just 17 seconds in the second overtime. After a penalty corner, junior defender Ilse Tromp fired a shot into the goal, giving the ’Cats the lead, the win and another national title.







Princeton Falls To Northwestern In 2OT In NCAA Championship Game







The journey was glorious. The ending was harsh. The latter does nothing to take away from the former.







Shippensburg wins the 2025 NCAA DII field hockey championship



No. 3 Shippensburg took home the 2025 DII field hockey championship title, beating No. 1 Newberry 3-2 in overtime. Senior Kelly Naudé scored the winning goal, handing the Raiders their first title since 2021 and fifth in the last 10 years.







Tufts wins the 2025 NCAA DIII field hockey championship



Tufts has won the 2025 DIII field hockey national championship.







Final Results: 3rd Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B







Karnal, Haryana, November 23, 2025: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre emerged as junior champions, while HAR Hockey Academy (Amritsar) claimed the sub-junior crown at the 3rd Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B held in Karnal, Haryana.







Karachi Range win Sindh Police Games hockey title







LAHORE - Karachi Range lifted the Sindh Police Games hockey crown after defeating Training Centre 3–2 in an exciting final at the KHA Ground on Sunday.







100 years of Indian hockey — A mother’s medal, a daughter’s dream: Inside the Siwach hockey story



Dronacharya Award winner Pritam Siwach built her career fighting odds to play for India. Now, her daughter Kanika carries that legacy forward, balancing love, discipline and the burden of a famous name as she chases her own place in hockey history.



Jonathan Selvaraj





Unbreakable bond: Kanika Siwach, a promising centre forward, with her mother, Pritam, who has been her mentor, coach, and constant source of strength on and off the field. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



When she joined the Indian junior women’s hockey camp in Bengaluru, 20-year-old Kanika Siwach decorated the wall of her hostel room with a collage of posters. That in itself isn’t unusual, since many of her teammates have pictures of players they admire and hope to emulate. But Kanika didn’t have to look far for motivation. The photographs and magazine pull-outs on her wall are of her own mother, former India international and 2002 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Pritam.







Why Umpires Cannot Control the Danger From Full Baseball like Swings at Lifted and Overhead Balls



(and Why the FIH Still Holds Responsibility and the Rules Should Be Reverted)



TLDR: Swinging at lifted/elevated balls is inherently dangerous, and relying on umpire judgment to manage that danger is neither realistic nor safe.







Hockey India gives coach clean chit after inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations



Hockey India said in a statement that no formal complaint of sexual misconduct has been filed against the coach of the junior women’s team.



Hockey India on Sunday said its internal inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct against a coach of the junior women’s team found no evidence and they have cleared him to travel with the squad for the World Cup in Santiago, Chile.







