Tuesday 25 Novemeber 2025

31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



24 Nov 2025 16:00 KOR v NZL (RR) 1 - 3

24 Nov 2025 18:00 BEL v IND (RR) Postponed

24 Nov 2025 20:00 MAS v CAN (RR) 3 - 2



25 Nov 2025 10:00 BEL v IND (RR) 3 - 2



26 Nov 2025 16:00 CAN v NZL (RR)

26 Nov 2025 18:00 KOR v BEL (RR)

26 Nov 2025 20:00 IND v MAS (RR)



Pool standings



Sam Lane's double, Nick Lidstone's first







The Vantage Black Sticks continued their strong start to the 2025 Sultan of Azlan Shah Cup with a well-earned 3–1 win over Korea in challenging, rain-soaked conditions. With Korea coming off a narrow 1–0 loss to India, the match presented a crucial opportunity for the Vantage Black Sticks to climb to the top of the table, and they seized it.







Faizal strikes on return to lead Malaysia to first SAS Cup victory



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian player Fitri Saari tries to defend against a Canadian player in the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Hockey Championship, during the match between Malaysia and Canada at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh. - NSTP/L.MANIMARAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia bounced back to edge minnows Canada 3-2 and claim their first win in the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup in Ipoh on Monday.







Speedy Tigers beat Canada but coach Sarjit's not jumping for joy





National men’s hockey head coach Sarjit Singh (Centre) is far from pleased despite his men managing to edge Canada 3-2 in a Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (SASC) match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium here yesterday. — NSTP/L. MANIMARAN



IPOH: National men's hockey head coach Sarjit Singh is far from pleased despite his men managing to edge Canada 3-2 in a Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (SASC) match at the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium here yesterday.







Speedy Tigers aim to humble Asian champs India in SAS Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Fitri Saari (right) in action against Canada during Monday’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh. PIC BY L. MANIMARAN



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia are eyeing an upset against India when the two Asian giants clash in the Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup in Ipoh tomorrow (Nov 26).







Why has India vs Belgium match been rescheduled?



India, competing in the tournament after six years, defeated Korea 1-0 in its opening match on Sunday.





India’s game against Belgium was stopped after three minutes as heavy rain swept across the field. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



The Indian hockey team’s second round robin match against Belgium in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup was abandoned on Monday and rescheduled for Tuesday after heavy rain in Ipoh.







India fall short against Belgium at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025



Abhishek (33’) and Shilanand Lakra (57’) scored for India in a hard-fought contest







Ipoh, Malaysia: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team produced a fighting performance but went down 2-3 against Belgium in a rain-affected match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup that was rescheduled on Tuesday. Abhishek (33’) and Shilanand Lakra (57’) got themselves on the scoresheet for India, while Roman Duvekot (17’, 57’) and Nicolas De Kerpel (45’) were the goalscorers for Belgium.







INDIA-BELGIUM: Fighting India go down 3-2



s2h team







Belgium defeated fighting India 3-2 in their second match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Roman Duvekot struck twice while Nicolas de Kerpel converted a penalty corner in between for Belgium. Duvekot was deservedly declared Best Player of the Match, the one that was played on Rest Day today as it had to be postponed yesterday due to heavy rains. The first goal for India came from Abhishek. Shila Nand Lakra added in the dying moments off Rajinder Singh’s wonderful feed. It was of course too little and too late for India.







Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India loses to Belgium 2-3



India pushed hard late but Belgium held on for a 3-2 win. Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra scored while Duvekot’s brace proved decisive.





India will next face host Malaysia on November 26 at 17:30 IST. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



The Indian men’s hockey team suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat to Belgium in a rain-affected rescheduled fixture at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on Tuesday. Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra scored for India, while Roman Duvekot struck twice and Nicolas De Kerpel added one for Belgium.







India fall short by a goal in fighting defeat to Belgium



The 2-3 defeat for India saw goals from Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra but a brace from Roman Duvekot and a goal from Nicolas De Kerpel was enough for the European giants, Belgium, to edge to victory.





Indian Men's Hockey Team's goalscorer Abhishek fights for the ball with Belgium defenders at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



Despite goals from Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team lost a hard-fought clash against Belgium by a one-goal margin in a rain-affected match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup that was rescheduled on Tuesday.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with England women's coach David Ralph







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 season on 9 December, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players and coaches from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







Switzerland ready to make their mark at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025







With just three days to go before the first whistle of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, Switzerland’s co-captains Jens Flück and Yannick Hug are clear about their mission: to make an impact and show the world what Swiss hockey is capable of on the biggest junior stage.







Madurai Lays Out the Red Carpet for Malaysia, Egypt, Namibia, England, South Africa; New Zealand Arrive in Chennai for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025



FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 begins on 28th November, with the final scheduled for December 10th







Madurai: It was a busy Monday at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, in both Madurai and Chennai, as a whole host of teams made their way to India for the prestigious tournament. Among the teams who arrived in Madurai were Malaysia, Egypt, Namibia, England, and South Africa, whilst New Zealand’s long journey to India ended in Chennai.







Japan, Chile, Spain, and Austria arrive in India for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025



Japan and Chile arrived in Chennai, while Spain and Austria landed in Madurai







Madurai: As excitement builds ahead of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, more participating teams have begun arriving in India, with Japan and Chile arriving in Chennai, while Spain and Austria touching down in Madurai to kick start their final preparations. With the prestigious tournament set to run from 28th November to 10th December, each team brings its own ambitions, history, and expectations as the global hockey fraternity converges in India for the biggest Junior World Cup edition in history.







Princedeep, Bikramjit look to help India win gold in FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2025



Under head coach and former India goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh, Princedeep and Bikramjit have set target: helping India win the Junior Men’s World Cup after nine years.



K. Keerthivasan





Princedeep Singh (right) and Bikramjit Singh (left) have been together in the Indian junior team in two previous tournaments: the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup, where India bagged a silver, and the 2024 junior Asia Cup, where India won the gold. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Princedeep Singh and Bikramjit Singh (both 21-year-olds) are two confident young goalkeepers, eager to win gold for India at the FIH Junior Men’s World Cup, which begins on November 28 in Chennai.







Hockey India League newcomers ready for FIH Junior Men's World Cup Challenge







Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]: As India gears up for the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, set to take place from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai, several exciting new faces are set to make their mark on both the Hockey India League (HIL) and the global stage.







FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025: India squad preview, fixtures, strengths and weaknesses



India’s junior men’s hockey squad enters a home World Cup with clear strengths, known weaknesses, and little margin for error.



Saikat Chakraborty





India boasts a proud history in the Men’s Junior World Cup, winning the title in 2001 and again in 2016. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA



The stage is set in Chennai and Madurai for the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup, placing the weight of a billion hopes on India’s young brigade. Led by defender Rohit and guided by the legendary P.R. Sreejesh, this two-time champion team is not just participating. It is aiming to reclaim the crown last won on home soil in 2016.







Indian Junior Women's Team leaves for Santiago, Chile







Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team led by Jyoti Singh left for Santiago, Chile for the prestigious FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to begin from 1st to 13th December 2025. The 20-member team, including two alternate players, left on Sunday night from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.







FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2025: India squad preview, fixtures, strengths and weaknesses



Backed by experience, improved defence and a favourable draw, the junior women enter the World Cup believing they can challenge anyone.



Anish Pathiyil





In Pool C, India will face two lower-ranked teams — Ireland and Namibia. However, the presence of world No. 3 Germany makes topping the group an arduous task. The team will be confident of making the final eight as one of the two best second-placed teams in the preliminary stage. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



The National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago will play host as the Indian junior women’s hockey team embarks upon an expedition to leave an indelible mark at the FIH 2025 Junior Hockey World Cup. The Chilean capital will organise the tournament for the second edition running, and India will hope to return with more than just a ninth-place finish to show.







2025 Bolivarian Games (M)

Lima



All times GMT -5



Men



23 Nov 2025 12:00 CHI v BOL (One Pool) 35 - 0



24 Nov 2025 11:00 DOM v CHI (One Pool) 2 - 6

24 Nov 2025 15:00 VEN v PER (One Pool) 1 - 0



Pool standings



Women



23 Nov 2025 10:00 VEN v PAR (One Pool) 2 - 5

23 Nov 2025 14:00 PER v CHI (One Pool) 0 - 17



24 Nov 2025 was a rest day



Pool standings



The stats of the weekend: negative record Tilburg, SCHC productive



Ramon Min





Carmen Victoria



Tilburg conceded nine goals for the first time in history, Imme van der Hoek did something special at Den Bosch and SCHC closed the first half of the competition without defeat. Here are the weekend's figures.







Beautiful milestone for Matla: 200 goals in the Tulp Hoofdklasse



Ramon Min







Frédérique Matla reached a fine milestone in her hockey career on Sunday. The Den Bosch striker scored her 200th (and 201st) goal in the Tulp Hoofdklasse in the home game with Tilburg (9-2).







ONE Active Hockey One League – Round Seven Wrap: The Finals Are Set







The final round of the 2025 ONE Active Hockey One League brought high drama, weather interruptions, and finals dreams realised — and dashed — across the country. With results shaping the last pieces of the puzzle, the stage is now set for the semi-finals in Melbourne this coming weekend.







Everything you need to know about the Hockey One Finals Series







Get along to support the HC Melbourne Men’s & Women’s teams in the One Active Hockey One Finals Series this weekend! This year’s finals series will take place at the State Netball Hockey Centre in Parkville on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th November. It is an action-packed weekend, with the top four men’s and women’s teams playing in semi-finals on Saturday and then Medal matches on Sunday.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week Eleven







Surbiton made it 11 wins out of 11 to conclude the first stage of the Open/Mens Premier Division with a 100% record. On Saturday they firmly extinguished any hopes Reading had of a top-six finish with a 10-1 win. Surbiton had eight different scorers including Gareth Furlong netting a hat-trick of corners . Nick Bandurak scored the last of their goals to maintain his record of scoring in every game to date and consolidate his position as leading scorer.







England Hockey Premier Division: Surbiton men and women remain unbeaten





Biba Mills has been one of the stars for East Grinstead PIC: EVA GILBERT



Surbiton men and women head into the winter break unbeaten and at the top of the England Hockey Premier Divisions after fine starts to the season.







Defence Force pip QPCC to men's indoor hockey title



Roneil Walcott





In this file photo, TT’s Mickel Pierre (R) shields possession from his Canadian opponent during the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary, Canada. Photo courtesy Pan American Hockey Federation



DEFENCE Force pulled off a stunning shootout win over Queen’s Park Cricket Club in the final of the men’s open division of the TT Hockey Board’s (TTHB) National Indoor tournament, which came to a dramatic end at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on November 22.







“We just wanted it even more”: Zimmer’s leadership and role-playing drives Northwestern to second-straight national title



Jonah McClure





Graduate student midfielder Maddie Zimmer attempts to take the ball past a defender. Jonah McClure/The Daily Northwestern



DURHAM, N.C. — Maddie Zimmer crouched down to the turf, eyeing the ball speeding toward her. In a seamless motion, she dropped her stick and stopped the ball in its tracks, just as she had done thousands of times before.







In North Carolina, Northwestern coaches reflect on ‘golden era’ of Wildcat athletics



Audrey Pachuta





When Northwestern won the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship on Sunday, the University earned its second national title this calendar year. Audrey Pachuta/The Daily Northwestern



DURHAM, N.C. — Chowing down on pizza with a Diet Coke in hand, Athletic Director Mark Jackson basked in the reality of another national championship trophy arriving in Evanston as the Sunday sun set on Duke’s Jack Katz Stadium.







2025 National Hockey Festival Preview







NAPLES, Fla. – The 2025 National Hockey Festival, presented by Approach Clothing Co., is just days away! USA Field Hockey is excited to welcome teams from across the country to this annual event at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Fla.







Something big is building at Hockey Australia







Hockey Australia is proud to announce a new 3-year major partnership with BildGroup, who will join as the Official Construction Partner and feature on the playing kit of both the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos.







Siobhán Madeley: Three Decades at the Heart of EuroHockey





Siobhán Madeley at the 2019 EuroHockey Championship press launch in Belgium



Siobhán Madeley celebrates 30-years working with EuroHockey this week, 30-years as a cornerstone of the promotion of the sport in the continent, 30-years of evolution and professionalisation.







