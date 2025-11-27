Thursday 27 November 2025

31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 (M)

Ipoh, Perak



All times GMT +8



26 Nov 2025 16:00 CAN v NZL (RR) 2 - 4

26 Nov 2025 18:00 KOR v BEL (RR) 2 - 6

26 Nov 2025 20:00 IND v MAS (RR) 4 - 3



27 Nov 2025 14:00 KOR v CAN (RR) 2 - 3

7 Nov 2025 16:00 IND v NZL (RR) 3 - 2

27 Nov 2025 18:00 MAS v BEL (RR)



28 Nov is a rest day



Pool standings



Undefeated going into India clash







The Vantage Black Sticks produced another strong performance in their third match of the 2025 Sultan of Azlan Shah Cup, securing a 4–2 win over Canada in hot, dry conditions after the match was brought forward two hours due to ongoing weather concerns and player welfare considerations.







India clinch a narrow 4-3 win against hosts Malaysia at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



Selvam Karthi (7’), Sukhjeet Singh (21’), Amit Rohidas (39’) and Sanjay (53’) were the goalscorers for India







Ipoh, Malaysia: India clinched a well-deserved 4-3 victory against Malaysia at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh on Wednesday. Selvam Karthi (7’), Sukhjeet Singh (21’), Amit Rohidas (39’) and Sanjay (53’) scored for India, while Faizal Saari (13’), Fitri Saari (36’), and Marhan Jalil (45’) got on the scoresheet for Malaysia.







India survives a Malaysian scare



s2h team







Sanjay led India took lead thrice only to see the tenacious Malaysia equalizing. Getting stroke after hardworking Abhishek was stick checked inside the circle, Captain Sanjay converted it to get India its lead fourth time. Malaysia intensified the attack, but of no avail, as the Indian goalie Pawan came out with some astonishing, unorthodox saves. Malaysian coach Sarjit Singh pulled out the goalie in the last four minutes for power play, and it was in this spell, India showed utmost tenacity to survive which included a last second penalty corner.







India edges past Malaysia in seven-goal thriller



Indian skipper Sanjay struck the winning goal in the 53rd minute to hand his team its second win in three matches.





The win over Malaysia was India’s second in three pool matches. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Malaysia 4-3 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on Wednesday.







Under-strength India still too strong for Malaysia



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) against India in the SAS Cup in Ipoh today.



KUALA LUMPUR: India fielded a team of second stringers against Malaysia in a Sultan Azlan Shah (SAS) Cup hockey match today.







FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025

Madurai and Chennai



All times GMT +5:30



Madurai



28 Nov 2025 09:00 GER v RSA (Pool A)

28 Nov 2025 11:15 CAN v IRL (Pool A)

28 Nov 2025 13:30 ESP v EGY (Pool D)

28 Nov 2025 15:45 BEL v NAM (Pool D)



Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium



28 Nov 2025 13:15 ARG v JPN (Pool C)

28 Nov 2025 15:30 NZL v CHN (Pool C)

28 Nov 2025 17:45 OMA v SUI (Pool B)

28 Nov 2025 20:30 IND v CHI (Pool B)



Pool standings



Captains of 24 Nations Unite for Iconic Trophy Shoot in Chennai and Madurai







Madurai: Ahead of the much-awaited FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, captains from all 24 participating countries took part in a very special photo-opportunity with the coveted trophy. 12 captains each, in Madurai, at the newly inaugurated Madurai International Hockey Stadium, and Chennai, at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, were part of this memorable photograph.







Bangladesh head coach Siegfried Aikman relishes latest challenge at men’s Junior Hockey World Cup



An FIH-accredited coach, Aikman has previously guided Japan to its maiden Asian Games gold in 2018, helped Pakistan secure a bronze at the 2022 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, and led Oman to a historic bronze at the 2024 Hockey5s World Cup.



K. Keerthivasan





Aikman wants his Bangladesh side to challenge heavyweight opponents Australia, South Korea and France in Pool F. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU



Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman has made a career out of taking on developing teams and high-risk assignments across the hockey world. Now in Chennai with the Bangladesh junior men’s team for the FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup, which begins on November 28, the 66-year-old is preparing his side for a daunting challenge in Pool F alongside Australia, South Korea and France.







Dutch aim to double up





Germany crowned champions in 2023 PIC: FIH



While the Netherlands women will be favourites to lift a hat-trick of titles and their fifth in six editions of the FIH Junior World Cup, their men’s counterparts are still to find success in the junior showpiece.







France eye strong campaign at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025







France arrive in Tamil Nadu with confidence, pedigree and momentum as they prepare to compete at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025. The French men’s junior team finished as silver medalists at the previous edition in 2023, adding to their bronze-medal performance in 2021, and will once again look to establish themselves amongst the world’s elite.







FIH Hockey Pro League: Pre-Season Interview with German men's coach André Henning







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 season on 9 December, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players and coaches from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







India joins expanded Summer of Hockey Series







Dunedin is set to host even more world-class international hockey this summer, with Hockey New Zealand confirming that India will join the upcoming January Summer of Hockey series; transforming the originally planned Four Nations event into a thrilling Five Nations spectacular.







2025 Bolivarian Games

Lima



All times GMT -5



Men



25 Nov 2025 11:00 BOL v DOM (One Pool) 0 - 26

25 Nov 2025 15:00 VEN v CHI (One Pool) 0 - 4



26 Nov 2025 15:00 PER v BOL (One Pool) 11 - 0



Pool standings



Women



25 Nov 2025 09:00 CHI v VEN (One Pool) 7 - 1

25 Nov 2025 13:00 PER v PAR (One Pool) 1 - 2



26 Nov 2025 11:00 PAR v VEN (One Pool) 2 - 1

26 Nov 2025 13:00 CHI v PER (One Pool) 8 - 0



Pool standings



Hockey among sports hoping for 2030 Commonwealth Games inclusion







Hockey will hope to be part of a “new golden era for Commonwealth Sport” after the axed sport was put forward for a return at the centenary Games in 2030.







Top scorers: Jip Dicke on course for new personal best



Ramon Min





Jip Dicke



International Jip Dicke will travel to Argentina with the Oranje for the start of a new Pro League season next week as the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women's winter top scorer. With 12 goals, the SCHC striker is the most prolific player in the first half of the competition.







Matla reaches 200-goal milestone







Frédérique Matla became the eighth woman to score 200 goals in the Hoofdklasse as her double helped Den Bosch close out 2025 with an upbeat 9-2 win over Tilburg.







Watsonians perfect run in Scotland







Watsonians completed a perfect first half of the Scottish women’s season as they won 11 games out of 11 to create a three-point lead at the top of the Premiership.







Across the EHL | Week Nine



It was a good weekend for Womens Division One North leaders Buckingham who not only won but also saw their nearest rivals all drop points to leave then seven points clear at the top. Goals from Caitlin Ralls and Sophia Crawshay gave them a 2-0 win at Beeston who could have moved to within two points of Buckingham had the result been reversed. Second placed Gloucester City were beaten 5-1 at Sutton Coldfield, where Emma McCabe netted a hat-trick, Third placed Loughborough Students 2s were held 1-1 at Pendle Forest. Ben Rhydding moved off the foot of the table with a 1-0 win at Olton & West Warwicks who replace them in tenth. They also go above Repton, beaten 4-0 at home by Leeds who went above them in the process too.







Hockey Ireland Announces Appointment of Richard Fahey as Chief Executive Officer







Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Fahey as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 February 2026. Mr Fahey’s appointment marks a transformational moment for Irish hockey and signals the beginning of an ambitious new era for the sport.







Scottish Hockey Heritage Group showcases its work at National Sporting Heritage event







Representatives from the Scottish Hockey Heritage Group (SHHG), Evelyn Raistrick and Alan Veitch, delivered a well-received presentation on the history of Scottish hockey and the establishment of the SHHG at the recent UK Sporting Heritage – Collections at Risk Study Day held at Tynecastle.







Malaysian hockey icon Choon Hin dies



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian hockey legend Wong Choon Hin died today at the age of 75. - PIC CREDIT: FB/MalaysianHockeyConfederation



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian hockey legend Wong Choon Hin died today at the age of 75.







