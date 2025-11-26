Wednesday 26 November 2025

31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



25 Nov 2025 10:00 BEL v IND (RR) 3 - 2



26 Nov 2025 16:00 CAN v NZL (RR) 2 - 4

26 Nov 2025 18:00 KOR v BEL (RR) 2 - 6

26 Nov 2025 20:00 IND v MAS (RR)



27 Nov 2025 14:00 KOR v CAN (RR)

7 Nov 2025 16:00 IND v NZL (RR)

27 Nov 2025 18:00 MAS v BEL (RR)



Pool standings



China touch down in India for FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025



China landed in Chennai and will take on New Zealand in their opening game







Chennai: China arrived in Chennai for the much-awaited FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, scheduled from 28th November to 10th December across Chennai and Madurai. With their arrival, all 24 participating teams are now in India, marking the final buildup to the prestigious global event.







2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Preview







SANTIAGO, Chile – Less than one week to go until the biggest event in international junior hockey! The 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC) is set to begin on December 1, 2025, at the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile. The U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team will be competing for the title of Junior World Champion at this monumental, global event for the ninth time. Below is everything you need to know before the first match day!







Loughborough students bound for Hockey Junior World Cup





Loughborough student Jessica Dyson has been called up by England for the Women’s Junior World Cup.



Loughborough University students will be well represented across both the Men’s and Women’s upcoming Hockey Junior World Cups.







Scotland Women to face Ireland and Belgium in Dublin







The Scotland Women’s team head off to Dublin to face Ireland and Belgium in a three-team series next month.







Rising SA hockey star Laiken Brisset targets big Nkosi Cup impact in Cape Town



Rowan Callaghan





Young SA hockey star Laiken Brisset will be keen to make up for a disappointing Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia earlier this year, after being included in the SA squad for next month's Nkosi Cup. Image: Zac Zinn



Rising young South African women's hockey star Laiken Brisset, from La Lucia in Durban, is keen to bury the ghosts of a disappointing Indoor Hockey World Cup campaign earlier this year, with a maiden victory in next month's Nkosi Cup in Cape Town.







EuroHockey confirms format for expanded 12-team Championship in 2027







The EuroHockey Championships 2027 (Men & Women) will take on a new-look 12-team format for the event which will be played in England from late July to early August 2027.







2025 Bolivarian Games

Lima



All times GMT -5



Men



24 Nov 2025 11:00 DOM v CHI (One Pool) 2 - 6

24 Nov 2025 15:00 VEN v PER (One Pool) 1 - 0



25 Nov 2025 11:00 BOL v DOM (One Pool) 0 - 26

25 Nov 2025 15:00 VEN v CHI (One Pool) 0 - 4



Pool standings



Women



24 Nov 2025 was a rest day



25 Nov 2025 09:00 CHI v VEN (One Pool) 7 - 1

25 Nov 2025 13:00 PER v PAR (One Pool) 1 - 2



Pool standings



2025 One Active Hockey One Finals Series Officials Named







The ONE Active Hockey One League is delighted to congratulate the outstanding group of officials appointed for the 2025 ONE Active Hockey One Finals Series in Melbourne.







Surbiton’s men make it 11 from 11







Surbiton’s men made it 11 wins out of 11 to conclude the first stage of the English Premier Division with a 100% record last Saturday.







Reading finish first phase on a high







Reading’s women finished the first phase of the English league season in spectacular style as they defeated second-placed Hampstead & Westminster 3-0 last weekend.







England Hockey top flight set for congested Phase 2





Old Georgian James Mazarelo is set for packed schedule in 2026 PIC: Worldsportpics/England Hockey



England’s involvement in the men’s and women’s FIH World Cup qualifiers next year is set to cause a headache for England Hockey officials over Premier Division fixtures.







